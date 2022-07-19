Make sure to measure the size of the dorm room before committing to a rug. If possible, find an image online in order to have a better visual.

Which rug is best for dorm rooms?

Fall is an exciting time for many college students. It’s the start of a new academic term with all of the possibility to make the most of a few short but memorable years. Make sure that your dorm room includes warmth and personality to really make it feel like a home away from home.

Whether you’re in a dorm room or live off-campus, it’s always fun to claim your space in order to gear up for academic success. A dorm rug adds both practicality and style in a way that can also compliment your personality. For more information, look at these area rug recommendations from BestReviews.

What you need to know before buying a dorm room rug

Some dorm rooms can span less than 180 square feet. Make sure to measure your dorm room space before purchasing a rug. Keep this in mind if you have to share the space with a dorm mate. Some schools offer the ability to look at the general dorm room sizes and layouts so that you can get an idea of the space before even physically seeing the room.

Natural fiber rugs

Natural fiber rugs are often a more friendly option for people that struggle with allergies to synthetic materials. Usually, they are made with plant fibers and tend to be highly durable in order to keep up with the usual wear and tear within a high-traffic area. Natural fibers such as sisal also make it easier to clean the rug.

Safavieh Natural Fiber Collection

Made with natural seagrass fibers, this rug is ideal for a contemporary feel with an environmentally friendly twist. This rug is a reasonable weight at around 19 pounds for the 5 x 8-foot size. It’s power-loomed with a cotton border and recommends a professional cleaning.

Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Bed Bath & Beyond

nuLOOM Elijah Natural Seagrass Farmhouse Area Rug

This rug has a variety of popular dorm room sizes like 6 x 9 feet and 4 x 6 feet. The 6 x 9 feet rug option weighs about 23 pounds. It’s made with natural fibers in a rectangular shape.

Sold by Amazon

Machine washable rugs

High-traffic areas like a dorm bedroom tend to attract more dirt and grime than other less trafficked areas. Looking into a washable rug can save money and headache down the road. Skip rugs that require professional cleaning and choose ones that you can wash on your own. Keep in mind that size does play a factor in washing, so select a size that works well with the intended washing machine.

Gorilla Grip Premium Faux Fur Area Rug

Gorilla Grip provides a faux fur rug that’s machine washable on the gentle cycle and best left out to dry. It comes in different faux fur colors and sizes in order to accommodate taste and size restrictions. The rubber backing helps to prevent slips and keep the rug in place.

Sold by Amazon

Yome White Rugs for Bedroom

This rug is machine washable and vacuum friendly to encourage a clean and mess-free living environment. It’s also non-slip for safety in hard floor dorm rooms. The shag top of the rug is more than 1-inch thick in order to promote a more comfortable and plush feel.

Sold by Amazon

ReaLife Machine Washable Rug

The rectangular rug comes in different sizes and colors to fit both personal taste and dorm size requirements. This rug can fit under two categories as it’s both environmentally friendly and machine washable. It’s made from recycled synthetic fibers and uses a non-slip back in order to prevent potential rug slides.

Sold by Amazon

Affordable rugs under $150

Rugs can cost a variety of prices and can often run into the three to four digits. Luckily, there are several options that can comfort both your feet and wallet. Keep the price point low and look into options that offer both comfort and style on a more student-friendly budget.

iCustomRug Zara Synthetic Sisal Collection Area Rug

The iCustomRug company offers different colors and sizes, but both the 4 x 6 and the 6 x 8-foot rug fall under budget. It is made from polypropylene, which is a synthetic material that can work well for people that suffer from allergies as it tends to repel dust. This rug also weighs a little over 13 pounds and remains stain resistant, which is ideal for a first-time solo home or a communal dorm room setting.

Sold by Amazon

PAGISOFE Ultra Soft Fluffy Shaggy Area Rugs

This rug comes in a variety of different colors and sizes for the perfect dorm room fit. The plush faux fur design weighs a little over 6 pounds with non-toxic material. It touts hypoallergenic properties in order to remain friendly to people with allergies and sensitive skin. The rug can be cleaned with a gentler handheld vacuum or hand washed and spot treated for stains.

Sold by Amazon

Unique Loom Trellis Frieze Collection Lattice Moroccan Geometric Modern Area Rug

A geometric pattern covers the rug that’s available in different sizes and colors. The pile of the rug is made from polypropylene and the back is partly cotton. This rug can be spot cleaned or vacuumed.

Sold by Amazon

Nourison Grafix Circle Geometric Area Rug

This rug comes in various dorm-friendly sizes like 6 x 9 and 8 x 10 feet. It was created using polypropylene material in a rectangular shape.

Sold by Kohl’s and Amazon

