Which Logitech wireless keyboard is best?

You don’t always want to be bound to your desk through cables. There could be occasions where you want to move around a bit but continue working. Or, you want the freedom to sit on the couch while browsing the internet on your smart TV.

Unsightly wires will only hold you back, which is why a Logitech wireless keyboard is a great investment. The Logitech G915 Tenkeyless Lightspeed Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is perfect for gaming and general office work. It’s robust enough to withstand the rigors of frantic button pushing while light enough to rest on your lap.

What to know before you buy a Logitech wireless keyboard

Consider the primary use of the keyboard

Logitech makes lots of keyboards serving different purposes. For example, gaming keyboards have RGB lighting and a faster response time. Typing keyboards, on the other hand, have softer keys and are somewhat smaller. There are also special keyboards for use with a smart TV. Consider the primary use of your keyboard — it’s always better to have the correct tools for the job instead of having the best wireless keyboard “because you can.”

Bluetooth is wireless, but there’s a catch

When people think of wireless devices, the first thought usually goes to Bluetooth technology. It is correct to say that Bluetooth is a form of wireless, but not all wireless devices use Bluetooth. But a distinction must be made when it comes to Logitech gadgets.

When Logitech describes a keyboard as having Bluetooth, it means it connects directly to the computer through the technology. But when Logitech says one is “wireless,” it means it connects to the computer or laptop through a unifying USB dongle. The keyboard then connects to the dongle through Bluetooth.

Compatibility with your system

It’s uncommon to make this mistake, but you must ensure that the wireless keyboard is compatible with your computer. Most of Logitech’s keyboards have a Windows operating system layout, but there are a few made specifically for Apple’s macOS operating system. You’ll have some trouble pressing the correct buttons if your keyboard isn’t built for your system. There is also a chance that it might not work at all.

What to look for in a quality Logitech wireless keyboard

Robust construction

You want your keyboard to last for a long time, so it is crucial that the construction is durable. Most keyboards are made from hard plastic, which under normal use would be perfect. But if you often take your keyboard on the road, something more robust is called for. Primarily found in gaming keyboards, Logitech has a few models with a metal housing or that incorporate metal in the design.

Battery life

A wireless keyboard draws power from rechargeable or cell batteries. Which is used depends on the keyboard’s main function, but nevertheless, you can’t be left with a dead keyboard in the middle of a gaming session or typing documents. A good-quality Logitech wireless keyboard has a battery that lasts a few months or can easily be recharged through a USB cable.

Multi-device connections

It’s excellent when your keyboard is compatible with your computer. It’s even better if it can seamlessly connect to other devices, too. To eliminate the issue of disconnecting and reconnecting, Logitech has several keyboards made for multiple devices.

For example, you can work on your laptop and when you press the multi-device button, the keyboard automatically connects to your TV. It’s more convenient, and you don’t need a separate keyboard for each wireless device.

How much you can expect to spend on a Logitech wireless keyboard

This largely depends on its functions and primary use. A compact, affordable wireless keyboard costs $20-$30, while a gaming keyboard costs $150-$200.

Logitech wireless keyboard FAQ

What does ‘TKL’ stand for on a keyboard?

A. The “TKL” abbreviation stands for “tenkeyless,” which means the keyboard doesn’t have the 10-button number pad typically found on the right side. Those keys aren’t used as often by gamers, so a TKL keyboard is more compact.

What does ‘RGB’ mean for keyboards?

A. Many Logitech gaming keyboards and headsets have RGB lighting effects built in, and it simply stands for red, green and blue. It is a catch-all phrase to indicate that the device has customizable illumination.

What’s the best Logitech wireless keyboard to buy?

Top Logitech wireless keyboard

Logitech G915 Tenkeyless Lightspeed Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

What you need to know: With a robust metal casing, this gaming keyboard is tough enough to withstand serious handling.

What you’ll love: It uses Logitech’s Lightspeed wireless technology to connect to your computer, and the internal battery lasts for about 40 hours. It has per-key RGB lighting and you have three options for keypress feedback.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have the number pad, which some might need.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Logitech wireless keyboard for the money

Logitech K380 Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard

What you need to know: One of the most affordable wireless keyboards, this can connect to multiple devices. That makes it easier to move from one room to another without needing to pair it again.

What you’ll love: Compatible with Windows, Mac and mobile devices, this keyboard is the perfect device to quickly get to work. It has a wireless range of 33 feet and the battery can last up to two years.

What you should consider: It’s not suitable for gaming, as the keys are smaller and have less travel, which translates to less accuracy and comfort.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Logitech K830 Illuminated Living-Room Wireless Keyboard

What you need to know: This is an excellent choice if you want a keyboard made specifically for navigating the content on your smart TV.

What you’ll love: It has all the keys you could need, but while it doesn’t have a number pad, it has a unique feature instead. Where the number pad should be is a mouse trackpad, letting you use your finger like you would on a laptop.

What you should consider: It definitely gets the job done, but some users might find the price a bit steep.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

