By utilizing your flameless candle’s timer or by shutting it off when not in use, you can help save battery power and extend the overall lifespan of the LED bulb.

What are the best flameless candles?

Burning a candle every now and then can help give your home a relaxed and comfortable atmosphere, perfect for holidays, dinner parties or just a pleasant night at home. However, some high-end candles can be pricey, especially considering that they have a limited lifespan.

Choosing a flameless candle can help you achieve the same warm glow and even save you money down the line, all while eliminating irritating smoke and fire hazards. Read this guide for more information about the different features and functions of flameless candles, along with three top picks. Sandstone & Sage Flameless Candle has a realistic appearance that can be enjoyed both indoors and outdoors.

What to know before you buy a flameless candle

Candle type

As is the case with ordinary candles, when shopping for flameless options, you’re bound to run into a variety of shapes and sizes. The type of candle you choose depends on your intended usage. Votives and tealights are small and subtle accent options, while taper and pillar candles are often much larger.

Design style

The design you choose for your flameless candle is based strictly on personal preference. Some may opt for classic white models that mesh well with most home décor, while others may prefer bolder colors or unique festive designs meant for holiday displays or special occasions.

Indoor vs. outdoor

Another major aspect to consider is the space where you plan on using your flameless candle. While some flameless candles can add an extra element to your yard or patio, not all models are meant to be used outdoors, as they can be damaged by rain, direct sunlight or other adverse weather conditions.

Scented vs. unscented

Will you be using your candle as a way to freshen up the room, or will it be more for decoration? Flameless candles are available in both scented and unscented versions, so you can decide which aroma, if any, is right for you.

What to look for in a quality flameless candle

Timer

While there’s no need to blow out a flameless candle, those without timers require you to flip a switch in order to turn off the LED light. Candles with built-in timer settings can help you extend battery life by shutting off automatically after a certain amount of time.

Flame type

One of the best aspects of ordinary candles is their flickering flame. Fortunately, you can now buy flameless candles that realistically imitate the varied movement of an actual flame. If you prefer a steady light, there are fixed-flame options as well.

Remote control

Another feature unique to flameless candles is their ability to operate using a remote control. Candles that take advantage of remote controls often allow you to adjust the flame setting, timer setting, on/off setting and brightness from across the room, which is perfect for candles in hard-to-reach areas.

Flame color

Certain situations call for a pop of color. Some flameless candles have multiple color options to choose from, so you can go from a warm white light to a calming blue.

Wax finish

If you’re concerned about your flameless candle not looking realistic, consider choosing a wax-dipped model. Those that contain wax coatings have a more believable texture, making them hard to tell apart from ordinary candles.

How much you can expect to spend on a flameless candle

The least expensive flameless candles can be purchased for less than $15, though most fall in the $15-$25 range. High-end models with advanced features may cost up to $40.

Flameless candle FAQ

How often do I have to replace the batteries in my flameless candle?

A. The lifespan of the batteries used in your flameless candle varies depending on battery type, candle model and usage. However, with most battery-powered flameless candles, you can expect anywhere from 100-450 hours of runtime. Though the batteries may need to be replaced every so often, the LED bulb itself can provide anywhere from 50,000-100,000 hours of usage, enough to last many years.

Are flameless candles safe?

A. Yes, flameless candles are a much safer alternative to regular candles. Not only do they lack an open flame — which can be dangerous in households with children and pets — but they also reduce the release of any harmful chemicals and pollutants.

Will my flameless candle get hot?

A. The LED bulbs used in flameless candles produce minimal heat, which is usually not noticeable to the touch. Unlike actual candles, flameless candles can be handled and easily transported from room to room without running the risk of burning your hands or fingers. Even if a flameless candle is left on for hours at a time, there would not be enough heat generated to cause any damage or start a fire.

What’s the best flameless candle to buy?

Top flameless candle

Sandstone & Sage Flameless Candle

What you need to know: The sun-resistant resin exterior and impressive flame movement are great for those looking for a realistic, versatile candle that can be used virtually anywhere.

What you’ll love: Featuring a convenient remote with dimmer and timer settings means you can adjust the lighting and mood without getting up from your seat.

What you should consider: Though they can be used outside, these candles should be stored indoors or under a covered area to prevent water damage.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top flameless candle for the money

Homemory LED Tea Lights

What you need to know: A great budget option that comes with 24 individual tea lights perfect for dinners, weddings, birthdays and other events.

What you’ll love: Even at a budget-friendly price, these flameless candles still offer realistic flickering flames and are easy to use.

What you should consider: When compared to other models, these tea lights lack some of the more advanced features, such as a timer setting and remote operation.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Vinkor Flameless Flickering Birch Bark Candles

What you need to know: This set of three candles is ideal for those wanting a standout design that still offers a lifelike flame.

What you’ll love: The wax birch bark exterior combined with the multifunctional remote and low price appeals to a wide variety of homeowners and candle enthusiasts.

What you should consider: It’s best to keep these candles away from direct sunlight and high heat, as the real wax coating can be prone to melting.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

