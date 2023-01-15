Complete inversion is not required to receive all the benefits of an inversion table. Many users set their tables at a 60-degree incline for daily use.

Which inversion table is best?

Inversion tables are a new way to treat back and joint pain. Spending at least a few minutes a day in an inverted position allows the neck, spine, and hips to stretch naturally and restores the soft spinal discs to their original positions. Inversion therapy also improves blood flow to the head and extremities. This is believed to improve sinus drainage as well as lymph node performance.

The key to good inversion therapy is a high-quality inversion table. The best is the well-built Teeter EP-560 Ltd. Inversion Table for Back Pain.

What to know before you buy an inversion table

User safety

Inversion tables are designed to suspend the entire body by the ankles. The connection between the user’s ankles and the table is vitally important for overall support as well as comfort.

Look for models with quick-release mechanisms and well-padded ankle braces. Stabilizing straps or pins should be solid and secure. Handrails or holds should be accessible from any angle of inversion. The frame should be wide enough to provide a stable platform, with no wobbling or bending under stress.

Ease of use

Mounting and dismounting an inversion table can be challenging. Users with limited mobility may not be able to comfortably reach the ankle braces of some models. Users should be able to return to an upright position simply by shifting their body weight along a balanced pivot point.

Incline

A good inversion table offers a range of incline angles, from a 20- or 30-degree lean to a therapeutic 60-degree angle to a 90-degree total inversion. Some advanced tables allow users to customize their degree of incline. The inversion table should safely hold the user at the chosen level of incline without the risk of overextension.

Comfort

Some entry-level inversion tables do not offer much in the way of padding. This is not necessarily a deal-breaker for short sessions. However, for those who want to spend 20 to 30 minutes in an inverted position, overall comfort is important. Memory foam is a common feature on higher-end inversion tables, while high-density polyurethane foam is often found on mid-range models.

What to look for in a quality inversion table

While most inversion tables share a basic design, there are some differences when it comes to additional features.

Heat and massage

Some inversion tables include basic heat and/or massage functions. Infrared heat encourages muscles and joints to expand during inversion, bringing additional pain relief. Vibratory massage loosens tense muscles and adds to relaxation during longer sessions. A separate shiatsu or heating pad can also be attached to most inversion tables.

Lumbar support

Some inversion tables include a lumbar support device that presses down on the lower spine during inversion and provides a therapeutic stretch. However, some users may not find this feature helpful, so it is important to find a model with detachable lumbar support.

Acupressure nodes

Acupressure involves putting direct pressure on specific points on the body. Some inversion tables include hard plastic nodes that can be placed strategically on their backboards. This is especially useful when addressing pinched nerves or other specific areas of nerve or muscular pain. But these nodes should always be an optional addition, since a number of users find them a little uncomfortable.

Best inversion table FAQ

Q. How safe are inversion tables?

A. Inversion tables have a number of safety features to reduce the chance of injury. A reinforced nylon strap or metal pin prevents the table from tilting beyond the desired incline. Ankle restraints have quick-release mechanisms. Many tables also incorporate handrails that allow users to pull themselves back to vertical without assistance.

Q. How long can I stay in an inverted position?

A. It varies from user to user, but experts recommend starting out with just a few minutes of inversion and gradually working up to a full 20 to 30 minutes. People with high blood pressure, a history of vascular disease, or other medical conditions should consult a physician before doing extended inversions.

Q. I have very limited mobility. Will I be able to use an inversion table safely?

A. Some inversion tables can be challenging to mount and dismount, but others are designed with limited mobility in mind. There are inversion tables that form a seat in the vertical position and transition to a flat surface when horizontal. Others use special ankle supports that do not require the user to bend at the waist to mount or dismount.

What are the best inversion tables to buy?

Top inversion table

Teeter EP-560 Ltd. Inversion Table for Back Pain

What you should know: This inversion table’s construction and attention to safety make it suitable for all ages and physical conditions.

What you’ll love: This table features solid steel construction with a generous weight limit. It’s engineered to invert with minimal effort and allows users to select degrees of inversion.

What you should consider: It’s very heavy and requires significant assembly and floor protection.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top inversion table for the money

Innova Health ITM4800 Advanced Heat and Massage Inversion Table

What you should know: This affordable inversion table offers the same level of comfort and safety as higher-end models.

What you’ll love: The well-cushioned backrest includes memory foam, isolated heat and vibration therapeutic massage functions. It has six adjustable positions and supports a weight of up to 300 pounds.

What you should consider: It’s difficult to move once assembled. The Velcro restrictor strap is challenging to adjust.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Health Gear Vibration Massage and Heat Comfort Inversion Table

What you should know: This inversion table is for those who want to incorporate heat and massage into their inversion therapy.

What you’ll love: The heating and massage functions are built directly into the table. It has a generous amount of padding and a 300-pound weight limit. It allows for a minimal 20-degree incline for beginners.

What you should consider: The heat and massage functions are not very powerful, and the assembly instructions are challenging to follow.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Michael Pollick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.