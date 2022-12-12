Are radiant heaters safe for your home?

How can you ensure your radiant heaters are safe for your home?

A radiant heater can make an excellent, cost-effective heating solution for your bedroom, office or small space. They are popular among consumers because they’re often affordable and do an excellent job keeping you warm. They also help you avoid running a costly heating system throughout the unoccupied portions of your house. While radiant heaters are safe for your home, it’s essential to follow the manufacturer’s safety guidelines as you use yours.

What is a radiant heater?

Radiant heaters generate warmth from an internal source and heat a room in a way similar to how a fire in your fireplace works. Temperatures increase as you get closer to the heater. Since they can reach high temperatures and most are mobile, place them in an area where they are away from anything that might catch fire.

Types of radiant heaters

There are three primary types of radiant heaters for your home:

Free-standing : These are popular, affordable and great for small spaces, such as your office or bedroom. They are also mobile and can be moved from room to room.

: These are popular, affordable and great for small spaces, such as your office or bedroom. They are also mobile and can be moved from room to room. Wall-mounted : These can be permanent or temporary. They are excellent for those who have children and pets because they can be mounted somewhere out of their reach.

: These can be permanent or temporary. They are excellent for those who have children and pets because they can be mounted somewhere out of their reach. Flooring: These are typically installed permanently in smaller rooms such as bathrooms.

Radiant heater safety tips

Following four safety guidelines can ensure your radiant heaters are safe for your home:

Give them space: Keep all objects and people 3 feet away from your heaters. Those with children and pets should place them out of their reach.

Keep all objects and people 3 feet away from your heaters. Those with children and pets should place them out of their reach. Plug them directly into your wall: Plugging portable heaters into power strips or extension cords is a fire hazard.

Plugging portable heaters into power strips or extension cords is a fire hazard. Automatic shut-off : Getting machines with this built-in safety feature prevents your devices from overheating.

: Getting machines with this built-in safety feature prevents your devices from overheating. Tip-over protection: Selecting heaters that automatically shut off when they are no longer upright can make them safer.

Are radiant heaters safe for your home?

As long as you get devices that are ideal for your living situation, such as wall-mounted machines for those with small children, and follow the safety guidelines recommended by the manufacturer, radiant heaters are safe for your home. They are also an excellent way to save money on your electric bill and are often very affordable.

Best radiant heaters

De’Longhi TRD40615E Radiant Heater

This oil-based heater can heat rooms up to 250 square feet and has an easy-to-read digital display with thermostat control and three heat settings. It comes with an automatic shut-off that prevents it from overheating, a child lock and a 24-hour programmable timer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Flame & Shade Electric Fireplace Stove For Indoor Use

This freestanding device can heat a room up to 400 square feet, has an automatic shut-off and a realistic fireplace design with flame and log effects. It comes with an on-unit digital panel and remote that control its heat and brightness settings and has 750- to 1,500-watt options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Dr. Infrared Portable Radiant Heater

This 1,500-watt heater comes with a convenient remote control, is safe to touch and has an automatic shut-off to prevent it from overheating. It also has tip-over protection, a digital thermostat with three settings and can heat a room up to 1,000 square feet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Heat Storm Phoenix HS-1500-PHX

This quiet heater can be wall-mounted or placed on the ground with its included stand; it has a digital display with a child lock and an automatic shut-off to prevent it from overheating. It’s also ideal for rooms up to 400 square feet and comes with a remote control.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Numifun Portable Radiant Quartz Heater

This lightweight heater is packed with safety features, such as tip-over protection, an automatic shut-off to prevent it from overheating and a convenient carrying handle. It’s ideal for rooms up to 100 square feet and has 250- and 500-watt power options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Teioe Mini Electric Heater

This adorable retro heater has a leather handle with added safety features such as an eight-hour automatic shut-off to prevent it from overheating and tip-over protection. It also comes with 400- and 800-watt heating modes and reaches up to 70 degrees.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Homeleader ETL Portable Radiant Heater

This steel device is easily portable, which makes it ideal for a small office, living room or bedroom and gives you 1,250- and 1,500-watt heating options with a thermostat control panel. It heats up quickly and has safety features such as tip-over protection and an automatic shut-off to prevent it from overheating.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Kismile 1,500-Watt Oil Filled Radiator Heater

This oil-filled heater has wheels and a convenient handle, which makes it easier to transport from room to room. It also has three heat settings with tip-over protection and an automatic shut-off that prevents it from overheating.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

NewAir Portable Radiant Heater

This energy-efficient, 400-watt, oil-filled heater has a sleek design that makes it ideal for your workspace and gives you up to 40 square feet of coverage. It also comes with essential safety features such as an automatic shut-off to prevent it from overheating with tip-over protection, and it doesn’t have a fan, so it’s very quiet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Comfort Zone CZQTV007BK 1,500-Watt Radiant Heater

This lightweight, compact heater warms up quickly, has a built-in fan to disperse the heat throughout your room or office and comes with safety features, such as tip-over protection and an automatic shut-off. It also has three heat settings and gives you coverage for up to 300 square feet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

