Starbucks holiday cups are back — and so are the drinks

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Starbucks rolls out its annual holiday menu today. That means holiday cups are back, too, and you can fill them with the delicious flavored drinks, including Peppermint Mocha, Chestnut Praline Latte, this year’s newcomer, the Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai and other holiday favorites.

Holiday snacks and treats are also back, so if you need to feel a little festive, now’s the time to head to Starbucks and treat yourself to a seasonal beverage or bite.

The Starbucks holiday menu features old favorites and new classics

This year’s holiday menu has some staples returning — plus some treats we’re seeing for the very first time.

First up is the Peppermint Mocha, a longtime favorite that returns to the Starbucks holiday menu year after year. This drink features Starbucks signature Espresso Roast, steamed milk, mocha sauce and peppermint syrup. All are topped off with whipped cream and dark chocolate swirls. It’s the perfect festive flavor to get you in a holiday mood.

Also returning this year is the Caramel Brulée Latte, which features Starbucks signature Espresso Roast, steamed milk and caramel brulée sauce, topped with whipped cream and caramel brulée bits.

Holiday menu fans will be pleased to see the Chestnut Praline Latte is back, featuring the signature Espresso Roast, steamed milk and flavors of chestnuts and spices, all topped with whipped cream and spiced praline crumbs.

And new this year at Starbucks locations where Oleato is served is the Oleato Gingerbread Oatmilk Latte, which comes with Starbucks Blonde Espresso and steamed oatmilk infused with Partanna extra virgin olive oil and gingerbread flavor, then finished with a dusting of ginger and citrus flavors.

The holiday menu is rounded out with iced and blended drinks, including the new Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai and the Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, plus tasty holiday snacks like the Gingerbread Loaf, Peppermint Brownie Cake Pop, Cranberry Bliss Bar, Snowman Cookie and Sugar Plum Cheese Danish.

Starbucks holiday cups you can buy now on Etsy

While the holiday cups at Starbucks are part of the fun, Etsy has more sustainable options that you can reuse throughout the holiday season — and for years to come.

BeyondBasketsTulsa Holiday Lights Starbucks Stocking Reusable Cold Cup

This reusable cup is designed to look just like a Starbucks cup, except it’s washable and reusable — and features a fun Christmas light pattern. You can even customize it and add your name, just like at Starbucks.

BeyondBasketsTulsa Candy Cane Starbucks Stocking Reusable Cold Cup

This reusable cup can be used for hot or cold drinks, and its pattern of candy canes and Santa hats (with a matching green straw) will surely get you in the holiday spirit.

BellaFestaDesign Snow Flake Winter Wonderland Tumbler

This double-walled tumbler will help keep your drink at the perfect temperature, whether you prefer your holiday beverages hot or iced. The iridescent snowflake pattern is perfect for the holidays, but you can also use it all winter.

BeachloveDesign Pink Colorful Christmas Starbucks Inspired Venti Cold Cup

Looking for a holiday cup that doesn’t overload you with traditional red and green Christmas colors? This cup features an adorable Christmas tree motif but in trendy pink and cyan colors for a fun twist on holiday cheer.

SistersCreationz Christmas Gingerbread Starbucks Reusable Cold Cup

This gingerbread-themed cold cup is the perfect tumbler for trying out a new Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai or any other drink from the Starbucks holiday menu.

