Which salad spinner is best?

Nothing ruins a fresh, vibrant green salad faster than a bowl full of water. One of the trickiest parts about working with fresh greens is removing every last drop of water after cleaning. While it’s possible to pile your greens in a dishcloth and use centrifugal force to get them reasonably dry (or pat them endlessly with paper towels), a salad spinner is the most efficient, effective gadget for the job.

If you’re looking for a high-quality kitchen tool made by a trusted brand, the OXO Good Grips Salad Spinner is the best choice.

What to know before you buy a salad spinner

Spinning mechanism

The idea behind a salad spinner is simple. The leaves are placed in a colander-style bowl that nestles into a solid bowl that catches water. A simple spinning mechanism creates the force that draws water off of leaves. The spinning mechanism can be activated either with a pump, pressed up and down, or a handle that cranks. For cooks with pain in their hands, a handle may be difficult to maneuver. The pump uses more body weight than muscle and might be easier to operate.

Rarely, a spinning mechanism might be activated by pulling a string.

Material

The most common material for a salad spinner is plastic. It is possible to find glass or stainless steel salad spinner bowls, but these are generally more expensive. On a positive note, glass and stainless steel bowls double for both serving and storage.

Overall size

The size of your salad spinner refers to not only its capacity but also how much space it takes up in your kitchen. If you have limited storage space, consider a smaller spinner.

What to look for in a quality salad spinner

Large capacity

While a small salad spinner is perfect for singles or couples (or spinning small amounts of herbs), large families and avid cooks will want a large-capacity bowl that can accommodate large amounts of greens (or large greens like collards or lacinato kale).

Food-safe plastic

All parts of your salad spinner should be made of food-safe plastic. Look for models that are clearly labeled BPA-free; they don’t have bisphenol A, an industrial chemical some find problematic.

Spinner stop

A spinner stop looks like a small button in the lid that acts like a brake. This button stops the spinner’s movement and slows the colander so you can open the lid.

Rubberized base

The last thing you want is your salad spinning across the counter and onto the floor. Look for a rubberized base that grips, even when wet.

Weighted bowl

A heavier bowl can also prevent your greens from flying out of the bowl. Glass bowls will naturally be heavier and are a good choice.

Additional storage lid

An additional storage lid is great for keeping food fresh. This lets you prep a few days’ worth of salad for easy access when you want it, without having to store it under the lid with the spinning mechanism.

How much you can expect to spend on a salad spinner

From salad for two to a whole mess of greens, expect to spend $10-$50 on the spinner that suits you best.

Salad spinner FAQ

What’s the best way to use a salad spinner?

A. Salad spinners are simple and easy to use, but there are a few ways to make them work even better for you.

Start with the correct amount of greens. Do not overpack the bowl or it will be more difficult to remove all of the water. If you have a lot of food to wash, consider spinning it in multiple batches.

Do not overpack the bowl or it will be more difficult to remove all of the water. If you have a lot of food to wash, consider spinning it in multiple batches. Roughly chop whatever you are spinning, and place it in the colander. This mostly applies to large greens.

whatever you are spinning, and place it in the colander. This mostly applies to large greens. Wash the food thoroughly in cool or cold water.

thoroughly in cool or cold water. Place the colander into the bowl and top with the lid.

and top with the lid. If your spinner’s lid locks , make sure it is locked. Otherwise, check to see that the lid is nestled in place.

, make sure it is locked. Otherwise, check to see that the lid is nestled in place. Begin to spin. Start slowly and keep the bowl stabilized with one hand while the other operates the spinning mechanism.

Start slowly and keep the bowl stabilized with one hand while the other operates the spinning mechanism. When you’re done, wait for the colander to stop spinning completely before removing the lid.

before removing the lid. Empty out the water and check your food. If it still seems damp, replace the lid and repeat the spin.

If you want to use the salad spinner’s bowl for storage, lift the colander out and dry the bowl before placing the dry greens in it.

Can you use a salad spinner for anything other than salad?

A. Yes. Additional uses include:

Washing delicate herbs

Removing dirt from leeks

Proofing dough (don’t use the colander)

Washing delicate berries

Removing tomato seeds

Removing water from pasta

Washing difficult veggies like broccoli and cauliflower

What’s the best salad spinner to buy?

Top salad spinner



OXO Good Grips Salad Spinner

What you need to know: OXO makes highly functional, high-quality kitchen tools, and this is no exception.

What you’ll love: This dishwasher-safe spinner is efficient, effective and funky-looking. The bottom has a non-skid ring to keep it stable during use, and the bowl can also be used for serving.

What you should consider: Some users previously noted a faulty spinner, but OXO has addressed and corrected the problem.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top salad spinner for the money

Prepworks By Progressive Salad Spinner with Handle

What you need to know: This is a great value for single cooks and couples.

What you’ll love: This 2½-quart spinner features a handle for stability. It has two spouts for pouring and is easy to use. It’s best for spinning smaller portions of greens and fresh herbs.

What you should consider: It’s too small for large greens.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Cuisinart Salad Spinner

What you need to know: Large families appreciate its big capacity.

What you’ll love: It’s a hefty 5-quart spinner for large greens. The spinner knob is easy to operate, and there’s a vent in the lid for draining (or adding water). The lid locks for better portability.

What you should consider: The lid locks seem flimsy. Check them when using this spinner for travel.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Home Depot and Macy’s

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Suzannah Kolbeck writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.