HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — When it comes to calls to the doctor or emergency room visits, the dangers of poison come true occur all too often.

“Parents would be shocked to know just in a moderate pediatric practice how many calls come in from parents when children put something in their mouth that shouldn’t have been,” said Dr. Wes Stubblefield of Alabama Department of Public Health. He warns that there’s a good reason National Poison Prevention Week has lasted 60 years.

“There are weeks of the year that we focus on different things. But we all know that things like accidental drownings are more common in the summertime,” Stubblefield said. “But this is something that’s every day. This is not something that’s seasonal. The chemicals are outside, they’re inside, they’re up, they’re down, they’re in the house, they’re outside of the house. You just have to be very cautious.”

For Alabama children, cleaning products were the most common exposures in 2021, according to Children’s of Alabama. In north Alabama, Cullman County and Marshall County had the most calls of poison exposure per 1,000 residents.

“Cleaning products, medications, dyes, the list just goes on and on,” Stubblefield said. “We go back to just getting these things out of the risk of children. It’s one of those things you want to get down on your hands and knees and think, ‘what can they touch?'”

Dr. Stubblefield, who’s also a pediatrician based in Morgan County, warns that in the event you fear a loved one ingests something toxic.

“Make sure parents have that poison control number on their refrigerator or somewhere on their phone that they can get to and know who to call and get those directions, because the quicker that you can get care even if it isn’t something dangerous, it can be life-saving potentially,” Stubblefield concluded.