Which spirulina supplements are best?

If you’re interested in healthy foods, you’ve likely heard of spirulina. This cyanobacterium has many health benefits, prompting many people to mix spirulina into their smoothies or take spirulina tablets.

If you’re interested in adding spirulina to your diet, it’s a good idea to learn more about what it does, how it works and which brands you can trust. Health’s Harmony California Spirulina Capsules are vegan-friendly and easily absorbed into the system.

What to know before you buy a spirulina supplement

What is spirulina?

Spirulina is a cyanobacterium that’s cultivated worldwide for human and animal consumption. Most commercially-available spirulina is grown in California, Mexico and parts of Africa. Spirulina has a long history of human consumption that dates back to the Aztecs. Spirulina is a popular ingredient in healthy food and shakes thanks to its nutritional content.

Spirulina health benefits

According to the National Institutes of Health, spirulina has hypoglycemic, antihypertensive and hypolipidemic properties, meaning it may naturally stimulate insulin production, reduce blood pressure and help with cholesterol. Additionally, spirulina has a high protein content, making it an ideal protein source for many vegans. Spirulina is generally nutritious, as it’s high in minerals, essential fatty acids and vitamins such as vitamin B12. Users of spirulina often feel the supplement gives them an energy boost and healthier skin.

Types of spirulina supplements

The two most popular types of spirulina supplements are spirulina tablets and spirulina powder. Spirulina powder is the preferred form of spirulina for people that want to add it to their drinks or food. Spirulina tablets are the easiest way to add spirulina to your diet, although they typically don’t have as much protein in a single serving. Most spirulina tablets and powders are vegan-friendly unless they’re made with gelatin.

What to look for in a quality spirulina supplement

No added ingredients

Not all added ingredients are harmful, but supplements with fewer ingredients tend to have a higher spirulina content. Additionally, avoiding added ingredients will help ensure that your supplement is vegan-friendly and generally healthier.

Dark-green color

When buying spirulina, it’s a good idea to get a dark green supplement. In some cases, spirulina is actually blue. Much like green spirulina, if you opt for the blue variety, you’ll want to get a dark blue supplement.

Easy to consume

When buying spirulina, it’s ideal that you buy a brand that others find easy to digest. Some spirulina may not taste great, so you can avoid the unpleasant flavor by using spirulina tablets. Still, many spirulina powders taste pleasant, especially when blended in a smoothie. If you decide to buy spirulina tablets instead of powder, you’ll want to get tablets that are easy to swallow.

In some cases, you may find spirulina challenging to consume, not because of its taste but because of its smell. Still, many spirulina supplements have a neutral smell that users don’t mind.

How much you can expect to spend on spirulina supplements

Bottles of 500 or more spirulina tablets tend to cost around $15-$25. Powdered spirulina costs about $20-$30 for a pound of powder.

Spirulina supplement FAQ

Is spirulina non-GMO?

A. Most spirulina is non-GMO. Still, if you don’t want to consume GMO products, it’s a good idea to ensure the spirulina you purchase is non-GMO by checking the product description or bottle.

Is spirulina safe?

A. Yes. Although there have been reports of metal contamination and spirulina contaminated by toxin-producing algae, spirulina is generally safe to consume. According to the NIH, spirulina has been implicated in liver injury, but the trials didn’t conclusively prove any link between spirulina and harm to the liver.

What’s the best spirulina supplement to buy?

Top spirulina supplement

Health’s Harmony California Spirulina Capsules

What you need to know: These capsules are made using California-grown spirulina.

What you’ll love: They’re easy to swallow and easy to digest, plus they are both non-GMO and vegan friendly. This supplement is gentle on the stomach, and its nutrients are easily absorbed.

What you should consider: The smell and taste are fairly strong for some users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top spirulina supplement for the money

Now Foods Certified-Organic Spirulina

What you need to know: These affordable spirulina supplements come in vegan capsules.

What you’ll love: You get 120 capsules in a pack. Users felt they noticed positive effects relatively quickly after using this spirulina supplement. This supplement is vegan-friendly. Most users felt this supplement didn’t have an unpleasant taste and was easy to digest.

What you should consider: One serving is six capsules, so they don’t go as far as you might think.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Zhou Spirulina Powder

What you need to know: This California-grown spirulina powder is ideal for shakes and smoothies.

What you’ll love: This pack contains 6 ounces of spirulina powder. It’s vegan and non-GMO. It comes in a lidded tub, so it stays fresh and keeps moisture out to prevent clumping. It’s nonirradiated, so the quality is better and more nutrients are preserved.

What you should consider: It doesn’t dissolve well without using a blender.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

