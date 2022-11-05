If you have trouble skating your board around or getting off lifts, consider adding a stomp pad for extra traction.

Which snowboard stomp pads are best?

Snowboarding has evolved over the years with technology, but stomp pads are just as essential as ever. New riders will benefit from them, as will snowboarders with slick top-sheets or older-style boards. Even with newer, textured top-sheets, you can still consider a stomp pad at least to scrape snow off your boots at a minimum. Should you decide you want one, your best snowboard stomp pad option is the DAKINE Modular Mat Stomp Pad.

What to know before you buy a snowboard stomp pad

Where do you snowboard?

If you mostly snowboard at resorts, this may not be as big of a deal for you. If youâ€™re only on groomed trails and not racking up as most snow on your boots, a stomp pad may not matter. Granted, if youâ€™re at resorts, youâ€™ll be pushing your board around with one foot clipped in more often, so you may want a stomp pad regardless. If you like to earn your turns in the backcountry, you may find a stomp pad convenient to clean your boots off before clipping in and heading downhill.

What is the makeup of your top sheet?

If you have a glossy top sheet that isnâ€™t as easy to keep your foot on, a stomp pad will be really helpful. If you have a textured top-sheet, a stomp pad can still be useful but isnâ€™t as essential. If you have a textured top-sheet, a stomp pad is more of a preferential decision.

What is your experience level?

Regardless of your top-sheet or where you ski, beginners can benefit greatly from stomp pads. A stomp pad is essential if youâ€™re putting together a setup to head to the resort and you arenâ€™t confident in your ability to skate your board around after getting off the lift. More experienced snowboarders may still want one, but that tends to be a matter of personal preference more than necessity.

What to look for in a quality snowboard stomp pad

Materials

Material choice is a personal preference, but youâ€™ll likely want a stomp pad made of some form of rubber. Rubber with metal studs is another good choice if you expect to get ice on your boots frequently.

For snowboarders who donâ€™t want a rubber stomp pad, more low-profile foam ones are available. Foam stomp pads usually have fun designs and add a bit of style to your board.

Lastly, if you arenâ€™t sold on a stomp pad but want something similar, you can get a pair of skate rails. They do the same general thing as a stomp pad but have a more old-school look and are made from foam. Some prefer the aesthetics of the rails, while freestyle snowboarders may enjoy the functionality added for grabs.

Grip

What kind of grip you want on your board depends on your preference and the elements you tend to ride in. Most riders tend to go with some sort of rubber with grippy â€œteeth,â€ especially if you expect to run into enough ice to need to scrape your boots off. Foam offers a more low-profile alternative, whether in stomp pad or skate rail form.

Split or whole

Some stomp pads can be cut apart and placed at an angle that you like. While not everyone will feel the need for this, you might appreciate the customizability if you want to place your back foot at a specific angle on the board.

How much you can expect to spend on a snowboard stomp pad

Stomp pads are one of the few modestly priced things in the winter sports industry. Expect to spend $5-$20, depending on size and style.

Snowboard stomp pad FAQ

Do I really need a stomp pad?

A. In short, no. However, beginners, those with glossy top-sheets, and anyone who expects to get a significant amount of snow on their boots could benefit.

How do I put on a stomp pad?

A. Make sure the area youâ€™re going to place it is clean. Heat the area that you just cleaned. A hairdryer will do this well. Apply the stomp pad with some force and make sure all air bubbles are pushed out. Leave the board inside to rest overnight (or follow manufacturer specifications).

What are the best snowboard stomp pads to buy?

Top snowboard stomp pad

DAKINE Modular Mat Stomp Pad

What you need to know: This customizable urethane stomp pad has a boot scraper in the center for traction and snow removal.

What youâ€™ll love: At a mid-range price point, you can customize this as you see fit, or leave it in its original shape. The scraper bar in the center of the pad allows you to get at ice and snow stuck to your boot even more easily.

What you should consider: The modular system can be hard to line up and itâ€™s a bit small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top snowboard stomp pad for the money

Grayne Studded Scrapermat

What you need to know: For just over $10, you can get a more aggressive stomp map for hard-packed ice and snow.

What youâ€™ll love: At nearly six inches long and with metal studs, this gives you plenty of surface area for your boots. Whether you need a place to put your back foot or need to chip some ice away, this styling does what you need.

What you should consider: The design is fairly basic and doesnâ€™t stand out.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Crab Grab Skate Rails

What you need to know: If you like the style or trick ability of skate rails, these foam rails from Crab Grab are low profile and come in fun colors.

What youâ€™ll love: In the realm of cool snowboard stomp pads, 80â€™s-inspired skate rails reign supreme. While rubber stomp pads can wear down over time, Crab Grab foam skate rails are ultra-durable and look good while going down the mountain. Freestyle snowboarders will love having the ability to use them during tricks.

What you should consider: If you arenâ€™t a free-rider, you may prefer a wider stomp pad.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Backcountry

