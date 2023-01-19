Which women’s multivitamin gummy is best?

Whether you can’t swallow pills or just like a little fun and flavor with your vitamins, multivitamin gummies are a great choice for meeting your nutrient requirements. More than just a tasty treat, women’s multivitamin gummies can help you meet your recommended daily allowance of key nutrients.

If you’re looking for affordable yet nutrition-packed women’s multivitamin gummies, Nature’s Way Alive Women’s Gummy Multivitamins are the top choice.

What to know before you buy a women’s multivitamin gummy

Included nutrients

When choosing a women’s multivitamin gummy, you’ll want to find the one that provides the nutritional building blocks you’re looking for. It pays to do a bit of research to make sure you’re matching your gummy multivitamin to your needs. For example, if your doctor has mentioned the need to get your vitamin D levels higher, look for a gummy multivitamin that contains enough to meet your needs.

Women’s nutritional needs shift with time, so choose a gummy multivitamin that matches your life stage in consultation with your doctor.

Gelatin or pectin-based?

If you prefer to avoid animal products, look for a pectin-based women’s multivitamin gummy. Gelatin, which gives many gummy multivitamins their jelly-like consistency, is derived from animals. Pectin is plant-based and suitable for vegans and vegetarians.

Calories

While most gummy multivitamins are low in calories, the number is not zero. If you are on a restricted-calorie diet or are looking to reduce your carb intake, pay attention to the calorie count of your vitamin (and if you’re tracking calorie intake, include them in your tally).

The right support

If you are watching folate levels to support your reproductive system, be sure to check that the gummy multivitamin you choose includes sufficient amounts of folate and other necessary nutrients. It’s worth mentioning, too, that certain nutrients, such as iron, can’t easily be included in a gummy multivitamin. So note whether your gummy multivitamin supports your health goals completely.

What to look for in a quality women’s multivitamin gummy

Low added sugar

Regardless of the formulation you go with, look for one with low added sugar. High sugar intake is associated with various health issues, so you don’t want to add to your sugar intake with your gummy multivitamins. If avoiding artificial coloring is important to you, look for multivitamins that don’t include those.

Broad spectrum of nutrients

If you’re looking to supplement your diet broadly (instead of, say, just consuming a vitamin D gummy vitamin), check that your multivitamin offers a wide range of vitamins and minerals. Many multivitamin gummies provide numerous vitamins plus nutrients such as zinc, iodine, folate and omega fatty acids.

Third-party tested

If you’re looking for additional peace of mind, finding a women’s gummy multivitamin that’s third-party tested gives you security that the product lives up to its promises. Companies that offer this feature use outside labs that provide unbiased evaluations of the vitamins and supplements they assess.

Low number of allergens

If you are sensitive to certain ingredients, such as gluten, wheat, shellfish, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts or soy, know that some women’s gummy multivitamins one or more of these. If allergies are a concern, read labels to make sure the multivitamin you’re considering doesn’t include your allergen.

How much you can expect to spend on women’s multivitamin gummies

Most women’s multivitamin gummies fall into the $10-$30 price range, depending on brand name and size.

Women’s multivitamin gummy FAQ

Do women’s gummy multivitamins have a pleasant flavor?

A. Yes, most taste similar to gummy candy. They also look like sweet treats. For these reasons, it’s important to keep gummy multivitamins out of the reach of children who may mistake them for candy.

Do women’s gummy multivitamins give the same nutritional support as tablets?

A. Short answer: no. Certain nutrientsdon’t dissolve well into gelatin or pectin, and it’s harder to pack nutrients in as densely as you can in a tablet. But the best vitamin is also the one you take consistently, so if often skip your vitamin because you don’t like swallowing pills, gummies may be the way to go for you.

Do women’s gummy vitamins expire?

A. As with all supplements, you’ll want to check the expiration date on your gummy multivitamins, which should be clearly stated on the bottle. On average, women’s gummy multivitamins are shelf-stable for around a year or two, after which some of the compounds in them degrade. Once this happens, throw out any unused gummies and buy new ones.

What’s the best women’s multivitamin gummy to buy?

Top women’s multivitamin gummy

Nature’s Way Alive Women’s Gummy Multivitamins

What you need to know: This well-known brand consistently gets high ratings from consumers for flavor and efficacy.

What you’ll love: Gluten-free and made with pectin, this vegan-friendly multivitamin includes the full range of B vitamins and 16 vitamins and minerals.

What you should consider: Some users complain of an aftertaste.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top women’s multivitamin gummy for the money

Nature Made Multi Gummies for Her

What you need to know: A trusted drugstore brand, Nature Made offers quality at an affordable price.

What you’ll love: These women’s gummy multivitamins contain no artificial sweeteners, gluten or preservatives. Most users like the flavor.

What you should consider: They taste so much like candy, you have to be careful to stick to the recommended dosage.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Smarty Pants Women’s Formula Gummy Vitamins

What you need to know: This up-and-coming product offers a broad range of nutritional support.

What you’ll love: It’s third-party lab tested and free of gluten, shellfish and many other common allergens.

What you should consider: It’s more expensive than other brands. Each bottle gives only a 30-day supply.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

