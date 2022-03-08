Which pink comforter sets are best?

Every bed needs a complete bedspread. If you’re going for a princess look or simply love the color pink, a pink comforter set makes it easy to get a consistent style without purchasing every item separately. The best pink comforter sets are durable, comfortable and warm. If you’re looking for a set with an elegant style, check out the Intelligent Design Malea Shaggy Faux Fur Comforter Set.

What to know before you buy a pink comforter set

Comforter vs. duvet

There are so many terms used for blankets that it’s easy to mistake one for the other. Many people use comforter and duvet interchangeably, but they’re different things. A comforter is a thick blanket that goes over the top and fitted sheets. It also covers the main pillow or pillows.

A duvet also goes on top of the sheet and pillows. As with a comforter, duvets also provide warmth and comfort. While some duvets work the same as other blankets, duvets are soft and relatively flat. They’re usually filled with down, cotton, wool or synthetic material. The outer cover is removable, similar to a pillowcase.

Although a duvet is a good choice if you want to clean your bedding easily, a comforter makes it easier to decorate and make your bed since there’s no need for an insert.

Thread count

When it comes to your bedding, thread count plays an important role in the durability and texture of your comforter, pillowcases and bed sheets. Thread count refers to the number of individual threads over a square inch of fabric.

In most items, the thread count ranges from 200 to over 1000. For the comforter, you should look for one with a thread count over 400. If you’re getting a pink comforter set, make sure each item that’s included has a similar thread count.

Some comforters will have a higher thread count. These comforters are usually heavier, warmer and more insulated than those with a lower thread count.

Sizing

Before getting a pink comforter set, make sure it’s the right size. Most comforters are large, and while you can choose one that’s bigger than your mattress, the right size will fit the best. For instance, if the comforter is too big, it could reach the floor or bunch up easily. And if it’s too small, it will not provide as much coverage and warmth as it should. The right-sized comforter will drape over the sides of the mattress evenly.

Comforter and sheet sets will usually indicate what size they are. Most range from twin size to California King size. If you’re not sure what size mattress you have, you can measure the length and width of yours. In general, expect to find the following sizes:

Twin: 38 by 75 inches

38 by 75 inches Full: 54 by 75 inches

54 by 75 inches Queen: 60 by 80 inches

60 by 80 inches King: 76 by 80 inches

76 by 80 inches California King: 72 by 84 inches

There are other sizes as well. Some mattresses also have a special shape, which drastically changes the dimensions. If you have such a mattress, you will need a tailor-made comforter and matching sheets.

What to look for in a quality pink comforter set

Shell material

A comforter’s outer shell is usually made from the same materials you’ll find in the matching bed sheets in the set. Sometimes, though, the comforter will have a different material, which gives it a distinct look and texture to the rest of the bedding. For example, a faux fur pink comforter could come with flannel or cotton sheets.

The most common materials are cotton, polyester, microfiber, flannel and bamboo. Some options, such as polyester and cotton, are highly breathable and durable. Others, such as bamboo, are organic and hypoallergenic. Flannel or wool are good options in cooler climates since they’re warmer. In warmer climates, synthetic microfiber or polyester are better.

Filling

Although the other items in the set won’t usually have any filling, the comforter will. Whatever the color, comforters typically are filled with either synthetic materials or natural down. The most common down types are goose and duck. Both types are highly insulated and soft, though goose-down comforters generally last longer.

Some comforters will have a down alternative instead. Common options are synthetic materials and blends such as polyester or gel fibers. Depending on the material, the comforter will also be more hypoallergenic. Look for a comforter that comes with a fill power of at least 400 for the warmest, fluffiest option.

Included items

Most pink comforter sets come with the comforter, two small decorative pillows (or shams), a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and two matching pillowcases. Some sets come with standard pillows as well.

How much you can expect to spend on a pink comforter set

A basic pink comforter set costs $30-$80, on average. For a higher-quality larger set, expect to spend $80-$130.

Pink comforter set FAQ

What are the different construction styles for pink comforters?

A. Some pink comforters have a simple design similar to the sheets and other components in the set. However, most comforters will have distinct sections or geometric patterns designed to keep the down or synthetic filling in place. One common construction style used in comforters is the baffle-box design, which looks similar to long columns spread evenly up and down the item.

How do I wash a comforter set?

A. First, always wash the comforter by itself. If you try combining it with the other items in the set, or other articles of clothing, the other items might not get cleaned. If the comforter, sheets or pillowcases have specific cleaning instructions, then follow those. Otherwise, wash them all on a delicate cycle in either cold or warm water. Use a gentle detergent. Dry the items on tumble dry low or no heat.

What’s the best pink comforter set to buy?

Top pink comforter set

Intelligent Design Malea Shaggy Faux Fur Comforter Set

What you need to know: This hypoallergenic pink comforter set is soft, comfortable and warm enough for chilly climates.

What you’ll love: The comforter has a shaggy faux fur texture and is overfilled with polyester filling. The set comes in three sizes. Larger sizes come with matching shams.

What you should consider: The comforter might lose some of its shape after washing it in a washing machine, especially if you use hot water.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Top pink comforter set for the money

HIG 3pc Down Alternative Comforter Set

What you need to know: This all-season comforter set comes with a comforter and two matching shams.

What you’ll love: On one side of the pink comforter is a darker pink, while the other side has a light pink for variety. The comforter has box stitching that helps keep the bonded siliconized fiberfill in place. The entire set consists of double brushed microfiber and is easy to wash and maintain.

What you should consider: This set is best for mild or warmer climates.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Andover Mills Ulloa Microfiber Traditional Comforter Set

What you need to know: This pink comforter set has a beautiful pattern and durable stitching that ensures it will last a long time.

What you’ll love: Constructed from microfiber, the comforter is insulated with polyfill material. The full/queen and king-size sets come with two shams, while the twin-size set comes with one sham.

What you should consider: Although the comforter is quite soft and durable, it’s a little thin.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

