Which sunrise alarm clocks are best?

If you don’t have windows in your bedroom or you just want to get a better night’s sleep, perhaps it’s time to consider a sunrise alarm clock. These clocks help ensure a peaceful morning by simulating the gradual light produced by a sunrise.

Many of these clocks come with additional assistance in the form of recommended sleep schedules, soothing nature sounds and adjustable color modes. For a cutting-edge device that comes with an app and tons of helpful features, check out the Hatch Restore Sleep Assistant and Sunrise Alarm Clock.

What to know before you buy a sunrise alarm clock

What is a sunrise alarm clock?

The human body is biologically predisposed toward following the same schedule as the rising and setting sun, an internal process known as circadian rhythm. The modern world is full of bright lights and loud noises at all hours of the day. However, there are disruptions that can affect our internal cycles and lead to poor sleep.

Sunrise alarm clocks address this problem by providing a slow increase of light over time, following the same gradual process as the rising sun. Most sunrise clocks turn on about 30 minutes before your scheduled wakeup time and slowly increase their artificial brightness until it’s time to start your day. Studies have shown that this kind of alarm clock can lead to improved sleep quality, reduced stress and even reduced emotional exhaustion.

Just like other digital alarm clocks, sunrise clocks can come with tons of helpful features like Bluetooth capabilities, an integrated AM/FM radio and a snooze function, so you won’t need to change your morning routine too much if you decide to make the switch.

Design

Visually, sunrise alarm clocks differ from conventional alarm clocks because they need a large surface area on which to showcase the light from their simulated sunrise. This design emphasis can lead to quite a few interesting and minimalist looks. Many sunrise alarm clocks are round to properly fill the room with artificial light, while other models may be cylindrical or shaped like a cube. These alarm clocks almost exclusively boast a soft, rounded shape without any hard edges.

To maximize surface area, many clocks will also have a display that disappears after a few seconds, so you won’t always be able to see what time it is by looking at your clock. When settling on a product, think about where you plan to keep it and whether or not it’s going to fit in with your existing decor.

What to look for in a quality sunrise alarm clock

Sunset function

In addition to a sunrise function, many of these alarm clocks will come with a sunset mode. This feature works just like the morning mode but simulates the gradually decreasing light of a natural sunset to help you wind down at the end of the day.

Sleep assistance

Certain high-end sunrise alarm clocks will come with apps that let you customize your sleep routine and control the device from your smartphone no matter where you are. This feature can be particularly helpful if you have a busy schedule, because you can set your alarm clock before leaving the office.

Sounds

If you’re a particularly deep sleeper, look for a clock that will play sounds when it’s time to wake up. While they’re usually softer than conventional alarm sounds in order to ensure a peaceful morning, these can range from chirping birds and ocean sounds to calming flute music and windchimes.

How much you can expect to spend on a sunrise alarm clock

The cost of a sunrise alarm clock usually depends on its features. In most cases, you can expect to spend around $40-$100 for a high-quality clock.

Sunrise alarm clock FAQ

What is circadian rhythm?

A. Circadian rhythm refers to the body’s internal processes that work alongside the rising and setting of the sun. The circadian cycle repeats every 24 hours.

Do sunrise alarm clocks work for everyone?

A. Deep sleepers may have trouble waking up to artificial sunlight alone, so look for an alarm clock that will play sounds or music alongside the gradually increasing light.

What’s the best sunrise alarm clock to buy?

Top sunrise alarm clock

Hatch Restore Sleep Assistant and Sunrise Alarm Clock

What you need to know: This sleek device is shaped like a semi-circle and loaded with helpful features to improve sleep.

What you’ll love: This device lets you completely personalize your sleep schedule, and there’s a library of hundreds of soothing sounds and light settings in the accompanying smartphone app. There’s also a built-in reading lamp.

What you should consider: This device is much more expensive than comparable products, and it can only be controlled via the Hatch app.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top sunrise alarm clock for the money

Winshine Sunrise Simulation Dimmable Alarm Clock

What you need to know: This cylindrical alarm clock is affordable and effective for kids and adults alike.

What you’ll love: There are a few different timer settings and a wide variety of ambient color options. The sunrise alarm clock also has a convenient sunset mode and five nature sounds.

What you should consider: A few users had trouble understanding the instructions and adjusting settings.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sunrise alarm clock worth checking out

Jall Wake Up Sunrise Alarm Clock

What you need to know: This round alarm clock comes with a built-in FM radio and adjustable brightness levels.

What you’ll love: Sleek and simple, this sunrise alarm clock has a disappearing time display, USB-charging port and seven color modes. It can be used as a bedside lamp or child’s night light, and it’s available in a stylish wood finish or solid white.

What you should consider: Deep sleepers may want an alarm that’s a little louder.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

