Zarbee’s was founded by a pediatrician and father who wanted to combine the best of nature and science in drug-free supplements for the whole family.

What is the best Zarbee’s supplement?

For nearly 15 years, Zarbee’s has been committed to making natural supplements that help fight symptoms of colds, keep our digestive systems healthy, assist with sound sleeping and strengthen our immune systems.

While they make products for all ages, the brand is probably best known among parents looking for a safe alternative to cold and sinus medications for their children. For its tasty honey-based formula that is the top recommended cough syrup by pediatricians for children under 10, the best Zarbee’s supplement is Zarbee’s Children’s Cough Syrup.

What to know before you buy a Zarbee’s supplement

Zarbee’s supplements are drug-free

Cough, throat and sinus symptoms can be aggravating. Many over-the-counter products contain alcohol and different pharmaceutical-grade drugs. Zarbee’s supplements pride themselves on being natural, using things like honey, elderberry and zinc to help treat the symptoms of common illnesses.

Zarbee’s is baby-friendly

There is a wide range of supplements made for babies. The natural ingredients and Zarbee’s commitment to not use drugs, alcohol and artificial fillers make them a favorite of parents. Zarbee’s offers cold remedies, probiotics, immune health, soothing balms and vitamins for the littlest members of your family.

Zarbee’s supports protections for bees

Zarbee’s partners with the Bee Conservancy, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting bees and strengthening their environment. One-third of the world’s food relies on bee pollination. Buying Zarbee’s products helps promote bee conservancy.

What to look for in a Zarbee’s supplement

Dark honey

Zarbee’s cough and throat supplements are based with dark honey. The color of honey comes from the flower source, but dark honey is known to have higher levels of minerals and antioxidants than lighter colored honey. Honey’s stickiness is a natural soother for irritated throats. The company began with its honey-based products and continues to build the supplement line.

Allergen-free

All Zarbee’s supplements are manufactured without common allergens for dairy, eggs, wheat, fish, peanuts, soybeans, shellfish and tree nuts.

Melatonin

Zarbee’s sleep supplements use 3 milligrams of melatonin that is not habit-forming and formulated to help occasional sleeplessness without drugs.

Chamomile

Chamomile is an herb extracted from the Asteraceae plant. It is has been recognized for its calming properties. Zarbee’s incorporates chamomile into its baby balms to help calm and soothe baby’s skin and dispositions.

Agave

For its infant products, Zarbee’s uses agave for cough relief instead of honey. Honey is risky to infants and should only be used in older children as directed. Agave coats the throat like honey but research shows that it is effective only as a placebo.

Ivy leaf and thyme

Ivy leaf extract is used in Zarbee’s products that also focus on mucus reduction. Ivy leaf is believed to thin mucus similar to the drug guaifenesin in over-the-counter products.

Thyme is a herb that contains thymol, which is a natural anti-spasmodic to help with coughs. In combination with ivy leaf, this combination can be very helpful for coughs and congestion.

How much you can expect to spend on a Zarbee’s supplement

Zarbee’s supplements are priced between $6-$20 per container. The prices vary based on product category and container size. For instance, cough medicine costs $7-$8, and cough medicine with mucus treatment costs between $13-$14. Their popular elderberry immune support products cost $10-$12.

Zarbee’s supplement FAQ

Are Zarbee’s supplements drugs?

A. Zarbee’s products are considered dietary supplements by the Food and Drug Administration. That means they are not meant to prevent, diagnose, cure or treat any illness. They use natural ingredients known to have healing properties.

Is it acceptable to give children probiotics?

A. There is clinical research supporting probiotic use by children. They positively impact the immune system and may lead to improved digestive health in adulthood.

Where are Zarbee’s products sold?

A. Zarbee’s products are available at most national drugstore chains and retail stores.

What is the best Zarbee’s supplement to buy?

Top Zarbee’s supplement

Zarbee’s Children’s Cough Syrup

What you need to know: The top recommended cough syrup by pediatricians for children under 10 with all natural ingredients.

What you’ll love: The dark honey is full of antioxidants and designed to soothe irritated throats, and this doesn’t contain any alcohol, drugs, dyes or artificial flavors. It can be used with children as young as one year old and comes in grape and cherry flavors.

What you should consider: The formula is thick for some toddlers and younger children to swallow. Also, make sure your child is one year old at minimum since it contains honey.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Top Zarbee’s supplement for the money

Zarbee’s Baby Daily Bottom Balm

What you need to know: This balm is free of petroleum and designed to calm your baby’s diaper area skin.

What you’ll love: The balm is safe for babies and is free of fragrances, parabens and petroleum. Made from natural beeswax, it also incorporates aloe, calendula and chamomile. It can be used frequently to help soothe irritated skin.

What you should consider: Some parents noted the balm is very sticky and can be hard to work with.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Worth checking out

Zarbee’s Elderberry Immune Support Gummy

What you need to know: These tasty gummies are designed to strengthen the immune system with vegetarian-friendly ingredients.

What you’ll love: Made from real elderberry extract for its antioxidant properties and good taste, these gummies include immune support with Vitamins A, C, D, E and zinc. They are made with fruit pectin for the soft texture.

What you should consider: The daily dose is three gummies which means the container only holds a 20-day supply for one person.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Steve Ganger writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.