Which ‘Paw Patrol’ backpacks are best?

Since “Paw Patrol” debuted in 2013 on Nick Jr., the hit show has inspired a wealth of merchandise featuring Ryder’s adventurous search and rescue crew. Besides toys, clothing and even swimwear, there’s also an extensive range of “Paw Patrol” backpacks.

Most “Paw Patrol” backpacks are geared toward ages 3-5, and it’s no surprise they’re often used for daycare, preschool or kindergarten. The “Paw Patrol” Backpack With Lunchbox, which features three of the show’s most popular characters, is a top choice for its easy-to-carry design.

What to know before you buy a ‘Paw Patrol’ backpack

What ‘Paw Patrol’ is

Geared toward children ages 2-5, “Paw Patrol” is a Nick Jr. sensation that became one of the network’s top shows soon after it debuted in 2013. It chronicles the adventures of Ryder and his crew of search and rescue dogs as they embark on missions to protect their beachside community. Each dog has a different skill inspired by emergency service professions, from police officers to helicopter pilots.

Types of ‘Paw Patrol’ backpacks

“Paw Patrol” backpacks are loosely grouped into three categories: classic backpacks, backpacks with accessories and play backpacks. While they share similar designs, each backpack offers something unique.

Classic backpacks: Many “Paw Patrol” backpacks have spacious main compartments for books and notebooks. They often also have pockets or compartments for small items, such as school supplies or toys.

Many “Paw Patrol” backpacks have spacious main compartments for books and notebooks. They often also have pockets or compartments for small items, such as school supplies or toys. Backpacks with accessories: “Paw Patrol” backpacks occasionally come with matching lunch boxes. Other backpacks include pencil cases, water bottles or toys.

“Paw Patrol” backpacks occasionally come with matching lunch boxes. Other backpacks include pencil cases, water bottles or toys. Play backpacks: Play backpacks include toys and accessories and are geared toward imaginative or role play. The toys, most of which are functional or have moving parts, are inspired by duties carried out by the show’s search and rescue dogs.

What to look for in a quality ‘Paw Patrol’ backpack

Materials

“Paw Patrol” backpacks are typically made of synthetic materials, including vinyl, nylon or polyester. These materials are reasonably durable, and to some degree, they’re rip-resistant. Vinyl, nylon and polyester either dry quickly or repel water, which means they’re less likely to become saturated from rain or spills.

Size

Because “Paw Patrol” backpacks are designed for children ages 2-6, they’re small enough for comfortable carrying. There’s no standard size, but for the most part, they measure around 16 by 12 inches. However, because some have rounded tops, they won’t fit standard folders or large textbooks.

Organization

Most “Paw Patrol” backpacks have a single spacious compartment and a couple of external pockets that hold basic school supplies. Few backpacks, however, offer internal organization. For that reason, many people invest in pencil cases and kid-friendly organization accessories for their “Paw Patrol” backpacks.

Water bottle slot

Almost all “Paw Patrol” backpacks have one or two water bottle slots on one side — mesh pockets with elastic closures to accommodate water bottles in different shapes and sizes. But most of these are smallish, and only fit bottles up to 14 ounces.

How much you can expect to spend on ‘Paw Patrol’ backpacks

“Paw Patrol” backpacks with limited compartments cost between $14-$20. Backpacks that are well made or come with accessories are closer to $25-$35. “Paw Patrol” backpacks intended for play usually cost $20-$30.

‘Paw Patrol’ backpack FAQ

How do I write my child’s name on a ‘Paw Patrol’ backpack?

A. Because few “Paw Patrol” backpacks come with name labels or tags, you’ll need to attach your own. Another option is using a permanent marker or fabric pen to write your child’s name inside.

What is the best way to clean a ‘Paw Patrol’ backpack?

A. Most can be spot-cleaned or wiped down. Certain styles are machine-washable, and it’s best to let them hang to dry. You can also keep stains at bay by spraying the backpack with a water-repellent treatment, such as Scotchgard.

Should I use the lunch box that comes with my ‘Paw Patrol’ backpack?

A. Most of the included lunch boxes are lightweight with minimal insulation, so they don’t offer much temperature retention. While they’re fine for food and beverages enjoyed at room temperature, upgrade to a lunch box with better insulation if you pack cold items, such as yogurt.

What’s the best ‘Paw Patrol’ backpack to buy?

Top ‘Paw Patrol’ backpack

“Paw Patrol” Backpack With Lunchbox

What you need to know: This is popular as a first school backpack because it comes with a matching lunchbox.

What you’ll love: The lunchbox attaches to the front of the lightweight backpack and leaves more room inside for books. The full-length front pocket is ideal for writing and coloring supplies. Straps are adjustable up to 12 inches so it can “grow” with kids.

What you should consider: It isn’t constructed to withstand heavy handling or use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ‘Paw Patrol’ backpack for the money

“Paw Patrol” Skye Backpack

What you need to know: This backpack themed to the Paw Patrol’s first female member is a simple design, well received as a first school backpack.

What you’ll love: The spacious main compartment is large enough to fit small books and notebooks. It has dual outer mesh pockets for water bottles or other essentials. Colors and designs are vibrant and easy to spot across a room.

What you should consider: It’s too small to fit larger textbooks or standard folders and notebooks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Melissa & Doug “Paw Patrol” Pup Backpack Roleplay Set

What you need to know: This play backpack is chock-full of investigative toys inspired by the show.

What you’ll love: The set includes well-made accessories, including a working whistle, magnifier and binoculars. It comes with mission cards for imaginative missions, just like the ones from the show. The backpack can be repurposed as a travel bag.

What you should consider: There are mixed reviews regarding the construction quality of the accessories.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.