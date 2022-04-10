Which expensive colognes are best?

You’ve likely heard people say “look good, feel good” or “dress to impress” before, but never anything about the benefits of smelling good. And let’s be honest, reeking of an unpleasant smell probably leaves a stronger negative impression than looking good does a positive one.

Thankfully, a premium scent can keep you smelling fresh throughout the day, while adding a layer of sophistication to your outfit. If you’re just getting your fragrance wardrobe started and are in the market for an excellent cologne for all occasions, we recommend Soleil Brulant from Tom Ford.

What to know before you buy expensive cologne

Personal style

Any good cologne, and especially an expensive one, can add dimension to your visual look. For example, if you often sport pastels and spring colors, you may want to choose something light and citrusy. On the other hand, if you often wear earth tones or darker hues, consider a heavier scent that evokes mystery and intrigue.

Bottle size

The last thing you want is to have your expensive cologne confiscated at an airport because it’s too large. Make sure you choose the right size for your needs. If you’re a frequent traveler and want something you can bring on a plane, opt for bottles below 3.3 fluid ounces. But if you want something to bring with you in case of a smelly emergency, look for an atomizer cylinder that fits into your bag or pants pocket. If it’s going to stay in the bathroom, size shouldn’t matter.

What to look for in quality expensive cologne

Ingredients

Expensive cologne should include premium, natural ingredients. Brands like Chanel continue to grow their own flowers in the valleys of Cannes, France. This ensures they retain the floral quality their scents were originally prized for almost 100 years ago. It’s important to know that many fragrance brands grow the same flowers in India because it’s cheaper. However, the climate in India creates lower-quality, vague -smelling blossoms.

Development process

Superior development and production processes ensure the longevity and quality of expensive colognes. While the House of Creed uses a proprietary process created by founder James Creed in the 1760s, Chanel still maintains and harvests all of its natural ingredients by hand to preserve their blossom integrity. Behind-the-scenes details like this are what separates premium fragrances from their budget counterparts.

Brand pedigree

There are countless expensive colognes on the market, but not all are reputable brands. When looking for a premium cologne, keep an eye out for brands like Chanel, Creed, Tom Ford and Bond No. 9, because they are renowned specifically for their fragrances. If you choose a brand with pedigree, you can purchase with confidence knowing all the ingredients are pure and luxurious.

How much you can expect to spend on expensive cologne

Expensive cologne is just that, expensive. While entry-level designer scents cost $75 for small bottles, expect to spend at least $150 for new collections and classic scents that never go on sale.

Expensive cologne FAQ

Can I make the scent last longer?

A. The ingredients and mixing process determine the duration of any given cologne. However, fragrance intensifies with your body heat, so apply it in the creases of your elbows, knees and neck for a longer-lasting scent. Also, avoid rubbing the scent onto your skin, as this degrades the fragrance.

Does cologne go bad?

A. Unfortunately, yes. Since expensive cologne is composed of natural ingredients, in many cases, it may begin to lose its scent after a year. Unless you know you’re going to wear it all the time, it’s best to stick with smaller bottles to begin with.

What’s the best expensive cologne to buy?

Top expensive cologne

Tom Ford Soleil Brulant

What you need to know: Formulated to evoke the warmth of sunshine on a breezy beach day, Soleil Brulant is a meticulously balanced scent suitable for any occasion in any setting.

What you’ll love: Straight from Tom Ford’s “private collection” scent laboratory, Soleil Brulant features notes of fresh mandarin and bergamot with undertones of spicy peppercorn and seductive black honey. Strong top notes give way to an exquisite combination of burnt amber and summer flowers that leave an inviting scent trail. To top it all off, this cologne comes in Tom Ford’s striking chess piece bottle, reserved only for private collection scents.

What you should consider: Because this fragrance is light and wispy, it doesn’t last a full day.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top expensive cologne for the money

Chanel ALLURE HOMME

What you need to know: ALLURE HOMME manages to pack intense, traditionally masculine and often overpowering scents into a refreshingly light fragrance.

What you’ll love: Backed by Chanel’s renowned fragrance laboratory, a few quick sprays in the morning keep you smelling great well into the night. It features a unique blend of spicy coriander and mandarin at the top, robust notes of cedar in the heart and subtle notes of tonka and cistus labdanum at the base. While the profile is heavy and masculine, this cologne is light enough for a beach day.

What you should consider: Some wearers wished the scent was a bit stronger.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Worth checking out

Creed Aventus

What you need to know: Crafted by Olivier Creed, the sixth-generation master perfumer from Creed family, Aventus was introduced for the company’s 250th anniversary in 2010, and it’s been the brand’s bestselling cologne since.

What you’ll love: As the exclusive provider of custom fragrances and scented gloves to monarchies across Europe for centuries, Creed has an unparalleled perfume pedigree. Inspired by the strength and history of the French monarchy, Aventus features top notes of pineapple and bergamot with heart notes of birch and patchouli and base notes of ambergris, sandalwood and oakmoss. Plus, each batch of Aventus is weighed, mixed, macerated and filtered by hand.

What you should consider: Perhaps this shouldn’t be a surprise considering the House of Creed made its first fragrance in 1781 for King George III, but the smallest bottle costs a whopping $335.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

