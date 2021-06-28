The best sand-proof beach towel

Pack your sand-proof beach towel with your carry-on luggage as opposed to checked baggage. If the airline loses your luggage, you’ll still have the towel on hand, ready for the beach.

Which sand-proof beach towel is best?

Enjoying a beach day is fun and relaxing until you need to battle with sand on your beach towel. At that point, it becomes an adventure of shaking the towel and making sure sand won’t stick to your sunscreen.

Sand-proof beach towels are considered an ideal solution. They’re made with unique materials that repel sand and other debris. Sand-proof towels also earn praise for their lightweight designs, which makes them easy to pack.

Learn more about sand-proof beach towels in this buying guide. Our favorite picks are at the end. Our number-one choice, Elite Trend Oversized Microfiber Beach Towel, remains a crowd favorite for its reversible design.

What to know before you buy a sand-proof beach towel

Sand-proof beach towel materials

Sand-proof beach towels aren’t made like other cotton-based towels. Instead, they’re constructed with parachute nylon, mesh or microfiber. Here’s a brief rundown of each material’s pros and cons.

Parachute nylon dries quickly, plus it’s easy to brush off debris. It’s an extremely thin material, so it doesn’t have a cozy beach towel feel.

The double-sided mesh makes it easy to shake sand through its tiny holes. These towels aren’t as soft as other options.

Microfiber remains the top choice for sand-proof beach towels for its lightweight, absorbent design. It has a tight weave that helps sand slide off its surface. Unfortunately, microfiber sand-proof beach towels tend to be the most expensive.

Sand-proof beach towel sizes

Sand-proof beach towels are available in various sizes. Many consumers opt for larger sizes, especially since towels don’t take up much space when they’re folded or rolled.

What to look for in a quality sand-proof beach towel

Sand-proof towels with hanging loops

It’s common for sand-proof beach towels to have loops or grommets. These come in handy so you can hang the towel for faster drying. Sometimes these loops double as tie-offs for easy storage.

Sand-proof towels with corner pockets

Because sand-proof beach towels are lightweight, they’re easily blown on a windy beach. That’s why some manufacturers design their towels with corner pockets. You can fill the pockets with small rocks or sand to weigh the towel down. Some people use water bottles or footwear as well.

Sand-proof towels with carrying cases

Many sand-proof beach towels come with their own carry cases for easier packing. This can be especially useful if you’re pressed for space in a carry-on or beach bag.

More often than not, these carry cases have zipper, snap or Velcro closures. There are a few sand-proof beach towels whose designs have built-in carry cases in the form of sewn-in compartments or pockets. For these, you’ll need to fold the towel strategically so it fits inside.

Sand-proof towels with unique material

Some sand-proof beach towels have antibacterial treatments. These help keep microscopic organisms at bay and may contribute to odor control. Others dry quickly because of water-resistant coatings.

How much you can expect to spend on sand-proof beach towels

Smaller sand-proof beach towels cost around $10. Larger towels with better construction run closer to $20, while premium options featuring attractive designs cost as much as $40.

Sand-proof beach towel FAQ

What does GSM mean, and how does it apply to sand-proof beach towels?

A. GSM stands for grams per square inch, which refers to the density of the towel. The higher the GSM, the thicker the material will be. Sand-proof beach towels often have lower GSM to remain lightweight.

Are sand-proof beach towels soft?

A. The softest styles have low-pile suede finishes that feel soft and smooth. Unfortunately, many parachute nylon sand-proof beach towels have a flat, rough texture that some consumers find uncomfortable or irritating.

Will sand-proof beach towels fade in the washing machine?

A. While this is characteristic of cotton beach towels, it’s not the case for sand-proof beach towels due to their colorfast synthetic materials. In fact, the materials won’t shrink either, which often happens with cotton beach towels.

What’s the best sand-proof beach towel to buy?

Top sand-proof beach towel

Elite Trend Oversized Microfiber Beach Towel

What you need to know: These reversible sand-free beach towels are ideal for lounging or beach yoga.

What you’ll love: Comes in over 20 patterns. Convenient design folds up and fits neatly inside its carry case. Dries three times faster than cotton beach towels. Backed by a one-year warranty.

What you should consider: Lightweight design may blow away if you don’t weigh it down.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top sand-proof beach towel for the money

RainLeaf Microfiber Towel

What you need to know: In addition to being absorbent and quick to dry, this towel is compact and fits in most bags.

What you’ll love: Soft, suede-like material is smooth on skin and non-irritating. Comes in six sizes and 10 bold colors. XXL size comes with a hidden zipper pocket for valuables.

What you should consider: A few reports state that colors may bleed. Only comes in solid colors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

SportLite Microfiber Beach Towel

What you need to know: Consumers appreciate the quality construction and overall durability of this sand-free towel.

What you’ll love: Microfiber repels sand and debris. Bleed-free colors are bright and stay bold. Has a loop for quick and easy hang drying. Can be used as a makeshift beach cover-up.

What you should consider: Lacks the softness and thickness of regular beach towels.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

