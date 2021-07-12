Best Apple Watch 2021

Smash your daily step goal and stay connected wherever you go with an Apple Watch. It’s like wearing a phone on your wrist and allows you to work on the go while doubling as a fitness tracker.

Which Apple Watch is the best?

While Apple wasn’t the first brand to release a smartwatch, the Apple Watch is arguably the most prominent and widely-used smartwatch on the market today. While they have the same features as other smartwatches, what makes them so popular is their compatibility with other Apple iOS devices. You’ll get the most out of an Apple Watch if you’re an iPhone user.

Wearing an Apple Watch is like having your iPhone on your wrist. You can receive push notifications, send texts and receive calls from the Apple Watch, so you won’t have to dig around your bag in search of your phone. The Apple Watch is also a popular fitness tracker, allowing you to monitor everything from your heart rate to water consumption.

What to know before you buy an Apple Watch

When you’re shopping for a smartwatch, you want to compare different models by what features they offer. What makes the Apple Watch so popular is its connectivity to iPhones and other Apple devices. If you’re a loyal Apple fan, you’ll get the most out of this smartwatch. Here are a few of the things you can do with your Apple Watch:

Use your Apple Watch like an iPhone

With your Apple Watch, you can send text messages and accept calls using the built-in microphone and speakers. You can dictate text messages and use Siri to help you send messages or open apps. Most of the essential apps that you’ll find on your iPhone are compatible with your Apple Watch. You’re also able to use Apple Pay on this smartwatch.

Track your fitness goals

Just like other smartwatches, you can utilize an Apple Watch as a fitness tracker. It means you can have an all-in-one system and not need to invest in a separate watch. An Apple Watch will track everything from the calories you’ve burnt to your heart rate. Most models are swim-proof and are suitable to wear while working out. If you’re a runner, look for an Apple Watch that offers a built-in GPS to track your runs.

Features to look for in Apple Watches

Wireless technology

Your Apple Watch will connect to your iPhone and other Apple devices using Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, allowing you to sync everything up quickly. You’ll usually need to keep your iPhone close to your Apple Watch to use all its functions. Some of the higher-end models feature cellular connectivity, allowing your Apple Watch to function independently of your iPhone.

Size

Most Apple Watches are available in two sizes. The older models come in 38 and 42 millimeters, while Series 4 and 5 come in 40 and 44 millimeters. You’ll want to choose the watch size that works best for your wrist.

Waterproofing

If you’re planning to use your Apple Watch for working out, ensure it has water-resistant features. All of the models will survive going through a light rain shower or a splash of water, but the specific waterproof models will function up to 50 meters in depth.

How much can you expect to spend on an Apple Watch?

Apple Watch prices differ depending on the model and the features it has. You can expect to pay more for an Apple Watch with GPS capabilities and water resistance. Other features like band material will also impact the price of your Apple Watch. You can expect to pay between $250-$1,400 for an Apple Watch.

The basic models with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity but without water resistance and GPS are usually under $280. If you want a built-in GPS function, you can expect to pay from $330-$360. The more advanced Apple Watch models include cellular LTE connectivity, built-in GPS and swim resistance retail from $400-$800. If you’re planning to pick up a model with a Hermes leather band, you’ll be looking to shell out $1,149-$1,399.

Apple Watch FAQ

Does an Apple Watch only work with an iPhone?

A. An Apple Watch is only compatible with an iPhone, meaning you won’t be able to sync an Android or Google phone to your Apple Watch. Your iPhone will need to be older than an iPhone 5 and run iOS 8.2 or later.

What is the battery life like on an Apple Watch?

A. You’ll usually want to charge your Apple Watch overnight. You can expect to get an average battery life of 18 hours, although the battery life will depend on how you use your Apple Watch. If you’re using your iPhone to make and receive calls, your battery will drain faster than if you were listening to music.

What are the best Apple Watches?

Top Apple Watch

Apple Watch 6 GPS + Cellular

What you need to know: Meet the most stylish of the Apple Watch range. It features the most advanced health monitoring of any of the models available.

What you’ll love: It has an OLED display and actively tracks your fitness readings, including heart rate and sleeping patterns. It’s available to purchase in aluminum, stainless steel, and titanium.

What you should consider: As the most advanced Apple Watch, it comes with a steep price tag.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Apple Watch for the money

Apple Watch SE

What you need to know: The SE is the budget-friendly Apple Watch and gives you most of the features you’ll need.

What you’ll love: It has a bright OLED display and is lightning fast while being customizable. It’s water-resistant for workouts, which it can actively track.

What you should consider: If you’re planning to use this as a fitness tracker, it won’t monitor your blood oxygen levels.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Apple Watch Series 5

What you need to know: The Series 5 was the first of the Apple Watches to come with an always-on display, ideal for health tracking.

What you’ll love: The screen is always on, just like your traditional watch. It’s available in several colors and band options from which to choose.

What you should consider: Some reviews have pointed to poor battery life and a fragile design.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

