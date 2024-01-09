Adaptogens are herbs, roots and other plant-based substances that help your body manage stress

If you’re participating in Dry January — or if you’re just looking to drink less or no alcohol as part of a healthier lifestyle — you may have heard of zero-proof adaptogenic beverages. “Adaptogens are natural substances, typically derived from plants, that supposedly help the body counteract and adapt to stress,” Dr. Sanam Hafeez, a New York City-based neuropsychologist told BestReviews. “Incorporating adaptogens into nonalcoholic beverages provides a healthier alternative to alcoholic drinks.” Plus, you can completely skip the dreaded hangover.

What are adaptogens?

“Adaptogens have been used for centuries in traditional Eastern medicine and are now gaining recognition in the United States as the body of research grows,” explained Dr. Hafeez. “These plant substances, often herbs, are thought to help our bodies manage stress, maintain balance, and promote vitality. They can be consumed as supplement capsules, teas or tinctures.”

According to Dr. Hafeez, common beverage adaptogens include ginseng, ashwagandha, rhodiola, maca and holy basil.

How do adaptogens work?

“Adaptogens work by strengthening our internal systems and helping us adapt to external stressors,” Dr. Hafeez noted. “They are believed to interfere with the body’s fight-or-flight response without causing harm, reducing the risk and impact of long-term stress. By improving the body’s resistance to stress, adaptogens can promote vitality, stabilize mood, and improve performance and focus.”

Adaptogenic drinks can promote relaxation and boost mood

If you’re looking to unwind with a tasty beverage, consider an adaptogenic drink as a healthier alternative to an alcoholic beverage. “Some adaptogens are believed to have mood-boosting properties, which can help improve overall mood and emotional well-being,” said Dr. Hafeez. “Another benefit is their potential to enhance energy levels, improve mental clarity and promote focus and concentration. Certain adaptogens are associated with promoting relaxation and supporting healthy sleep patterns, making them useful for those struggling with sleep issues or seeking relaxation.”

However, “the effectiveness of adaptogens can depend on the amount consumed,” noted Dr. Hafeez, so it’s important to “pay attention to the dosage or concentration of adaptogens mentioned on the label” of your drink.

How to safely consume adaptogens

“While adaptogenic drinks are generally considered safe, there are a few potential risks to be aware of,” advised Dr. Hafeez, noting that adaptogens can potentially interact with certain medications. “It’s important to consult with a health-care provider if you are taking prescription drugs. Pregnant individuals should also confirm the safety of consuming adaptogens. As with any dietary supplement, exercise caution and follow recommended dosages.”

As with trying any new substance, it’s best to check any safety warnings on the packaging and consult your doctor first.

Best adaptogenic drinks to try

Recess Zero-Proof Craft Mocktail Sampler

With cocktail-inspired flavors, such as Lime Margarita and Watermelon Mojito, you won’t even miss the booze in these zero-proof canned beverages. The delicious mocktails are infused with uplifting guayusa and balancing adaptogens, including lemon balm and L-theanine.

Blue Bear Sleep White Peach Tea

This caffeine-free, zero-sugar beverage, made with lavender, ashwagandha and chamomile tea, is best consumed before bedtime. It contains 5 grams of melatonin to help you drift off into a restful sleep. It’s formulated with L-theanine to help encourage calmness and relaxation, while gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) works to reduce activity in the central nervous system.

Apothékary Rose-Tinted Glasses

Add a drop of this wine-inspired tincture to your favorite drink — or squirt it directly onto the tongue for faster results. Ingredients include calming and stress-relieving Siberian ginseng and lion’s mane and uplifting schisandra berry. Red hibiscus and rosehip work together to protect the skin and help the body fight free radicals with their high antioxidant content.

Recess Mood Drink Mix Powder

Perfect for travel or on-the-go use, these single-serve drink mix packages can add calming effects to whatever you’re drinking. It’s made with magnesium L-threonate, a new form of magnesium shown to effectively increase brain magnesium levels, passion flower and L-theanine to help calm the mind and hydrating electrolytes.

Anima Mundi Soma 7-Mushroom Adaptogenic Elixir

This seven-mushroom elixir is designed to help promote immunity and longevity. The vegan drink is formulated with rose petals, rose geranium and adaptogenic schizandra berry. You can drink one teaspoon straight two to three times daily or mix it into juice, tea or soup.

High Rhode by Kin Euphorics

Designed to be enjoyed during social occasions, this adaptogenic made-to-mix drink is said to balance the body’s response to stress, boost brain power and lighten the mood. Ingredients include caffeine, L-theanine, vitamin B6 and rhodiola rosea. The taste is sparkling with fresh citrus and hibiscus, plus a kick of ginger and it pairs well with tonic or club soda mixed with honey, agave or the fruit juice of your choice.

Recess Mood Magnesium Supplement Drink

With delicious flavor options like strawberry rose, raspberry lemon, lime citrus and grapefruit tangerine, this adaptogenic sparkling water can be enjoyed any time of the day. It’s infused with magnesium, L-threonate and lemon balm — and there’s no added sugar. The taste is light and refreshing.

Anima Mundi Adaptogenic 7-Mushroom Drops

The energizing and uplifting herbal supplement is made with seven types of mushrooms, as well as high vitamin C sources, such as camu camu and mangosteen, which help support the immune system. Add it to water, juice or tea two to three times per day.

