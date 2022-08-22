You can darken your room in other ways, such as by adding plants, shelves and decorations or tinting your windows.

Which blackout curtain liner is best?

A blackout curtain liner is an affordable alternative to buying new, thicker curtains. Blackout curtains can be bulky and come in limited patterns and colors. Plus, you like your curtains — they don’t just block out the sun. Keep your attractive, sheer curtains, and limit outside light with a liner. You will get the best of both worlds and won’t have to worry about redesigning your room. If you want an easy way to make your room into a cave-like habitat, the Driftaway Thermal Blackout Curtain Liners are the top choice.

Why are blackout curtain liners beneficial?

Blackout curtain liners offer a number of benefits.

Noise reduction: Liners minimize how sound travels and provides you with privacy in your room.

Liners minimize how sound travels and provides you with privacy in your room. Insulate your room: Blocking windows limits weather effects on the temperature inside, helping to keep your room consistent.

Blocking windows limits weather effects on the temperature inside, helping to keep your room consistent. Fade prevention: Sunlight can cause fading and damage to your furniture, but a blackout liner can help prevent that.

What to know before you buy a blackout curtain liner

The number of panels you need can depend on how big your windows are and how many you want to cover. Figure out how many you need, how thick you want them to be and the shape and style of your windows.

Material

Liners come in soft, polyester blends and thicker, tighter woven fabrics. Many are machine-washable, but each set is different. Read the instructions for your liners before washing them. Some flame retardant styles come with separate instructions.

Length and width

Liners come in many sizes and sets of two, so curtains can be left open from the middle. Measure your windows and the current curtains you are using. This will help you find the size you need and what set of liners suits you best.

Shape and thickness

Curtain liners commonly come in long rectangular panels. However, they can be shaped in other ways and have a difference in thickness. There are short curtain liners to accommodate smaller windows and several fabrics with varying thicknesses to ensure total blackout.

Style

Blackout curtain liners are available in multiple styles.

Grommet: This style has holes in the fabric with protective rings to effortlessly weave the curtain onto the rod.

This style has holes in the fabric with protective rings to effortlessly weave the curtain onto the rod. Ring: These curtains require rings that help lock them into place and slip over the rod.

These curtains require rings that help lock them into place and slip over the rod. Single-rod pocket: This is when the fabric at the top loops over as a sleeve around the rod.

This is when the fabric at the top loops over as a sleeve around the rod. Fabric loop: In this case, extra fabric is used to create several loops for the rod to go through.

What to look for in a quality blackout curtain liner

Darkness

While there are many reasons to use blackout curtains, complete darkness in a room is at the top of the list. There are levels of darkness — some styles simply mute the light, while others snuff it out. If you want a true blackout in your room, you may need a thicker material for your liner.

Easy installation

After doing all the measuring, you want the liners to go up quickly and easily. Many liners provide instructions to install your curtains and simplify the process. Certain brands only use Velcro to attach them to your curtains, while others may require you to take the rod down to attach and secure the liner.

Retractability

Blacking out the room is the goal, but you still want to be able to open the windows. Make sure that your liners can be pulled back easily to let in the daylight when you want. Liners should stay securely on your rods as you open and close them daily.

How much you can expect to spend on a blackout curtain liner

The total price you spend ultimately depends on how many windows or glass doors you want to cover. The average set of blackout curtain liners is $20-$40.

Blackout curtain liner FAQ

How do I clean blackout curtain liners?

A. You can use laundry soap or a vacuum to spot clean your liners. When they need a full refresh, check the instructions to see if they are machine-washable or not.

What is the difference between blackout and thermal liners?

A. Blackout liners are focused on reducing light to maximize darkness in a room. Although this can help regulate temperature, thermal liners are designed to help keep heat and cold air from coming in through closed windows.

What’s the best blackout curtain liner to buy?

Top blackout curtain liner

Driftaway Thermal Blackout Curtain Liners

What you need to know: This set of curtain liners keeps your room free from outside light.

What you’ll love: These liners block 100% of the light from your windows. The thermal effect helps keep the temperature of your room from getting too hot or cold. This liner comes with 16 hanging rings, and it is machine-washable.

What you should consider: A few customers complained of a chemical smell that needed to be washed out.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top blackout curtain liner for the money

Nicetown White Curtain Liner Panels

What you need to know: This pair of blackout liners is inexpensive, multipurpose and effective at completely blocking light from coming in through your windows.

What you’ll love: Every two-panel package of liners comes with 16 hooks. These liners can be easily put up behind sheer curtains to block the light out of your room. The polyester blend is soft but effective and comes in white, black or gray.

What you should consider: A few customers stated that these liners darkened their room but did not block it out entirely.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Rose Home Fashion Blackout Curtain Liner

What you need to know: These curtain liners block 99% of light coming in through your windows.

What you’ll love: This is a set of two liners you can use behind any curtains to minimize light in your room. Each curtain is machine-washable and comes with eight rings to hold it up. These rings can be easily draped with the curtain and put in a locked position to secure it.

What you should consider: A few customers reported they had issues using the metal rings to hang the curtains up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

