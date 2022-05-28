Which rock painting kits are best?

Rock painting is an activity enjoyed by children and adults alike. It helps to improve fine motor skills in young children and helps to relieve stress for all ages. While searching for a rock painting kit, you may have some questions. What should a rock painting kit come with? How many rocks will I get? What type of paint will work the best?

There is a lot to consider when looking for a rock painting kit. Kits like the Creative for Kids Hide & Seek Rock Painting Kit help exemplify what a good rock painting kit includes — lots of rocks, paints and accessories to keep the rock painting fun going all day.

What to know before you buy a rock painting kit

Number of kids

It is important to know how many children may be using your rock painting kit. Typically, rock painting sets come with enough supplies for a couple of children.

Most come with one or two paintbrushes. If you have more than two children painting, you might want to use your own set of paint brushes and other additional supplies. If you run out of rocks, these can be purchased separately as well, or you can try to find some in your own backyard.

Age

Because rock painting is done on such a small scale and requires a steady hand, small children may have difficulty getting their desired results. Most rock painting kits are recommended for ages 3 and up, but you ultimately know your child best and what may be too challenging for them.

Additional rocks

If you use up the rocks that came with your kit and still have some leftover paint, many sellers offer packs of rock painting rocks that can be purchased separately, so the fun never has to end.

What to look for in a quality rock painting kit

Paint quality

The best paint to use for rocks — and also the type of paint most kits include — is acrylic paint. It’s cheap, available in many colors and with a thin consistency that makes it easy to paint onto rocks. It is slightly weather-resistant but not waterproof, so rocks painted with acrylic will need some kind of sealer. Other kits include watercolor paints, which are also a good option. Most rock painting kits will detail in their description which type of paint is included.

Accessories

Many rock painting kits include more than just rocks and paint. Accessories like transfer patterns, glitter glue, stickers and googly eyes are also often included. These additional craft supplies allow you to get even more creative with your rock painting creations.

Rocks

On average, about 10 rocks are included in a rock painting kit. Some kits offer rocks that look the same, while others offer them in several sizes. The best rocks to paint on are flat and smooth.

How much you can expect to spend on a rock painting kit

Rock painting kits start at around $10 and can go up to around $20. The price is determined by how many rocks are included and what additional accessories there are. Kits that include stickers, glue and other craft supplies will be closer to the $20 mark.

Rock painting kit FAQ

What can I do with painted rocks?

A: Because painted rocks are so personalized, they make wonderful household decorations that will remind you of the fun you had making them every time you see them. They could be placed in the backyard or garden or even throughout the community for others to see.

How can I get paint off my table or walls?

A: Most paints included in rock painting kits are either watercolor or acrylic. Both can be removed by simply washing with soap and water, though you may need to put in some extra effort for it to be completely removed.

What are the best rock painting kits to buy?

Top rock painting kit

Creative for Kids Hide & Seek Rock Painting Kit

What you need to know: This kit includes everything you need for rock painting, making it a great option for both adult beginners and kids.

What you’ll love: Included in this kit are 10 smooth painting rocks, waterproof paints, two paintbrushes, transferable rock designs and tracking stickers. Waterproof paint helps make any creation weather-resistant, making your painted rock a great decoration for the backyard or garden.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said the rocks they received were jagged and difficult to paint on.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Top rock painting kit for the money

Made By Me Rock Art Kit

What you need to know: This rock art kit comes with vibrant paints and other accessories that will transform any rock into a work of art.

What you’ll love: Included is a staggering 3 pounds of rocks in various sizes, non-toxic washable paint, a paintbrush, a foam brush, glitter glue and water transfers to add fun pictures onto your rock. The various accessories help make each rock a one-of-a-kind creation.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said that many of the rocks they received were too small to paint on.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Dan&Darci Rock Painting Kit for Kids

What you need to know: This deluxe rock painting kit is one of the most extensive available, including a wide set of colors and accessories.

What you’ll love: Included are 10 smooth painting rocks, standard and metallic paints, glitter glue, sticky gems, paintbrushes, a sponge and an instruction guide. The quality paintbrushes work well, and the thick paint gives the rocks a glossy finish.

What you should consider: Some reviewers say they received rocks too jagged or small to paint on.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

