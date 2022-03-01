Which velvet curtain panels are best?

Interior design is an artform, but you don’t have to be experienced to create a comfortable living space. One easy way to bring some coziness to your home is by installing velvet curtains. Curtains in general are a great way to add color and texture to your walls, but velvet in particular brings a feeling of softness inside. Velvet curtains are inexpensive, easy to clean and good at blocking sunlight.

StangH Thick Velvet Curtains Set offers a fabric that’s dense enough to keep UV rays and the sun’s heat from coming inside. They offer a ton of color selections and even a few size options.

What to know before you buy velvet curtain panels

Panel pair curtains

There are several different types of curtains, but most people recognize panel curtains first and foremost. These are the long, wide curtains that completely cover a home’s interior windows. They usually hang from above the window and reach all the way to the floor. Panel curtains can be bought as singles or pairs. Pairs are most common because it gives you more fabric to cover a double window. They also offer a more symmetrical look than having a single curtain that you have to push to one side.

Curtain sizes

There are a few standard sizes for window curtains. If you want them to go all the way from the top of the window to the floor, look for curtains with a length of 96-108 inches. There are also curtains with 86-inch lengths, but those likely only make sense if you have particularly low ceilings. Be sure to measure your window from the top of the window panel to the floor to know exactly what measurements you need. If you’re unsure, always go longer rather than shorter.

Attachment styles

Along with curtain length, you have several options for attachment styles. This refers to the way the curtain hangs off the curtain rod. Some are more practical than others but may not look as appealing on your wall. For instance, rod pockets are the type of curtain that fully wraps around the rod. While this may look better to some, they can often be difficult to open and close. There are also grommet and eyelet curtains that have visible metal rings at the top. They may not look as appealing, but they’re easy to slide across the rod.

What to look for in quality velvet curtain panels

Weighted hems

Weighted hems are some form of extra weight added to the base of each curtain. This helps them stay in one place and stretch evenly from top to bottom. Without weight, some materials can appear wrinkly and uneven. Some high-quality curtains come with weighted hems sewn in during production. However, if you find a curtain panel you like that doesn’t have weighted hems, you can always purchase some drapery weights to attach yourself.

Color

When decorating your home, you never want to be caught in a situation where you’ve found the perfect curtain but they’re limited to a small handful of colors. To avoid this, look for curtains that come with a dozen or more color options. With more options, you can even choose between different shades of the same color. For instance, if you have your sights set on a green, some manufacturers may offer emerald green, olive green and moss green. There’s no substitute for finding the perfect color that matches your living space.

UV-blocking

Velvet curtains are naturally thicker than standard cotton curtains. This is due to the pile weave that’s needed to create their shaggy appearance. Because of their density, velvet curtains are naturally good at blocking sunlight from shining through the window. Instead of buying blackout curtains (which can be less visually appealing), you can opt for velvet curtains and rely on their natural UV-blocking characteristics. Blocking the sun from your windows can eliminate harmful UV rays, protect your furniture from fading and keep your house cool in the summer.

How much you can expect to spend on velvet curtain panels

Velvet curtain panels cost $47-$70.

Velvet curtain panels FAQ

What’s the best way to measure your window?

A. The easiest way is to use a measuring tape to get an exact distance between the top, bottom and sides of your window. If you don’t have one, you can use the measuring app on your iPhone or the Google Measuring app on Android to take a digital measurement.

How long do velvet curtains last?

A. Velvet curtains are among the most durable types of curtain due to their thick texture. As long as you clean them at least once per year, they should maintain their appearance indefinitely.

What are the best velvet curtain panels to buy?

Top velvet curtain panels

StangH Thick Velvet Curtains Set

What you need to know: This set of velvet curtain panels offers thick fabric for the ultimate look of luxury.

What you’ll love: There are 19 different color options, each with their own unique look to match any decor. Colors range from blush pink to mustard gold and stone blue. They boast UV-blocking capabilities and have a rod pocket attachment style that hides most of the curtain rod from view.

What you should consider: To maintain the highest quality, these curtains should be dry cleaned.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top velvet curtain panels for the money

HPD Half Price Drapes Single Panel Plush Velvet Curtain

What you need to know: This single panel curtain uses plush velvet made of 100% polyester to bring some durability to your interior decor.

What you’ll love: They offer three different sizes and seven different colors, giving you plenty of options to find exactly what you need. You can hang this curtain three different ways, including rod pocket, back tab and hook belt. The colors are more neutral and muted, such as gallery taupe and avalon blue.

What you should consider: They don’t come as a set, so you’ll need to buy two to cover an interior window.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Roslynwood Velvet Curtains

What you need to know: These high-sheen velvet curtains come in a set and are slightly transparent.

What you’ll love: If you’re looking for lush curtains that still let in a bit of natural light, this is the set for you. You get two curtain panels each with a rod pocket attachment. The velvet is shinier than other curtains, giving them a sheer look. There are 16 color options and four size options. They’re machine-washable for easy cleaning.

What you should consider: Along with natural light, these curtains will let some heat into your home as well.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

