Which slipper socks are best?

Most socks are meant to be worn as extra cushioning and protection for your foot while wearing shoes. Not slipper socks, though. They’re designed to be worn all on their own. Some are worn by long-stay hospital patients to keep warm and prevent slips, while others are just for cold, lazy days at home. Most come in fun colors and designs since they won’t be hidden away.

Slipper sock types

Slipper socks come in three types, with some socks blending two or all three.

Grip socks

Grip socks, also marketed as yoga socks, have grippy material lining the bottom of them so you don’t slip. They’re commonly worn in homes with slick floors, by hospital patients and yes, for yoga.

Fuzzy socks

Fuzzy socks are made to be extra warm and extra soft. They’re best worn in the comfort of your home if you don’t have slick floors.

Slipper-like socks

Slipper-like socks take the name literally and look and act like actual slippers. Unlike actual slippers, they seal around your foot like socks rather than leave your heel open.

How much you can expect to spend on slipper socks

Most cost $10 to $25, whether there’s one pair or several. Some cost as much as $50, again whether there’s one or several pairs.

What are the best slipper socks to buy?

Anlisim Slipper Socks

These socks are extra thick to keep your feet as warm as possible. They have a reinforced heel for walking comfort and plenty of grip dots to prevent slips. They come in 13 designs.

Sold by Amazon

BambooMN Slipper Socks

This pair of slipper-like socks has an adorable — and soft — plush faux-knit look and a cute bow to tie it together. It has anti-slip grip threads on the sole and comes in four sizes and 32 colors.

Sold by Amazon

Breslatte Slipper Socks

These socks exemplify the “less is more” approach by having simple designs but strong execution, making them good quality for a great price. You can buy them in packages of three, four, five and six pairs.

Sold by Amazon

Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Heathered Socks

These socks are best used for lounging. They’re warm, soft and have just enough elastic to be positioned as far up the calf as you prefer, though no further than about a third of the way up.

Sold by Amazon

Bulinlulu Fuzzy Socks

These socks make perfect gifts since they come in a gift-wrap-ready rectangular box that displays all pairs equally. There are six three-pair collections and four six-pair collections.

Sold by Amazon

Century Star Slipper Socks

These one-size-fits-all socks come in 28 design collections, though some collections include more pairs than others. They’re machine-washable, have grip dots on the sole and are perfect for sleeping in.

Sold by Amazon

Cozylook Slipper Socks

These slipper-like socks are perfect for shuffling around your home on cold winter days. Two pairs are included, each a different color, and there are 12 color sets. They come in three sizes.

Sold by Amazon

DYW Slipper Socks

This brand gives you plenty of designs to choose from, and you can purchase them in single pairs or six-pair collections. They’re as warm and soft as can be, but don’t have grip dots.

Sold by Amazon

Ebmore Slipper Socks

These socks come in seven design sets that each include six pairs. They have a high elasticity to make them stay up on the calf, a liberal amount of grip dots on the sole and just enough breathability to stave off sweating.

Sold by Amazon

Elutong Slipper Socks

These socks are aimed at men who find themselves always in the gym, with breathable mesh designs, rubber waist for arch support and extensive grip dots. Three pairs are included and they come in four color sets.

Sold by Amazon

Jeuhut Slipper Socks

These sets are among the most value-packed as they come with 12 pairs at only $1.92 per pair. Each pair is a different color and there are two sets, plus the grip dots on the bottom are shaped like little feet.

Sold by Amazon

Jormatt Slipper Socks

These socks include three pairs and come in 10 designs, all of which are fuzzy and have grip dots covering the sole. The heel is also reinforced to prevent further slips.

Sold by Amazon

Linemin Slipper Socks

These socks come in 14 designs, many of which are styled after animals such as bulldogs, tigers and sharks. They have a fuzzy cuff for comfort and to help you pull them back up if they slide down.

Sold by Amazon

Mqelong Slipper Socks

These socks come a little way up the calf for some extra warmth and have grip dots along the sole. They come in 11 designs, most of which incorporate animals such as cats, penguins and unicorns.

Sold by Amazon

Muezna Nonslip Yoga Socks

These socks are marketed toward men in terms of design, of which there are five, and the listed available sizes, of which there are three. Some designs come with one pair while others come with three or four pairs.

Sold by Amazon

Skola Fuzzy Slipper Socks

These socks combine all three types into one by being fuzzy and warm, having grip dots along the soles and sealing around your feet at the ankles. They come in six designs; some designs include six pairs while others include four pairs.

Sold by Amazon

Tibetan Socks Hand Knit Long Slipper Socks

These long socks come most of the way up your calf to keep you plenty warm in colder weather. The bottoms are lined with grip dots. They come in five designs and five sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Toes Home Plush Slipper Socks

These fuzzy socks have a folded cuff to help them stay up and to add a touch of style. They come in 16 designs, including one with heart-shaped clouds and another with solid colors.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.