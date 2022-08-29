Skip to content
WHNT.com
Huntsville
80°
LIVE NOW
News 19 at 7:00 a.m. on North …
Huntsville
80°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Huntsville
Madison
Decatur
Athens
Shoals
Northwest Alabama
Northeast Alabama
Alabama News
Tennessee News
Your Local Election Headquarters
COVID-19
BBB Consumer Alerts
National
STEM
Artemis
Washington DC Bureau
Politics from The Hill
Border Report
Automotive News
Weather
Forecast Discussion
Interactive Radar
Generac Superstore 7 Day Forecast
Maps & Radar
Redstone Federal Credit Union Camera Network
Bus Stop Forecast
Gulf Coast Forecast
Weather Closings and Early Dismissals
Warnings
Photo Galleries
Live Alert 19 App
Traffic
Sports
Football Friday
SEC Media Days
World Games 2022
Trash Pandas
North Alabama’s CW
On-Air
WHNT Live Stream
WHNT Video Center
WHNT/North Alabama’s CW Program Schedule
Traffic
Noon Interviews
Breaking News Coverage
CBS News Live Feed
Closed Captioning Info
Community
The Story
Fill the Food Bank
Back to School
Garden Tips
Leadership Perspectives
Community Calendar
SMD Symposium
Make-A-Wish
Autism Awareness
School Share
Mr. Food Test Kitchen
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Pets
Wellness Wednesday
Contests
Newsletter
Contact Us
Meet the News 19 Team
WHNT News 19 Sales Team – Broadcast and Digital
News 19 App
Advertise With Us
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Work With Us
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Please enter a search term.
Restaurant Equipment
Best bill counter
Top Restaurant Equipment Headlines