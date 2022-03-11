Which glitter lip gloss is best?

Glitter lip gloss makes a bold statement that puts all eyes on you. From whimsical to red-carpet spectacular, a shimmery lip adds drama and depth, particularly for evening events. And since glosses tend to be hydrating and nourishing, you’ll sparkle and take care of your lips as well. If you’re looking for a gorgeous, show-stopping glitter lip gloss, Pat McGrath Labs Lust Lip Gloss in Pale Fire Nectar is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a glitter lip gloss

Perfect for making a statement

Some lip glosses come in subtle shades and bold ones, which are appropriate for day and night. Glitter lip gloss is an attention-grabber no matter how or when you wear it. Save it for occasions when you want to make a statement and sport your best outfit. It’s ideal for a night out with friends, New Year’s Eve and other special occasions.

Exfoliate and hydrate your lips beforehand

Glitter tends to highlight every tiny imperfection on your lips, so be sure to exfoliate and moisturize before wearing it. It’s a good idea to treat your lips several days before your event. This will give the glitter a smooth canvas, allowing it to stay on longer and look flawless.

Find a moisturizing formula

Glitter lip gloss can get flaky if it doesn’t have enough moisture. Choose a formula that is sparkly and moisturizing to keep your lips looking great all night long. Use a good lip primer or balm to make sure your lips retain moisture before application.

What to look for in a quality glitter lip gloss

Match your outfit

Generally, a good rule of thumb is to find a lip gloss that blends in with your skin tone and the rest of your makeup. With glitter lip gloss, you can throw the rules out the window. Subtlety and blending in is not the goal here, so lean into the bold aspects of your outfit. Gold accents on your dress would warrant a gold glitter lip gloss, and a striking black pantsuit might be perfect for dark sparkle. Opt for a burgundy or a radiant blue if you’re feeling particularly brave.

Plump it up

Since you’re going all-in with glitter, feel free to plump up your lips, too. A plumping glitter gloss adds dimension by drawing moisture into your lips to increase their shape. It also reflects light which makes your lips stand out.

Cosmetic-grade glitter

While it may be tempting to put any kind of glitter on your lips, lower-quality glitter can be harsh and may damage the tender skin of your lips. Be sure to buy a glitter lip gloss that offers gentle wear.

How much you can expect to spend on a glitter lip gloss

Glitter lip gloss runs between $10-$20, depending on the brand, amount and shade.

Glitter lip gloss FAQ

How long should I let glitter lip gloss dry?

A. Make sure your glitter lip gloss has a chance to dry thoroughly to ensure less flaking and fall-out. Let it sit for at least five minutes. If you have a long evening ahead, consider using a setting spray, too.

Is glitter bad for your lips?

A. Although cosmetic-grade glitter is not as harsh as craft glitter, it’s still a good idea to moisturize lips well before application. Try not to rub the gloss into your skin throughout the evening. Wash off the lip gloss completely at the end of the night and apply a moisturizer to ensure your lips don’t dry out.

How do you wash off glitter lip gloss?

A. While you might be tempted to use makeup wipes, rubbing glitter is not a good idea. Instead, run water over your lips until most of the glitter is gone. Then, use your usual makeup remover to get rid of any residue. Be gentle, and don’t rub any of the pieces of glitter into your skin.

What are the best glitter lip glosses to buy?

Top glitter lip gloss

Pat McGrath Labs Lust Lip Gloss in Pale Fire Nectar

What you need to know: Make a statement with this bright, glittery confection. It has a warm base and cooler glitter, making it a good match for almost everyone.

What you’ll love: The company describes this color as coral duo-chrome with pink pearl, which barely does the color justice. In person, it’s electric and multi-dimensional, and it seems to change shade depending on the angle. When you want your lips to be the center of attention, this glitter lip gloss is the thing to wear.

What you should consider: There is a plumping element to this gloss, so if you have sensitive lips, it may not be a good choice.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top glitter lip gloss for the money

Too Faced Pretty Rich & Dazzling High-Shine Sparkling Lip Gloss

What you need to know: This well-known lip gloss company delves into glitter gloss with a collection of several sparkly shades.

What you’ll love: The option called “2 Night Stand” is a summery, glittery lip gloss that looks enticing on your lips. It has a rich formula that’s extra-moisturizing, so it feels as good as it looks.

What you should consider: Some people noticed a little shedding with this gloss. If you need it to last for more than an hour or so, use a setting spray.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Worth checking out

Stila Beauty Boss Plumping Lip Gloss in Blue Sky

What you need to know: This high-end brand steps out of its comfort zone with this non-traditional color that is fun, electric and sparkly.

What you’ll love: The color is so gorgeous that you’ll forget that blue isn’t a traditional go-to lip gloss color. It’s warm, shimmery and gives you an unexpected edge to your look.

What you should consider: You may need to apply a few layers to get an even coat.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

