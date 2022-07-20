Which keto bread on Amazon is best?

A ketogenic diet changes the way your metabolism works, shifting it from sluggish inefficiency to a fat-burning machine. But eating keto is not without its sacrifices, and many people miss some common foods they used to take for granted. Along with pizza, bread is one of the hardest foods to replace.

Fortunately, there is a good variety of keto bread on Amazon available. If you’re unsure which type of bread you might like, try Sola Low-Carb And Keto-Friendly Bread. This variety pack of three flavors is a great way to explore keto bread.

What to know before you buy keto bread on Amazon

Baking schedules

Some of the keto bread on Amazon is only baked once or twice a week. This is to maintain freshness and to offer the best product possible. However, this can be inconvenient if you’re used to heading to the store whenever you run out. Definitely check to ensure you’re ordering on time to receive your bread when you need it.

Other dietary considerations

Even though keto bread eliminates grains, it may not work if you have other dietary considerations. For example, many keto breads are not gluten-free, and some include eggs, dairy and soy.

Check labels carefully for certified allergen-friendly bread, especially if your concern is a medical issue such as celiac disease or severe allergies.

What to look for in a quality keto bread on Amazon

High fiber

High dietary fiber per slice helps keto bread reach zero net carb count. Look for at least 6 grams of fiber per slice to keep it keto.

Low sugar

Sugar is not allowed on the keto diet. Some bread may sneak fruit sugars into their ingredients or call sugar something else. The best keto bread on Amazon has zero added sugars and very low total sugars.

You might notice erythritol on the ingredient list. This is a sugar alcohol that does not add calories and is permitted in smaller amounts on the keto diet.

Flavor options

Just because you’re on a keto diet does not mean you need to resign yourself to flavorless bread. Many companies make a wide variety of flavors, including:

Whole grain

Oat

Honey

Cinnamon raisin

Just keep an eye on the carb count and ensure the sugar stays low.

Tons of protein

Getting enough protein is critical on a keto diet, especially if you are bumping up exercise to build muscle. Some of the best keto bread has up to 12 grams of protein per slice, but most average 5 to 7 grams.

Whole ingredients

Whole foods are another critical piece of this dietary puzzle. Just because a bread says it’s keto doesn’t mean it’s good for you. The best ones use mostly whole ingredients.

How much you can expect to spend on keto bread on Amazon

Keto bread is not cheap. Expect to spend $10-$15 per loaf, with no real logic as to why that range occurs. Some bread with similar nutritional profiles come at radically different prices, so pick the one you like best.

Keto bread on Amazon FAQ

How do you calculate net carbs?

A. On a ketogenic diet, aim for 20 to 50 net grams of carbs per day. At the high end, 50 grams is about the number of carbs you’d get from a plain bagel, so you’ll need to make some swaps and do some math.

Fortunately, calculating net carbs is simple. Subtract the fiber from the total carb count to get the net carbs. The closer you get to zero, the better, but a good count is five net carbs or less.

How long does keto bread stay fresh?

A. If you usually keep bread in the refrigerator, this is not the best method for keto. Refrigeration can change the texture and make it dry and crumbly.

For best results, store and use your keto bread on the counter within two weeks. If you need more time, pop it in the freezer. When the craving for bread hits, take what you need and defrost or toast as usual.

What’s the best keto bread on Amazon to buy?

Top keto bread on Amazon

Sola Low Carb And Keto Friendly Bread

What you need to know: This bread has 0 grams of sugar and two net carbs per slice.

What you’ll love: Each slice has 5 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber. This three-pack of bread is also available in Golden Wheat, Deliciously Seeded and Sweet Oat. It is made fresh weekly, but you can freeze it for up to six months.

What you should consider: This bread contains wheat, soy and oats for those avoiding those ingredients.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top keto bread on Amazon for the money

Natural Ovens Bakery Keto-Friendly White Bread

What you need to know: This bread contains a whopping 12 grams of dietary fiber per slice.

What you’ll love: Each slice has 0 grams of net carbs plus only 40 calories. It has no artificial sweeteners or flavors and a cleaner ingredient list than many other keto breads. This pack contains three loaves of bread.

What you should consider: This company only ships on Monday mornings, so order by Thursday for weekly delivery.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Kiss My Keto Bread

What you need to know: This variety pack of four different breads lets you try multiple flavors at once.

What you’ll love: The loaves included are Golden Honey Wheat, Cinnamon Raisin, Dark Wheat and Grain and Seed. This bread is sugar-free and has no preservatives. Each slice has 5 grams of fiber and up to 6 grams of protein.

What you should consider: These loaves are also only baked a couple of times a week, so order early and store in the freezer for up to six months.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Suzannah Kolbeck writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.