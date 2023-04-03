What are the best white New Balance shoes?

New Balance has been manufacturing durable, comfortable athletic shoes for over 60 years. Their shoes are known for their technical design and superior fit. They offer a full line of shoes for running, cross-training, hiking and casual wear.

Many New Balance shoes have an option for all-white or a white base with a soft color complement. For their lightweight style and comfort, the best white New Balance shoes are the New Balance Women’s FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneakers.

What to know before you buy white New Balance shoes

Types of New Balance shoes

New Balance manufactures a wide variety of shoe types. The most common are walking, running, training and casual shoes, also called sneakers. They also make sport-specific shoes for golf, tennis, basketball, baseball, soccer and skateboarding.

They are best known for their running shoes but have incorporated the technology into their other shoes to improve the flexibility, comfort and durability no matter what your footwear need may be.

What makes New Balance shoes distinctive?

New Balance has been manufacturing athletic wear for over 100 years. They began making shoes in 1960 and have continued to improve their athletic shoes with feedback from athletes and consumers. They are known for the technology that goes into their latest designs, which leads to long-lasting durability and premium comfort.

New Balance is also known for its craftsmanship and high-quality materials. Every stitch is tight, every seam aligned, and every color is bold and without chips or defects.

There is also an extensive variety of designs and styles to choose from in each of the main categories. There is a shoe for every foot.

Can you wear running shoes for other activities?

New Balance running shoes are popular among people who work on their feet all day, or if you need support for your arches. They are more lightweight than other shoes but may not be the best for outdoor work or hiking. The shoes are mainly supported in the arches, but you can purchase other types of shoes if you need more support in the heel or top of the foot. Proper fit is crucial since a poorly fitted shoe can cause more foot problems.

What to look for in quality white New Balance shoes

Size

Some New Balance shoes run a bit small. Running shoes in particular can fit snugly, which they are designed to do. Since feet swell when running, look for a shoe size that allows the width of your thumb between your big toe and the end of the shoe.

Heel

Running shoes should allow your heel to move slightly while you jog. Hiking and tennis shoes, including casual sneakers, are designed to hold your heel in place for more support. Make sure the shoe you select is made for your activity level since your heel could form blisters if it moves around uncontrollably.

Memory foam

Many New Balance shoes have memory foam insoles that provide extra comfort. This padding is important for long days on your feet.

Toe box

You should be able to wiggle your toes in your shoes. If the toe box feels too tight, try a half size larger. You may need to consider a wider shoe if your toes remain pinched.

How much you can expect to spend on white New Balance shoes

You can find white New Balance shoes anywhere from $45 to $200, depending on the shoe materials and type of shoe.

White New Balance shoes FAQ

Can I wash my white New Balance shoes in the washing machine?

A. According to New Balance, the best method for cleaning your shoes is using a bristle brush and mild detergent to lightly scrub any spots. They recommend using a detergent that is free of dye to keep from staining your shoes. You should allow the shoes 24 hours to air-dry.

Does New Balance make shoes for children?

A. Yes, there is a full line of shoes, including white ones, for toddlers through pre-teens. The shoes have similar designs and use the same technology as adult shoes. There are laced models and shoes that use Velcro straps for younger children.

What are the best white New Balance shoes to buy?

Top white New Balance shoes

New Balance Women’s FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker

What you need to know: This lightweight, stylish sneaker has a contemporary bootie design for support.

What you’ll love: With a responsive midsole, these sneakers provide daylong comfort. They come with a memory sole comfort insert. They are made with mesh and synthetic materials for an ultralight feel.

What you should consider: Some users felt the toe area was too tight.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top white New Balance shoes for the money

New Balance Men’s 608 V5 Casual Comfort Cross-Trainer

What you need to know: These affordable cross-trainers are designed with absorption technology and provide premium flexibility.

What you’ll love: The midsole is designed to absorb impact with extra cushioning. They are made with a leather upper and phantom liner interior to reduce irritation. They have a foam insert and rubber sole.

What you should consider: Some users reported a tighter fit than what was comfortable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

New Balance Women’s Fresh Foam 1080 V11

What you need to know: This women’s running shoe provides all the support you need for long runs or a quick jaunt.

What you’ll love: The Fresh Foam midsole is engineered for a lightweight, cushioned run. The bootie upper fits snugly. Ultra Heel technology holds the heel in place. There is an OrthoLite sock liner and rubber sole.

What you should consider: According to some runners, the laces are hard to tie if you replace the original laces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Steve Ganger writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.