Which Nars bronzers are best?

Nars is an iconic makeup brand, so it’s not a surprise that so many of its products earn holy grail status among makeup lovers. Of all their best-selling products, though, few are as popular as Nars bronzers.

Nars bronzers all deliver a healthy, sun-kissed glow, but you can choose from different formulas based on your skin type. The brand also offers both matte and shimmery bronzers, so you can choose the perfect option for any occasion or look. If you’re looking for a natural-looking bronzer with a flattering sheen, the Nars Bronzer Powder is an award-winning option.

What to know before you buy a Nars bronzer

Formula

Nars bronzers are available in several formulas, so you can find an option for nearly all skin types and occasions.

Powder bronzer: Powder bronzer is the most common formula and comes in a compact like pressed powder or blush. It’s applied with a brush and is easy to travel with or carry with you for touch-ups. Nars powder bronzers work well for most skin types, but they’re the best option for oily skin because they can absorb oil and reduce shine.

Liquid bronzer: Liquid bronzer has a thin, liquid-like consistency that spreads quickly and easily over the skin. It works well for application on areas other than the face, including your chest, arms and legs.

Finish

Nars bronzers are available with both matte and shimmer finishes.

A matte bronzer doesn’t have any shine or shimmer, so it has a completely flat finish on the skin. It can work well if you prefer a subtle makeup look or have oily skin and don’t want to add any shine to your face.

A shimmer bronzer contains shimmer particles, so it adds a soft sheen to your skin that catches the light. Because of its highlighting effect, it works well for the high points of your face, such as the tops of your cheekbones. But you can use it all over your face if you want a more noticeable sun-kissed glow.

While many people prefer one finish over the other, you can also use a matte bronzer and a shimmer bronzer together. For example, you might use the matte bronzer in areas that tend to get shiny, like your forehead, and a shimmer bronzer in places you want to highlight, like your cheekbones.

Singles vs. palettes

Most Nars bronzers come as singles, so each compact or pot contains a single shade. However, Nars also offers bronzer palettes with multiple shades. Some contain all bronzer shades, while others feature a combination of bronzer, highlighter and blush products.

If you only need a bronzer, a Nars single bronzer is the best option because you get more product in the pan. But if you need multiple bronzing shades or want a compact that contains all the color products you need for your face, a palette is always a better value.

What to look for in a quality Nars bronzer

Shade range

Bronzers aren’t available in as many shades as foundation or even setting powder. That’s because a single shade can work across multiple skin tones because it’s meant to add warmth and depth to the skin, not match it exactly.

Most Nars bronzers are available in four shades that can work for many light to deep skin tones. However, other formulas only come in two shades, so it may be more difficult to find a match if you have particularly light or dark skin.

Packaging

Nars powder bronzers and palettes all come in rubberized compacts in the brand’s classic black color scheme. Inside the lid, there’s a mirror that’s perfect for touch-ups. The Nars cream bronzers come in a plastic pot with a screw-off cap, while the liquid formulas are typically packaged in a plastic bottle.

Wear time

Nars bronzers are fairly long-wearing, but some formulas last longer on the skin than others. The powder bronzers are the longest-wearing, with the matte formulas lasting as long as 12 hours on the skin. Nars cream bronzers usually don’t wear as long, but you can generally expect at least six to eight hours of wear.

How much you can expect to spend on a Nars bronzer

Nars bronzers typically cost between $18-$60. Mini travel-size powder bronzers usually range from $18-$29, while full-size powder and cream formulas cost between $30-$38. For palettes with multiple shades, bronzing sets or liquid bronzer, you’ll generally pay between $35-$59.

Nars bronzer FAQ

Do Nars bronzers work well for beginners?

A. If you’re new to using bronzer, Nars bronzers are usually a good option. While pigmented, they offer a sheer formula that helps the color look more natural on the skin. Start with a small amount, though, to ensure you don’t apply too much. You can always add more color if you want, but it’s much harder to remove bronzer if you put on too much.

Can I use a Nars bronzer to contour my face?

A. While they’re both meant to be darker than your skin tone, bronzer and contour products aren’t the same thing. Bronzer usually has a warm tone to mimic a glow from the sun, while a contour product often has a cool tone to mimic the look of shadows. Contour powders shouldn’t have any shimmer, either. If you opt for a matte Nars bronzer that isn’t too warm, though, it can do double-duty as your contour product if you want to get more bang for your buck.

What’s the best Nars bronzer to buy?

Top Nars bronzer

Nars Bronzer Powder

What you need to know: Thanks to its long-wearing, natural glow, this award-winning bronzer has been hugely popular among makeup artists and beauty junkies for years.

What you’ll love: The powder is extremely finely milled, so it applies smoothly even over textured areas. It provides a subtle golden sheen to the skin that can stay on for up to 12 hours without fading. It’s also available in four shades.

What you should consider: It isn’t as pigmented as other bronzer powders, so it may not work for darker skin tones.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top Nars bronzer for the money

Nars Mini Laguna Getaway Bronzer Powder

What you need to know: This mini version of the brand’s best-selling bronzer is an excellent value if you want to try out the formula or a new shade without breaking the bank.

What you’ll love: Like the full-size bronzer, it provides a flattering bronze glow for many skin tones. The mini-size compact is small enough to fit in a pocket, and it doesn’t contain parabens, phthalates, mineral oil or artificial fragrance.

What you should consider: It only comes in one shade, so it may not suit all skin tones.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Worth checking out

Nars Sunwash Diffusing Bronzer

What you need to know: With four shades available, this bronzer is perfect for multiple skin tones and leaves a glowing yet matte finish.

What you’ll love: It provides a weightless wash of color and helps blur imperfections.

What you should consider: Some reports it arrived in pieces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

