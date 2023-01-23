Weighted vests come in a variety of sizes to ensure proper resistance and fit for your workout.

Which weighted vests are best?

A weighted vest is a piece of wearable exercise equipment that you can load with metal bars or sandbags. You can utilize a weighted vest whether you are an advanced athlete at the gym or taking an evening walk. Some of the larger models come with pockets that allow you to conveniently store your phone or a water bottle. But in 2023, which ones stand out from the rest, and how do you use them? Check out the below tips and products to help you make the most of your weighted vest workout.

Benefits of working out with a weighted vest

Additional resistance

A weighted vest creates continuous resistance for the duration of your workout but frees up your hands, so you don’t have to carry cumbersome dumbbells or weights. You can feel the benefits when running, walking or even doing chores around the house for an extended time.

A sturdy vest is well-balanced, so you won’t have to adjust your form while exercising. However, you can use any combination of dumbbells, resistance bands or cardio equipment in conjunction with the vest to enhance your workout.

Increased strength

A weighted vest allows you to take everyday body weight exercises, like pushups, situps or squats, to the next level by helping you increase endurance and strength.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, increasing your strength can also help you do the following:

Improve balance

Enhance posture

Increase coordination

Prevent injury

Protect bone health

Ease pain

Reduce fat

Prevent weight gain

Slow age-related muscle loss

Types of weighted vests

Fixed weight vests

Some vests have built-in weight, usually in the form of sand or iron. Because you can’t add or decrease the weight, you will want to purchase a vest for the exact weight you need. Fixed-weight vests are often lighter than adjustable-weight vests and are around 10 or 12 pounds.

Adjustable weight vests

Adjustable weight vests have removable weights that allow you to increase and decrease the desired weight. This type is more common with vests that carry heavier weights, but some models still have limits. For example, you could remove weight from an 80-pound vest to make it 40 pounds, but you probably can’t add weight to a 40-pound vest to make it 80 pounds.

Best weighted vests

Audro Sport Weighted Vest

What you need to know: Comfortable and easy to adjust, this fixed-weight vest comes in sizes ranging from 4 to 30 pounds.

What you’ll love: It has a snug fit, can easily be secured in place and fits well over clothing.

What you should consider: As with many fixed-weight vests, there have been issues with sand leakage.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Hyperwear Hyper Vest

What you should know: The unisex, nylon design fits close to the body. It includes 10 pounds of weight.

What you’ll love: You can buy and add more weight; the small vest can go up to 23 pounds, and the XL vest goes up to 46 pounds.

What you should consider: Some consumers have cited durability issues.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Go Plus Weighted Vest

What you should know: This vest is filled with black-iron sand and comes in four sizes ranging from 12 pounds to 30 pounds.

What you’ll love: It’s made of an odor-resistant material that is ideal for running or long walks.

What you should consider: Some consumers have found the sizing inconsistent and the fit too loose for their body type.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

ZFO Weighted Vested

What you should know: This is available in 30-, 40-, 60- and 80-pound models and comes with a belt strap to tighten or loosen for the desired fit.

What you’ll love: Pockets are built-in to store small items like a phone and water bottle.

What you should consider: The bulky design is not ideal for smaller-framed individuals.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best weighted vests for beginners

MOVSTAR Weighted Vest

What you should know: This unisex, one-size-fits-all vest weighs 10 pounds and fits comfortably.

What you’ll love: This vest is simple and includes reflective stripes so you can stay safe while running outside in the dark.

What you should consider: The vest has only one weight option: 10 pounds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Tone Fitness Weighted Vest

What you should know: This standard 12-pound vest has a simple design and is easy to get on and off.

What you’ll love: It’s good for basic body weight workouts and everyday activities like walking.

What you should consider: Although it is one-size-fits-all, some consumers have found it difficult to adjust the vest to properly fit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

RitFit Adjustable Weighted Vest

What you should know: Available in 8-, 10-, 12-, 15- and 20-pound vests, this model has some of the most low-weight options.

What you’ll love: Built-in reflective strips make you more visible outside at night.

What you should consider: These vests are more affordable, but some consumers have complained about their durability.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Henkelion Weighted Vest

What you should know: This popular fixed-weight vest is available in 4-, 6-, 8-, 12- and 16-pound models.

What you’ll love: The low weights make this a great vest for people of all ages.

What you should consider: Some consumers have complained about sand leaking from the vest.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best weighted vests for advanced athletes

CAP Barbell 20-150-pound Adjustable Weighted Vest

What you need to know: Sizes range from a max of 40 pounds up to a max of 150 pounds. Weight is included.

What you’ll love: If you want to push yourself to the limit, this vest is for you.

What you should consider: Since this is intended to carry heavier weights, it’s bulky and cumbersome by design.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

RUNFast Weighted Vest

What you should know: It’s one-size-fits-all and adequately padded to support heavier weights.

What you’ll love: The 3-pound iron weights are easy to add and remove.

What you should consider: Some consumers have found it to be dense and bulky, which limits the type of exercises you can perform.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Cross 101 Weighted Vest

What you should know: This simple but effective vest has a torso strap to ensure a secure fit.

What you’ll love: It comes with a built-in water bottle holder and pockets to hold your phone or other portable devices.

What you should consider: This model uses sand for weight, which can be cumbersome in the heavier models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best weighted vest for women

Empower Weighted Vest for Women

What you should know: Simple and affordable, this X-shaped vest was specifically designed for women.

What you’ll love: It’s available in both fixed and adjustable formats.

What you should consider: Some consumers have had durability issues.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

