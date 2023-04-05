Coffee samplers are great for exploring new roasts, regions and blends that you haven’t yet tried. Many feature multiple small packages of coffee, so you can brew a pot without being stuck with loads of a variety you don’t like.

They also make great gifts for coffee-lovers and consumables are perfect for people who have everything. Any of these coffee samplers will satisfy your caffeine curiosity, plus you can check out information on picking the right coffee for you.

Whole bean vs. ground coffee

Coffee samplers may contain whole bean or ground coffee. For some buyers, it’s obvious which to get, but here’s more information if you need help.

Whole bean: As soon as coffee is ground, it starts to gradually lose some of the compounds that give it its distinctive flavor. So, you’ll always get the best flavor from grinding whole beans yourself. A coffee grinder is essential with whole bean coffee. For many coffee connoisseurs, the time and effort it takes to grind your own beans is well worth it, but some people balk at it and prefer the convenience of ground coffee.

Ground: Arriving ground and ready to go, it's much quicker to make coffee from ground beans, and you don't need an extra piece of equipment. But what you gain in convenience, you lose in flavor.

Coffee roast

You may already know which roast you prefer, but if not, it’s worth learning more about each or just trying them out and seeing what you think.

Light roast: Light roast coffees retain most of the flavor from the coffee bean. This gives you a high-acidity coffee that has a slightly sour taste and floral and fruity notes.

Medium roast: Medium roast coffee has a balanced taste with some of its flavors from the roast and some from the coffee bean. It's less acidic and fruity than light roasts but less rich than dark roasts.

Dark roast: With a dark roast, a large portion of the favor comes from the roast. It's rich and full-bodied with notes of chocolate and caramel.

What else to look for in coffee samplers

Here’s what else to look for when choosing coffee samplers.

Number in pack: Check how many types of coffee you get in a pack and how much.

Flavor notes: Take a look at the flavor notes of the coffees included. Are they rich and chocolatey or light and fruity? Or perhaps a mix of flavor profiles is included. Some people have a strong preference, while others might want to try a range to find what they like.

Growing region: Check what region the coffee you're buying was grown in. This can make a difference to the flavor of the coffee. For instance, Ethiopian coffees tend to be sweet and fruity, while South American coffees are often medium-bodied and nutty.

Single-origin vs. blend: Some coffee producers sell coffees from a single region or even a single estate, while others mix regions to make a tailored blend. While some coffee purists are all about single-origin, quality blends can be excellent.

Best coffee samplers

Coffee Beanery Sampler Coffee Variety Pack

Containing a random assortment of six bestselling coffees, this is a great choice for anyone who wants to try a range of varieties but isn’t sold on any particular ones. You get six small samples of ground coffee in a pack, each enough to make a 6- to 8-cup pot of coffee.

Cooper’s Cask Coffee Gourmet Coffee Sampler Gift Box Set

You get four bags of ground coffee in this box, totaling 1 pound overall, with four single-origin varieties: Sumatran, Kenyan, Rwandan and Ethiopian. There’s a selection of roast levels from light to dark.

Coffee Plus Gift Box

Great for anyone who likes primarily fruity and floral notes in their coffee, this sampler contains four varieties of Brazilian coffee. They’re all whole bean types, so you’ll need to have your own coffee grinder.

Atlas Coffee Club World of Coffee Sampler

Experience coffee from around the globe with the Atlas Coffee Club sampler, containing four 1.8-ounce bags of coffee. You also get a postcard from each location with tasting notes for the coffee, which is helpful for discovering what you like.

Brooklyn Beans Bagged Ground Coffee Variety Pack

With six 12-ounce bags in a pack, this coffee sampler will keep you going for a while and the beans come ground for your convenience. It’s great for people who like a range of coffees, since it contains light, medium and dark roasts, plus vanilla and maple flavored options.

Bean Box Gourmet Coffee Sampler

You have the choice between whole bean and ground with this coffee sampler, plus you can choose either a single box or a three-or-six-month subscription. You can expect to receive a variety of roasts.

Coffee Masters Around the World in 12 Coffees

Perfect for personal use or gifts, this comes with 12 packs of medium-roast ground coffee in stay-fresh packaging. You can brew 100 to 120 cups of coffee from this one set. Each packet makes one eight- to 10-cup pot of deliciousness.

Bones Coffee World Tour Sample Pack

This sampler contains single-origin from some of the most popular growing regions around the world: Colombia, Sumatra, Ethiopia, Costa Rica and Guatemala. It’s made in small batches for quality and freshness and is available in both whole bean and ground versions.

Split Oak Coffee Roasters Best Coffee Gift Box Set

In this set, you get nine 2-ounce bags of whole bean coffee, so it’s perfect if you want to try a range of varieties. Each bag of coffee comes with relevant information on it, such as tasting notes and origin.

InfuSio Gourmet Ground Coffee Variety Pack

If you like flavored coffee, as well as plain, this is a great choice for you, as its offerings include Texas pecan, creme brulee and hazelnut. It comes ground, which is ideal if you don’t have a grinder or don’t want to grind your own beans.

