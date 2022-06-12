Which anti-fatigue mat for a standing desk is best?

Sitting at a desk for extended periods is not very good for your health. And while standing is better for you, it can fatigue your legs, back and more. That’s why you should invest in a good anti-fatigue mat for your standing desk.

An anti-fatigue mat is a rectangular mat that provides support for your legs and back. It also helps boost productivity and can improve your posture. However, there are several things you should consider before making an informed decision. One high-quality and affordable option is the Kangaroo anti-fatigue cushioned floor mat. It has extra support with its padded comfort foam.

What to know before you buy an anti-fatigue mat for a standing desk

Design

Flat anti-fatigue mats are usually the first choice for those new to these mats. They look very similar to regular mats but provide more support to reduce any discomfort that comes from standing on hard floors.

Textured anti-fatigue mats come in different shapes and have a series of dents, curves and balls to improve blood flow throughout the body. You can also use mats like this to massage and stimulate your feet throughout the day.

Material

Gel anti-fatigue mats are popular as kitchen floor mats. They have a gel core that makes standing on them feel like you’re wearing extra-comfortable shoes. You can use this type of mat for light-duty tasks.

Foam anti-fatigue mats are typically the most affordable, but they can wear out quickly as they can’t withstand constant human traffic. They are very soft and, as such, are best used in areas of the home where there is little activity.

Foam-rubber anti-fatigue mats combine foam and rubber. The different layers include a foam core and an outer rubber covering. This prevents sinking with extended use. Foam rubber anti-fatigue mats are comfortable, durable and last in high traffic areas.

Hard-rubber anti-fatigue mats are the most durable. However, they are very similar to a hard floor, so they may not be ideal for at-home use. They are more effective in factory-like environments.

What to look for in a quality anti-fatigue mat for a standing desk

Size

It’s important to know what size anti-fatigue mat you need before you make your purchase. Larger mats give you more room to stand on and allow you to move around. For optimum anti-fatigue benefits, it’s best to get a mat that’s at least two feet by three feet.

Thickness

The thicker an anti-fatigue mat is, the more effective it will be in providing comfort to your muscles. Thick mats support your body while you stand and can improve posture and blood circulation. Thick mats are also more durable than thin mats. The best thickness is 3/4 inch or more.

Ease of cleaning

The ideal anti-fatigue mat should be easy to clean. You are likely to stand on the mat for hours, so it will eventually get dirty. It’s best to get a mat you can wash and disinfect without much difficulty.

Safety

It’s important to consider the safety of your anti-fatigue mat, especially if you’re in an area with water. The top surface of the mat should grip your feet while the bottom surface should grip the floor. These features help to prevent slips, trips and falls.

How much you can expect to spend on an anti-fatigue mat for a standing desk

The most affordable mats cost $14-$37 while other, more expensive mats cost around $1,000.

Anti-fatigue mat for a standing desk FAQ

Where can you use an anti-fatigue mat?

A. You can use anti-fatigue mats in any location where you stand on your feet for a long time. You can use them in the kitchen, at work or in front of a standing desk in your home office.

How long does an anti-fatigue mat last?

A. This entirely depends on what materials your anti-fatigue mat is made of and how often it’s used. A thin foam mat might last as little as four months, while thicker varieties can last up to four years.

How do you clean an anti-fatigue mat?

A. You can clean your anti-fatigue mat with mild soap and warm water. You can also use a mild detergent or dishwashing liquid to clean the mat. Do not wash them in a washing machine.

What’s the best anti-fatigue mat for a standing desk to buy?

Top anti-fatigue mat for a standing desk

Kangaroo Anti-Fatigue Cushioned Floor Mat

What you need to know: This is a comfortable and durable mat that’s suitable for home and work.

What you’ll love: The mat is ¾-inch thick and provides extra support in various situations. It’s stain-resistant and comes in several colors and sizes. It’s specially designed for long periods of standing.

What you should consider: The thickness of the mat makes it less attractive, since it might appear bulkier than normal mats.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top anti-fatigue mat for a standing desk for the money

Sky Solutions Anti-Fatigue Mat

What you need to know: This top-notch cushioned mat that supports the entire body and ensures maximum comfort while standing is suitable for home use.

What you’ll love: It’s comfortable to stand on whether you wear shoes or not. It’s great for all types of flooring and won’t leave any marks.

What you should consider: The patterns on the mat might fade with increased use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Gorilla Grip Anti-Fatigue Cushioned Comfort Mat

What you need to know: This is an affordable and durable anti-fatigue mat that’s perfect for high-traffic areas. It’s also washable, stain-resistant and durable.

What you’ll love: The mat is easy to clean and has extra cushioning for safety and efficiency. It is available in a wide range of sizes and colors.

What you should consider: The top surface is smooth, which may lead to slips and falls.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jola Sotubo writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.