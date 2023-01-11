Hand massagers can provide complementary treatment for those who already use primary treatment for medical conditions in the hands.

Which hand massagers are best?

We use our hands for nearly every action, yet many people do not treat their hands to massages. Hand massagers are a great way to provide our hands with the recovery treatment we could use after a long day. Hand massagers are built with technology that can help relieve and soothe various parts of the hand and the wrists. These devices use different forms of massage, including compression and heat. If you’re looking for a hand massager with the latest technology, the Brookstone Shiatsu Plus Air Hand Massager is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a hand massager

Coverage

Depending on the model, a hand massager may cover only certain areas of your hand. Some may only cover the palm, leaving out your fingers and possibly the knuckles. If you want a massager to cover your entire hand, look for models with the appropriate coverage, as some even have individual finger slots for massage comfort. Some models can apply the treatment on the wrist as well.

Intensity

The intensity will depend on personal preference, but some models are lower than others. If you want extra intensity when heat, compression or vibration is set to high levels, look for models with at least three intensity levels. However, higher levels don’t always equate to more effectiveness, as it may even be discomforting, especially for those with sensitive hands. It’s best to monitor each level closely as you increase intensity.

Mechanical vs. electrical

Although they’re not as common as electrical hand massagers, mechanical models can provide more compression and kneading than electrical ones. Mechanical hand massagers tend to operate by having a bottom roller and top roller, and you simply roll your hand in between the two rollers. Mechanical models can also cover more parts of your arm and hand as well. But if you want more convenience and comfort, electrical models will be more suitable.

What to look for in a quality hand massager

Heat

If you want extra treatment when using a hand massager, heat can provide additional benefits. Heat can help relieve inflammation, pain, stiffness and increase blood flow. For models with adjustable heat levels, use caution so you don’t expose your hands to uncomfortable heat settings.

Wireless

Wireless hand massagers allow you to carry it wherever you go, and you can use it immediately after activities, assuming it’s rechargeable. Ensure that wireless models have rechargeable batteries so it’s easier to charge and you don’t have to keep on replacing the batteries. These hand massagers tend to be convenient in size as well, so you can place them in areas such as an office desk, on a countertop and more.

Air compression

Another type of accessory treatment is air inflation. The air compression can be interchangeable with airbags that inflate and deflate, depending on the level. Some models will have airbags that can apply pressure to the entire hand or specifically the palm area. Air compression can provide more accurate treatment for those with smaller hands, and it’s great for reducing the stiffness in your hands. It also allows the vibrations to be applied more directly, giving a more intense feeling.

How much you can expect to spend on hand massagers

Hand massagers range from $60-$300, where budget-priced massagers that tend to have cords have a price tag of $60-$100. Mid-range priced massagers that have features such as cordless capability cost $100-$200, then high-end models with extra padding and intensity levels will cost $200-$300.

Hand massagers FAQ

How often can you use a hand massager?

A. It’s recommended to use a hand massager two to three times a day at the most since excessive use may not be effective. Manufacturers will generally have an instruction manual on how long a session should be.

Do hand massagers help carpal tunnel?

A. When used properly, hand massagers can help reduce inflammation, pains, numbness and other symptoms of carpal tunnel. However, it’s best to consult a doctor before using a hand massager.

What are the best hand massagers to buy?

Top hand massager

Brookstone Shiatsu Plus Air Hand Massager

What you need to know: Combining air compression and heat technology, this hand massager is effective in helping soothe muscles.

What you’ll love: The touch control makes it easy to operate in any setting. The specialized shiatsu gel massage provides a unique feeling.

What you should consider: The massager mainly applies intensity to the palm area because of the lack of a central roller.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Top hand massager for the money

Comfier Wireless Hand Massager

What you need to know: Wireless and portable, Comfier’s hand massager uses heat compression to relieve your hands of various aches.

What you’ll love: Powered by a long-lasting rechargeable battery, the massager comes with a USB cord so you can charge it. There’s a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re not fond of the massager.

What you should consider: Those with shorter hands may not feel as much intensity in the fingers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

iReliev Hand & Wrist Massager

What you need to know: Providing six programs, this hand massager has various levels that users can find suitable to their liking.

What you’ll love: The internal airbags targets every area of the hand, providing accurate treatment. There’s an included travel bag when you’re on the road.

What you should consider: It has a higher price tag than other models.

Where to buy: Sold by iReliev

