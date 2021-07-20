Skip to content
WHNT.com
Huntsville
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Children and Mental Health
COVID-19
Huntsville
Madison
Decatur
Athens
Shoals
Shoals CrimeStoppers
Northeast Alabama
BBB Consumer Alerts
STEM
Alabama News
Washington DC Bureau
Newsfeed Now
Border Report
Weather
Forecast Discussion
Interactive Radar
Generac Superstore 7 Day Forecast
Maps & Radar
Redstone Federal Credit Union Camera Network
Gulf Coast Forecast
Weather Closings & Delays
Warnings
Photo Galleries
Live Alert 19 App
Traffic
Sports
Japan 2020
Mile High Matchup
SEC Media Days
Trash Pandas
NFL Draft
North Alabama’s CW
On-Air
WHNT/North Alabama’s CW Program Schedule
WHNT Video Center
Traffic
Noon Interviews
WHNT Live Stream
Breaking News Coverage
CBS News Live Feed
Closed Captioning Info
Community
Make-A-Wish
The Story
Garden Tips
BestReviews
Pets
Wellness Wednesday
Leadership Perspectives
Mr. Food Test Kitchen
Community Calendar
Contests
Newsletter
Contact Us
WHNT News 19 Team
WHNT News 19 Sales Team – Broadcast and Digital
News 19 App
Advertise With Us
Station Tours
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Writing Supplies
Best colored pencils