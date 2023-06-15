Written by Jennifer Manfrin

Celebrate your father with a memorable gift he’ll love

Father’s Day is almost here, but don’t panic if you haven’t found the perfect gift for your dad. There’s still time to find a present that will make him feel special, and you don’t have to settle. Our roundup of last-minute gifts is packed with products we’ve put to the test, so you can feel confident they’re worthy of the best dad in the world — yours.

Shop this article: Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet, Braun Series 9 Electric Razor and Crosley CR8005F-WS Cruiser Plus Vintage 3-Speed Suitcase Turntable.

Father’s Day shopping tips

The key to selecting a Father’s Day gift is finding the perfect match.

Consider his interests: From home cooks to outdoor enthusiasts, there are all types of dads. Thinking about your father’s hobbies and interests is one of the best ways to find a gift he’ll use and enjoy. For example, if he likes to work out or participates in sports, exercise equipment or athletic shoes are great gifts.

Be practical: From grooming items to comfortable shoes and clothes, you can’t go wrong with a practical gift that he’ll use on a daily basis.

Try something unique: If you’re looking for a gift with a wow factor, think outside of the box. Maybe he’d enjoy a new way to play his favorite music or would like to trace his family tree with a DNA test. Perhaps he’d like to try a new activity, such as flying a drone.

Appeal to his new dad status: Most new dads are adjusting to being fathers while enjoying fatherhood, so a gift that helps him care for his little one is a thoughtful choice. Strollers, baby carriers, car seats, baby slings and other accessories fall into this category.

Best last-minute Father’s Day gifts

TaylorMade TP Hydro Blast Bandon 3 Putter

This putter uses a Pure Roll insert with grooves at a downward 45-degree angle to improve the ball’s roll characteristics. It also has a double-wing design and a short slant hosel that favors putters who rotate the face through a putt.

Sold by Scheels

Apple Watch Series 7

Even if your dad doesn’t fall in love with the Apple watch’s attractive design, he’ll definitely be thrilled with its many functions, including GPS, long battery life and numerous fitness and health tracking capabilities. Texting is easy thanks to the vivid Retina display. If your dad loves to work out, we think he’ll be impressed with how the Series 7 can help him set fitness goals and monitor his progress.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet

Reading, streaming videos, sharing photos and more — whatever your father likes to do on a tablet, the Amazon Fire HD 10 has him covered. Our tester gives it rave reviews for the 10-inch screen that delivers crisp, clear images. It’s also simple to set up and navigate and gets long battery life for uninterrupted entertainment.

Sold by Amazon

Allbirds Men’s Tree Dasher 2 Running Shoes

Pampering your dad is easy with shoes that wrap his feet in comfort. We found that the Allbirds Tree Dasher 2 sneakers offer a comfortable fit that’s also supportive. Most wearers need little to no break-in period once they slip them on their feet. While they’re built for running, sports or working out, they sport a stylish look that’s perfect for casual days.

Sold by Allbirds

Braun Series 9 Electric Razor

Made by a trusted brand in shavers for men, the Series 9 delivers a close shave while being gentle on the skin. It’s a rechargeable model that can be used wet or dry and gets as long as 60 minutes of runtime with a complete charge. The quick-charge function means the razor is ready in five minutes when Dad needs a fast shave.

Sold by Amazon

DJI Air 2S Drone

Flying a drone together is a unique way to bond with your dad. However, not any drone will do for experienced hobbyists. The Air 2S is suitable for anyone who wants an advanced model to take photos and videos, thanks to the impressive high-resolution camera. Obstacle avoidance technology helps ensure accident-free flights while capturing awe-inspiring images.

Sold by Amazon

AncestryDNA Kit

We love the AncestryDNA testing kit for the dad who wants to learn more about his family tree. We put the basic kit to the test and found that it’s a solid choice for confirming ethnicity. Once the test is taken and the results arrive, the dashboard is easy to navigate and provides an interesting, user-friendly way to trace family roots.

Sold by Amazon

Crosley CR8005F-WS Cruiser Plus Vintage 3-Speed Suitcase Turntable

Whether your dad is old school or has an interest in vintage technology, a turntable is a gift he’ll be thrilled to own. The Cruiser Plus is a well-made model with a portable suitcase design. Setup only takes a few minutes so it’s ready to spin vinyl with minimal effort. Bluetooth connectivity makes it easy to pair with a Bluetooth speaker.

Sold by Amazon

De’Longhi Stilosa Espresso Machine

If you’re on a budget but want to treat your dad to an espresso machine, the Stilosa makes impressive coffee beverages for an affordable price. In our testing, we found that it’s easy to set up and operate. We love the built-in milk frother for making espresso, cappuccino and lattes to rival those at top coffee shops.

Sold by De’Longhi

Other last-minute Father’s Day gifts worth checking out

