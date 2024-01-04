It’s dark and cold, and you need some sleep

Why do we tend to forget that sleep is good for us? Experts recommend that adults sleep between seven and nine hours a night, according to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, but many of us don’t even come close on a regular basis.

This winter, we’re challenging ourselves to embrace our darkness- and cold-induced desire to hibernate but stepping up our sleep environment with luxury upgrades. We’re revamping everything from our sleepwear to our bedtime atmosphere. That way, we can embrace and better enjoy giving our bodies and minds a much-needed reset during sleep.

How to have a more luxurious sleep experience

Yes, sleep is a routine part of your daily life, but there’s no reason it has to be mundane. By making a few simple upgrades to your sleepwear, your bedding and your bedroom atmosphere, you can elevate your sleep routine to the point that it feels like a destination rather than a necessity. If your sleep space is more inviting, you may find it easier and more pleasant to relax. Here are tips for elevating your sleep experience:

Try luxe pajamas

Your old T-shirt and boxers might be weighing you down — literally. The right pajamas can feel better against your skin, fit better and even help you cool down if you tend to run hot. We love high-quality fabrics, such as bamboo and washable silk.

Invest in quality bedding

If you’re too cold or too warm while you sleep, it can be quite a disruption. Try looking at your bedding and seeing how it can be improved. Ask yourself: Are your sheets soft and comfortable? Do you have cozy throw blankets you can add for extra warmth? Do you find the color scheme relaxing?

Consider relaxing scents and sounds

Filling your sleep environment with relaxing scents and sounds can help you unwind. If you want to block out sounds, such as cars going by or creaking in your home, try a sound machine. Many noise machines offer a variety of relaxing sounds — from white noise to ocean waves — so you can choose the soundtrack that feels most calming to you. Pillow sprays and diffusers can fill your space with soothing scents. We recommend lavender, which can help promote relaxation and calm anxiety.

Use an eye mask

If your sleep environment isn’t pitch dark — or if you’re taking a daytime nap — you may find that using a sleep mask helps you fall asleep faster and stay asleep better since it blocks out all light. We recommend a silk eye mask since silk fabric is better for your delicate eye skin because it doesn’t draw moisture like cotton and is less prone to creasing your skin. Make sure the eye mask isn’t too tight either.

Best products to elevate your sleep routine

Cozy Earth Long-Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set

This super-soft and lightweight pajama set made Oprah’s list of Favorite Things — and for good reason. Crafted from high-quality viscose from bamboo, the long-sleeve set enhances breathability and provides a luxurious drape that keeps you degrees cooler than cotton while you sleep. It comes in 10 gorgeous colors, and sizes XS-XXL in tall and regular lengths.

Eberjey Inez Washable Silk Long PJ Set

Silk makes an excellent pajama fabric because it’s thermoregulating, meaning it’ll help keep you cool when the weather is hot and warm when the weather is cold. Plus, it feels super luxurious to the touch and just looks so fancy. While silk can be difficult to launder and require dry cleaning, we love that this set (in eight colors, sizes XS-XL) is machine-washable, making it easier and cheaper to maintain.

Big Blanket Co. Original Stretch Blanket

Whether you’re napping on the couch or in your bed, this 10-foot-by-10-foot extra-large throw blanket will keep you cozy. It’s made with a specially formulated temperature-regulating blend of polyester and spandex to keep you warm but not overly hot. It’s delightfully soft to the touch and comes in 16 fun colors and patterns.

SHARPER IMAGE Ultimate Sleep White Noise Sound Machine

Drift off to any of 12 relaxing sounds, including white noise, ocean waves, a trickling stream and the rainforest. The device allows you to adjust the volume, as well as set a 30-, 60- or 90-minute timer (or you can listen to it uninterrupted all night long). It can be plugged in or run on four AA batteries, making it perfect for travel as well.

Thisworks Deep Sleep Pillow Spray

Spritz this mist onto your pillow or sheets before bed, and you’ll enjoy an aromatherapeutic blend of lavender, chamomile and vetivert to help calm your mind and body.

Slip Silk Sleep Mask

Available in 24 beautiful colors and patterns, this 100% silk sleep mask will block out light while you slumber without drawing moisture from your skin or creasing the delicate area around your eyes.

