Bohemian-style bedrooms are fun, free-spirited and laid-back. Their chic, eclectic vibe makes them unique and full of character. From ornately carved bed frames and dressers to macrame wall hangings, it’s relatively easy to create your dream bedroom once you’re familiar with the boho style.

Origins of bohemian design

Bohemian, or “boho” style originated in Paris, France, largely inspired by the Romani nomadic way of life (the French word ‘bohémien’ meaning Romani). The Romani of Central Europe were known for their dress style and richly colored textiles that stood out against the styles of the time. The movement represented nonconformity and self-expression in the 19th century, and this spirit continues in bohemian design.

Defining the bohemian style

Bohemian furniture and decor mix different colors, patterns and textures — think the exact opposite of minimalism. Intricately carved wood, handwoven jute and rattan materials are popular for this style. Botanical elements are classic for boho decor, including floral, plant and animal imagery. With nature being a prevalent theme, faux or real plants will also complement the space.

Bohemian style aligns closely with spirituality, featuring Buddhist themes and symbolism, such as the mandala. Brightly colored Moroccan, Turkish and Persian pieces work well with boho decor. Macrame and embellishments such as beading and tassels are in style, as well. Hanging planters and chairs, along with low-to-the-ground furniture, also create the casual aesthetic you want for a boho bedroom.

Top boho bedroom furniture

Urban Outfitters Bohemian Platform Bed

This boho bed frame has an attractive vintage aesthetic. Crafted from sustainable mango wood, the frame doesn’t require a box spring, so the low-to-the-ground bed will have a casual, relaxed look to it. The frame comes in twin, full and queen sizes in brown or white.

Anthropologie Darby Duvet Cover

With an opulent nature scene and rich colors, this duvet cover belongs in a boho bedroom. The 100% cotton cover comes in teal and ocher patterns for twin, full, queen, king and California king beds. If you want the matching shams, you’ll have to purchase them separately.

Lark Manor Hoang Wood Nightstand

This engraved wood nightstand features a botanical medallion and floral details that capture the boho spirit. It has one drawer and an exposed bottom shelf that’s great for storing books and keepsakes. The weathered, whitewashed finish is an added touch.

Kelly Clarkson Home Baxter Combo Dresser

This combination dresser includes three drawers and two cabinets for storing different types of clothing. The weathered, light gray finish paired with the carved floral design makes it distinctly boho. It’s also available with a mirror.

Induslyfe Macrame Wall Hanging Shelf Rack

This gorgeous macrame wall hanging offers storage and decorative appeal. Featuring handwoven rope, beaded detailing and quality pine, it contains three shelves for hanging books, plants and decorative items.

Top boho bedroom decor

CopperBull Turkish Moroccan Mosaic Bedside Lamp

The mosaic glass beads on this Moroccan-style lamp create a beautiful lighting effect, though it doesn’t generate much brightness. The handmade lamp has a hammered, antique brass finish and comes in 11 colors. It requires an E12 light bulb, which must be purchased separately.

Langley Street Peace And Namaste by Olivia Rose Print

This wall art set displays the power of spirituality with peace and namaste signs. The neutral pink and brown colors will complement a variety of bedroom color schemes. Mounted on pine, the two cotton canvas prints come with hooks for hanging.

Bless International Bohemian Mandala Wall Hanging

This vibrant wall tapestry features the Buddhist mandala, representing the spiritual journey. This cotton wall hanging looks great above a bed or even as a bedspread. Available in five sizes and 18 colors, you can easily find one that matches your bedroom color scheme.

Bungalow Rose Rockton Ceramic Table Vase

This cute set of four terracotta vases can be displayed on their own or with flowers inside. Each one has a unique size and shape, offering interesting visual variety when placed together. The set is available in aqua, gray and white or aqua, yellow, green and white.

Purzest Ceramic Hanging Planters

This set of six ceramic planters features multiple colors and shapes for an eclectic aesthetic. They’re designed to house succulents, air plants, cactuses and faux plants. This particular set has a geometric theme, and the planters are also available in a rounded style.

