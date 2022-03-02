Get the most out of lazy Sundays

Lazy Sunday sounds like a novel idea, but the concept isn’t without its merits. Taking the time to unwind and find peace on Sunday can set you up for success for the rest of the week.

When it comes to planning the perfect lazy Sunday, it comes down to two factors: setting the time aside and finding activities that help you relax. Some people keep lazy Sunday low-key and spend the day in pajamas, while others plan a flexible itinerary of fun activities. Regardless of what tickles your fancy on lazy Sunday, make sure you do one thing: Enjoy the day to the fullest.

What to know about lazy Sundays

Benefits of lazy Sundays

Lazy Sunday presents an ideal opportunity to relax, both physically and mentally. The dedicated downtime also comes with a few benefits:

Lowers blood pressure: Recent studies show that focusing on relaxation techniques can lower your blood pressure and risk for hypertension.

Best activities for lazy Sundays

If you’re not sure what to do on lazy Sunday, don’t stress over it — literally. The goal of the laid-back day is to help your body and mind unwind, so however that manifests on lazy Sunday, go for it.

Hot bath: Besides helping you relax, a long, peaceful hot bath alleviates tension in sore muscles.

How to prepare for lazy Sunday

It might seem counterintuitive to plan a lazy day, but when you put thought into how you expect the day to unfold, it’s much easier for lazy Sunday to go off without a hitch.

If possible, square away all your chores on Saturday or earlier in the week. Besides crossing several items off your to-do list ahead of Sunday, you’ll have a clean, tidy home — and that in itself creates a relaxing atmosphere.

Although lazy Sunday is a laid-back affair, it remains an important event in your schedule. Block time for it the same way you would for other appointments. Not only does it help you stick to your much-needed downtime, but it prevents you from scheduling overlapping engagements.

Stock up on items you intend to use on lazy Sunday instead of going shopping for them that morning. Sunday is a notoriously busy time at most retailers, and the amount of time you spend browsing and checking out can monopolize a large part of your day, not to mention the hustle and bustle can add to your stress level.

Top 6 products for lazy Sunday

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews.

