The 2023 Masters Tournaments starts on April 6

While many people are caught up in March Madness, there’s another competition on the way. It’s in a different sport, and it’s considered that sport’s most prestigious tournament by both the players and the fans alike. It is, of course, the Masters, and it’s held during the first full week in April every year. If golfing is your passion and you aspire to play this tournament, there are a few essentials you’ll need.

What makes the Masters so special?

The Masters is the first of four majors on the PGA Tour to be held every year. It is unique because it’s the only tournament that is held on the same golf course year after year: the Augusta National Golf Club. This means every participant knows exactly what to expect and how to play the course.

5 things you need to know about this year’s Masters Tournament

Who is invited: This prestigious event is limited to the best players in the world. Tickets: If you were lucky enough to get a ticket to this bucket-list event, you paid anywhere from $450 to $2,750. How to watch: If you’re like most of us and won’t be attending the event in person, you can watch the 2023 Masters Tournament on ESPN or CBS. Dates: The tee-off happens on Thursday, April 6 and the tournament ends on Sunday, April 9. Purse: The purse for the Masters Tournament is a $15 million pool.

Top golf essentials

MacGregor DCT3000 Men’s Golf Clubs

This men’s golf club set includes a titanium driver, stainless steel irons with an oversized head design and a high MOI putter. The shafts are 1 inch longer than average, making this set best for taller players.

Sold by Amazon

Wilson Women’s Magnolia Cart Complete Golf Set

This set of golf clubs for women is lightweight and comes with a matching bag. The high-lofted drive improves shots from the tee, while the limited edition Harmonized wedge and putter can improve your short game.

Sold by Golf Galaxy and Amazon

Titleist Pro V1x Golf Balls

You can’t play golf without golf balls. This offering from Titleist gives you longer distance with consistent flight. They have a softer feel and give you greater control during your short game.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Callaway 300 Pro Slope Laser Golf Rangefinder

A rangefinder gives you the information you need to choose the best club for the shot. This model has a range of 5 to 1,000 yards with a plus or minus 1-yard accuracy. The pin acquisition technology lets you lock on and vibrates for confirmation.

Sold by Amazon

Garmin Approach S40 GPS Golf Smartwatch

If you prefer to wear your tools, this lightweight GPS golf watch is preloaded with over 41,000 courses. Besides helping your game, this watch tracks steps, sleep and more. The impressive battery lasts up to 15 hours in GPS mode.

Sold by Amazon

Gagalileo Golf Practice Net

The key to golf is practice. This golf net can be assembled or disassembled in about two minutes, making it a convenient tool to help improve your game. It’s made of polyester and nylon and is best for low-intensity shots, such as chip shots.

Sold by Amazon

Arccos Caddie Link

This wearable shot-tracking device can be clipped to a waistband, belt or pocket. It automatically records shot data and transfers it either during or after a round, depending on the player’s preference. It’s weather-resistant and has a battery life that lasts up to 10 hours.

Sold by Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy

