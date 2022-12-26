Best Android phones

The number of options when choosing a new smartphone can be overwhelming, and understanding how they stack up to each other is even more so. If that time has rolled around when you’re ready to update to a new device, you’ll want to check out this guide first.

From premium, flagship devices to budget-friendly models with impressive cameras, we’ve rounded up all the best options here. We’ll also give you a quick rundown of what features to keep in mind when buying your next Android phone.

What to consider when buying an Android phone

Screen

Without a doubt, screen size and quality are two of the most important factors that define the user experience in a smartphone. Some may prefer a smaller display so the device fits more easily in their pocket, while others may enjoy larger screens for media viewing and productivity. Whichever way your preferences lean, the screen properties should play a significant role in your purchase decision.

Processor

The processor is directly responsible for how responsive your phone is and how well it multitasks. If you are a demanding user, it is essential to choose a model that features a high-powered processor. Snapdragon and Exynos are some of the best, and the higher the model number, the more powerful it is.

Battery life

These days, we spend more and more time on our phones, and they must be equipped with sufficient battery capacity to support that. While you can always pick yourself up a power bank, it is still annoying to have a phone that consistently dies in the middle of the day.

Camera

Some of the newest smartphones feature cameras that can rival many DSLRs. If you like to snap photos all day long or hope to forgo the need to carry a separate digital camera on your next vacation, you’ll want to choose a phone with at least a 12-megapixel camera.

Additional features

You should also consider your lifestyle when choosing a device. If you are prone to dropping your phone, it’s wise to select a durable model. Those who spend a lot of time around the water should consider a water-resistant device or buy a waterproof drybag. If you are an audiophile, you may want to choose a phone with a headphone jack, while those who store many files and photos on their phone should lean towards one with a lot of memory.

Keeping your phone clean

Most of us probably overlook cleaning our phones more often than we should, especially considering how much germs and bacteria collect on them. A UV sanitizer offers a quick and easy to solve that problem. You should also periodically clean your screen of smudges using a soft microfiber cloth and alcohol-free spray to keep it looking its best. Ideally, you’ll want to power down your device and remove it from the case for this.

Best Android phones

Top 5G Android phone

Samsung S21 Ultra 5G

The cutting-edge S21 Ultra features a vibrant 6.8-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling. It responds quickly to inputs, has a pro-grade five-lens camera system and offers S pen support.

Sold by Amazon

Top budget-friendly Android phone

Google Pixel 4a

You won’t get 5G with it, but the Pixel 4a is incredibly affordable and offers the best camera you can get for the price. It comes with 128 GB of storage space and includes regular security updates for at least 3 years to keep your data safe.

Sold by Amazon

Top Android phone for audiophiles

LG V60 ThinQ 5G

With more and more makers getting rid of headphone jacks, the V60 ThinQ is one of the few flagship models that still comes with one. It is an ideal choice for audiophiles not yet ready to switch to Bluetooth headphones. It even has a built-in DAC to improve the listening experience.

Sold by Amazon

Top Android phone for battery life

Moto G Power

It may not have the most impressive specs or a premium look, but the aptly-named G Power surpasses all other devices in battery life. It comes for a budget-friendly price that is hard to pass up.

Sold by Amazon

Top foldable Android phone

Samsung Electronics Galaxy Z Fold 2

If you need a big display for media viewing and multitasking, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 leads the pack. It comes standard with a 7.6-inch AMOLED screen, 5G, and an impressive 12 GB of RAM. Unfortunately, it lacks water resistance and is extremely expensive.

Sold by Amazon

Top Android flip phone

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Those caught up in the flip phone renaissance will like the sleek Z Flip. Its hinge operates smoothly and is rated for 200,000 folds, plus it has the hardware under the hood to compete with any flagship model.

Sold by Amazon

Android phones worth checking out

Samsung Galaxy S21

The S21 is the smallest and most affordable version of Samsung’s flagship devices, but it still has top-of-the-line specs and a 6.2-inch screen that should satisfy most users. A triple-lens camera, one of which is a telephoto, enables it to take high-quality photos of objects near and far.

Sold by Amazon

OnePlus 9 Pro

A large and powerful phone with a premium screen and 48-megapixel Hasselblad, the OnePlus Pro 9 is a stand-out choice for photographers. It has an attractive metal and glass build, and it runs on the OxygenOS software, which offers a sleek user experience.

Sold by Amazon

Google Pixel 5

If the specs and build materials of the 4a are a little too lackluster for your needs, you may want to consider the Pixel 5. Though notably more expensive, it has more RAM, a higher refresh rate, premium glass and aluminum body and it supports wireless charging.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Brett Dvoretz writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.