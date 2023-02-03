What’s the best Adidas tracksuit?

The Adidas tracksuit is an iconic wardrobe staple for athletes and leisurewear enthusiasts everywhere. A tracksuit is an excellent way to stay warm during competitions, and since it is easy to piece together, many wear it regularly as casual attire.

Adidas rarely sells tracksuit jackets and pants as a set, so a top pair is the Adidas Men’s Tiro 21 Track Jacket and the Adidas Men’s Tiro 21 Track Pants. They boast the brand’s signature look and are made from lightweight and breathable, moisture-wicking material.

What to know before you buy an Adidas tracksuit

About Adidas tracksuits

From Adidas’ 1949 inception, its founder and namesake, Adi Dassler, dedicated himself to innovating the best gear for athletes. The brand first succeeded with its lightweight soccer shoes, which had screw-in studs and gained international attention after the 1954 World Cup final.

Eventually, it moved on to apparel in 1967, when it launched the first Adidas tracksuit, which was composed of a thin zip-up jacket with matching pants.

While tracksuits, also known as warm-up suits, had been on the market since the 1930s, just like its soccer shoe, Adidas seemed to do it better than everyone else. It was widely popular with athletes from the start. Decades later, the Adidas tracksuit is a classic piece of athletic gear still going strong.

Tracksuit vs. sweatsuit

Athletes have traditionally worn tracksuits during competitions and games. Therefore, they are typically breathable, moisture-wicking and easy to take on and off with the help of snaps or zippers. While they have evolved into mainstream leisurewear, many initial features remain the same.

Conversely, sweatsuits are primarily made for warmth and comfort. They have some surface-level details that parallel tracksuits, but their soft material usually traps heat and moisture.

How to measure for an Adidas tracksuit

It is common to need a different size top and bottom when buying a set. Regardless of your usual size, measure your body, record your measurements and find your recommended size using each piece’s provided sizing chart.

Measure four areas to find your sizes. For best results, use a cloth measuring tape.

Chest : Measure the largest part of your chest.

: Measure the largest part of your chest. Waist : Wrap the measuring tape around the smallest part of your waist. Do not pull the tape too tight.

: Wrap the measuring tape around the smallest part of your waist. Do not pull the tape too tight. Hips : Look in the mirror to ensure that you include the fullest part of your rear end in your measurement. Keep your feet together as you measure.

: Look in the mirror to ensure that you include the fullest part of your rear end in your measurement. Keep your feet together as you measure. Inseam: Run the tape from the highest point of your inner thigh, where it meets your groin, and measure the distance to the floor.

What to look for in a quality Adidas tracksuit

Aeroready material

An Adidas tracksuit with Aeroready fabric wicks moisture away from your body and pulls it to the garment’s surface, where it can quickly evaporate and dry. It is also highly breathable so air can flow easily between the material and your body. This process keeps you dry during rigorous activities and cools you down.

Pockets

Pockets are a great way to elevate your Adidas tracksuit, but ensure they have zippers to keep your essentials secure while you are on the go. The track jacket and track pants should each have pockets at the hips.

Zippers at the ankles

Many of the best Adidas tracksuits have zippers at the ankles to help you slide them off without removing your shoes. These zippers can be a game-changing feature for athletes.

How much you can expect to spend on an Adidas tracksuit

Depending on the material and added details, a track jacket with matching pants can cost between $90-$200.

Adidas tracksuit FAQ

Should your track jacket match your track pants?

A. Most wear a matching top and bottom. If you want to mix things up, try to find a jacket with a print and pair it with pants in a color that has been pulled from the jacket’s pattern.

What is the best way to wash your tracksuit?

A. Wash it in cold water with a mild detergent and tumble dry on low heat.

What’s the best Adidas tracksuit to buy?

Top Adidas tracksuit

Adidas Men’s Tiro 21 Track Jacket

What you need to know: It is a signature Adidas track jacket that can help you stay dry and comfortable.

What you’ll love: This slim-fit jacket uses the brand’s Aeroready material to ensure maximum breathability. It has zippered pockets at the hips, a stand-up collar and Adidas’ iconic three stripes down the arms.

What you should consider: Some customers said this jacket fit a bit bigger than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Kohl’s

Adidas Men’s Tiro 21 Track Pants

What you need to know: These track pants are moisture-wicking and breathable.

What you’ll love: They are easy to take on and off with zippers at the ankles and an elastic waist that tightens with a drawstring. They also have zippered pockets at the hips to secure your essentials.

What you should consider: Some customers stated that the material was thinner than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Macy’s

Top Adidas tracksuit for the money

Adidas Women’s Tiro 21 Track Jacket

What you need to know: It is a full-zip jacket that is breathable and made from high-performance recycled polyester.

What you’ll love: This jacket is made with Aeroready technology to keep you cool and dry. It has a stand-up collar with mesh details on the lower arms and zip-up pockets at the hips to keep your essentials from falling out.

What you should consider: Some customers said the sizing was a bit off, so consult the sizing chart before buying it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Macy’s

Adidas Women’s Tiro 21 Track Pants

What you need to know: These signature pants are made from recycled materials and are highly absorbent.

What you’ll love: These breathable, pull-on track pants have mesh detailing on the sides with Adidas’ signature three-stripe design. They also have a zipper at the ankle with zippered pockets at the hips.

What you should consider: Some customers said the material is a bit thin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Adidas Originals Women’s Superstar Track Jacket

What you need to know: This classic zip-up jacket sits at the waist and has a ribbed collar.

What you’ll love: It has a flattering slim fit with zippered pockets at each hip. The brand’s signature three-stripe design runs down the arms, and it is sustainably made from 45% recycled polyester.

What you should consider: Some customers said this jacket runs a bit too small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Adidas Originals Women’s Superstar Track Pants

What you need to know: These are slim-fit pants with Adidas’ signature stripes on each leg.

What you’ll love: The pants are made sustainably from 45% recycled polyester. They have an elastic waistband and a zippered ankle for quick and easy wardrobe changes. They also have zippered pockets at the sides to keep your items safe.

What you should consider: Some customers said these fit a little tight on the legs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Macy’s

