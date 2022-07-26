A popular accessory for farmhouse dining tables is an upholstered bench that matches the kitchen decor and provides extra comfort.

Which farmhouse dining table is best?

A dining table is a kitchen’s centerpiece. It’s the place where families gather and meals are shared, and it serves as the drop zone for everyday life with the comings and goings of busy people.

A farmhouse dining table is a timeless design that fits most decors. Made from wood with a distressed or unfinished top, the farmhouse style has legs on four corners for a traditional look of stability and comfort. There are different colors and bases to give each farmhouse dining table a distinctive feel just for your home. For its distressed look and expandable size, the best farmhouse dining table is the Greyleigh Zaiden Extendable Dining Table.

What to know before you buy a farmhouse dining table

What kind of wood is best?

Hardwoods, such as maple, cherry and walnut, are preferred for farmhouse tables since they resist scratches and dents and hold their look for a long time. They’re on the expensive side, though.

Softwoods like pine and oak also are good choices. They make lighter-colored tables and don’t weigh as much as hardwood. They also are less expensive. Since they are softer, however, they show marks and dents more visibly.

What are the different bases?

The base of a farmhouse dining table gives it a distinctive look. There are two types of bases.

Legged bases are either straight or tapered. This style offers more stability because the weight is evenly distributed. There are many styles of legs that create a decorative look.

Pedestal or trestle bases look elegant but are best suited for smaller rectangular or circular tables. Larger tables with pedestal bases have a tendency to rock where pressure is applied. Thicker pedestals are important for stabilizing larger tables.

Will you be eating at the table?

Farmhouse dining tables often have a distressed wood top with marks and holes. It’s fine to keep the original look of the wood when the table is decorative. But if you plan to eat on it, fill in the holes with a wood sealer. This will keep crumbs and spills from finding their way into the crevices and protect your table for the future.

What to look for in a quality farmhouse dining table

Leaves

Traditional farmhouse tables usually don’t have leaves because of their heavy construction, but more modern ones come with leaves to extend them. If you plan on entertaining large crowds, consider a table with a clean folding cut for placing the leaves smoothly.

Chairs

A wide variety of chairs can accompany a farmhouse table, both in wood and metal. Cross back, spindle back, rectangular and Tolix-style chairs all pair well with a farmhouse dining table. Side chairs typically don’t have armrests, but the chair at the head of the table may. Chairs are sold separately from farmhouse tables.

Benches

Benches in place of chairs are trendy and give a farmhouse table a rustic look. This allows for more accessible seating and gives the table a welcoming community feel.

How much you can expect to spend on a farmhouse dining table

Many variables affect the price of farmhouse tables. The type of wood is the starting point. Hardwood costs more than softwood. Pandemic supply chain issues also have restricted the availability of some woods, which has increased prices. The table’s size and the intricacy of the legs and base also factor in.

Inexpensive tables cost $200-$600 and are typically rectangular and nonexpandable.

tables cost $200-$600 and are typically rectangular and nonexpandable. Midrange tables are $600-$1,200 and have expandable leaves and intricate patterns.

tables are $600-$1,200 and have expandable leaves and intricate patterns. Expensive tables start at $1,200 with many over $2,000. These are made from hardwood and serve the largest number of people.

Farmhouse dining table FAQ

How do I prevent stains?

A. A clear topcoat applied to your table top provides lasting protection. When serving food, use hot pads and placemats.

Can you build your own farmhouse table?

A. Yes, if you are skilled at woodworking and have the right tools. There are design books and websites with detailed plans and supply lists to help you complete your DIY table.

What is the best farmhouse dining table to buy?

Top farmhouse dining table

Greyleigh Zaiden Extendable Dining Table

What you need to know: This modern farmhouse-style table is perfect for large gatherings because it has two extendable leaves.

What you’ll love: Made from solid rubberwood with a gray distressed finish, the table is 30 inches tall. The removable leaves give flexibility for six to 10 people. The corners are notched, and the top is rustic paneled planks.

What you should consider: It is very heavy and more expensive than similar tables.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top farmhouse dining table for the money

Kelly Clarkson 59-inch Dining Table

What you need to know: This affordable farmhouse table is made from engineered and solid would.

What you’ll love: The table is simply designed with visible wood grain on top and contrasting legs below for a unique yet rustic look. It’s about 30 inches high and can seat up to six people. It comes with a six-month limited warranty.

What you should consider: Chairs are sold separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Worth checking out

Zinus Becky Farmhouse Wood Dining Table

What you need to know: This table is perfect for anyone on a budget who still wants a rugged look.

What you’ll love: It is made of two-tone painted wood and is 45 inches long and 29 inches tall. Affordable and easy to assemble, this table also comes with an unconditional one-year warranty.

What you should consider: It is thinner than most farmhouse tables.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

