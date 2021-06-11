The best alkaline water machine

What are the best alkaline water machines?

Drinking alkaline water has many benefits over tap water. By balancing pH levels in the blood, alkaline water decreases body acidity, helps with weight loss and strengthens the immune system. Enriched with nutrients such as potassium, calcium and magnesium, it nourishes as much as cleanses. Of course, alkaline water also tastes better than plain tap water. From pitchers to advanced filtration machines, there are numerous alkaline water machines.

We’ve spent hours of research to create an easy-to-digest buying guide that delves and dissects the alkaline water machine’s form and function. We are confident that our top recommendation, the Air Water Life Aqua Ionizer Deluxe 9.0, and runner-up recommendations will help you make an informed decision and enjoy the refined taste of alkaline water.

What to know before you buy an alkaline water machine

Measuring pH Scale

The pH scale measures the acidity or alkalinity of the water, and it ranges from 1-14. The average room-temperature water has a neutral pH level of 7, and anything below means it’s acidic, while higher means its alkali. Alkaline water machines work to raise the pH level above 7, with the ideal range from 8-10. The Environmental Protection Agency recommends that tap drinking water is from 6.5-8.5 on the pH scale.

Measuring pH level

The most affordable way to test your water’s pH level is to use litmus paper. The paper strips are efficient and easy to use. Another way to measure alkalinity is through a battery-powered pH meter. These are also inexpensive but are much more accurate, reading the pH level down to the two decimal places.

Filter vs. ionizer

Generally, alkaline water machines use one or more filters to regulate alkalinity, while some use electrical currents to increase alkalinity. Water ionizers can produce acidic water, and they add hydrogen and oxygen atoms through a small electrical charge.

What to look for in a quality alkaline water machine

The common feature of all alkaline water machines is they purify and filter out undesirable things from your drinking water. However, not all of them change the water’s alkalinity levels or will last long-term, often requiring frequent filter changes to work optimally. Consider your budget and preference when choosing which of these alkaline water machines to set up at your home.

Pitchers

The most basic of the alkaline water machines, pitchers provide passive filtration but do not regulate alkalinity. The filters work for 30-40 gallons before needing a replacement.

Countertop devices

These are attached to the faucet and don’t take too much space. Using a lever, water passes through one or several filters through a standalone spout. These machines have filters that are good for 500-800 gallons.

Under-sink systems

Under-sink systems are more complex, and installation may require a professional since a separate faucet will need to be installed and tested. These systems have up to six filters, one more than standard water filters. The lifespan of the filters is up to one year.

Water ionizers

Water ionizers attach to the faucet and change alkalinity and acidity through electric current. Ionizers are plugged into a standard power outlet and generate a higher concentration of acids and alkalis than is safe for drinking. In most models, filters will last up to 4,000 gallons.

How much you can expect to spend on an alkaline water machine

If you’re looking for the most affordable alkaline water device, pitchers are the best bargain and run from $40-$80. The next tier consists of countertop machines attached to the faucet. These are priced from $80-$100 or more, depending on the features. The next level, costing $150 or more, is under-sink devices, which offer advanced filtration.

Alkaline water machine FAQ

Do I need an alkaline water machine, or can I make alkaline water myself?

A. You can make alkaline water using readily available ingredients to raise the water’s pH levels. Lemon, limes and baking soda are among the most popular. However, doing it yourself will take time, and it won’t be as convenient or as consistent with pH levels as with an alkaline water machine.

How safe is alkaline water?

A. Alkaline water is safe to drink and is a viable replacement for tap water. However, it is wise to try it out first, and not overindulge, to let your body acclimate to it. For people with kidney issues, it’s advisable to speak to a doctor before consuming alkaline water.

What’s the best alkaline water machine to buy?

Top alkaline water machine

Air Water Life Aqua Ionizer Deluxe 9.0

What you need to know: This machine is a bit pricey, but it produces some of the best-ionized water and increases the water’s age-fighting antioxidants potential. This ionizer can make water from pH 3.0-11.5 and features nine durable, platinum-coated titanium plates.

What you’ll love: You can choose from seven healthy water settings and enjoy better tasting water with the built-in carbon filter that lasts up to 4,000 liters, or approximately a year. There’s a lifetime warranty, and this system is small and easy to install on any kitchen counter.

What you should consider: The water’s taste and healthier attributes are subjective, largely dependent on the water’s source and alkalinity.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top alkaline water machine for the money

iSpring 6-Stage Under Sink Reverse Osmosis Drinking Water Filter System

What you need to know: This under-the-sink system produces alkaline and mineral-enriched water through reverse osmosis while filtering out thousands of unwanted particles.

What you’ll love: This system features a six-stage alkaline process with layered filtration that puts back minerals and creates balanced alkalinity. It removes up to 99% of contaminants such as lead, chlorine, fluoride, arsenic and sodium. The European-style kitchen faucet is sleek, and the machine is easy to install.

What you should consider: While it’s inexpensive, there’s a possibility of it springing a leak.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Express Water Alkaline Reverse Osmosis Water Filtration System

What you need to know: This under-the-sink system is budget-friendly and features a robust reverse osmosis water filtration system that removes up to 99.99% of pollutants. It’s equipped with active mineral technology and features an emergency leak stop detector.

What you’ll love: Express Water home water filtration systems can be upgraded and customized, and there’s a one-year warranty. The company is reputable and provides on-demand support.

What you should consider: The installation requires concerted effort and can be difficult.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

