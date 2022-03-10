Which burgundy mascara is best?

When you want to mix it up with mascara that isn’t the same old “black” or “blackest black” but you aren’t quite ready to go with an electric color, burgundy mascara adds a bit of mystery and interest while being subtle and flattering.

L’Oréal Voluminous Original Mascara in Deep Burgundy is a burgundy mascara that lasts and looks great, making it a top choice.

What to know before you buy a burgundy mascara

Burgundy comes in several shades

It sounds like one color, but burgundy mascara actually ranges from warmer shades to cooler ones that lean into bluer or grayer tones. If you’re looking to create a dramatic, smoky eye, a warmer shade may be your best bet. A cooler tone looks best on pale skin and is ideal for daytime looks.

A little goes a long way

While it may be tempting to go all in with burgundy, you may want to start with a pop of the color in your mascara while keeping the rest of your eyeshadow and eyeliner in a neutral tone, like gray. If you want to add a shade that works well with burgundy, a splash of sparkly pink on your lid near the lash line works well.

It looks particularly good on green eyes

If you’ve seen the TikTok hubbub about burgundy mascara for green eyes, you know it’s a hot trend at the moment. Green and red are on opposite sides of the color wheel and are complementary to one another. Putting burgundy, which is in the color family that sits opposite green, to frame your green eyes makes your eye color seem brighter and more sparkly.

What to look for in a quality burgundy mascara

It doesn’t have to be an exact match

You don’t need to concern yourself with matching your burgundy mascara too closely to your eyeshadow or your outfit. Instead, pick a color you love and that complements your skin tone. Burgundy mascara’s job is to stand out more than brown or black would, so it’s okay to let it do just that.

When it comes to pairing burgundy mascara with another bold color such as a red lip, it’s all about tones. Burgundy and red are in the same color family, so you can pair these two. The trick is to keep them in the same general tone. If your burgundy mascara has warm undertones, opt for a warm red lipstick. Pair cool with cool. Often what the eye perceives as a clash of colors is actually a clash of tones, so be sure to keep yours consistent for a cohesive look.

Buildable formula

As with most mascara, your burgundy-covered lashes likely won’t achieve the perfect lift and hue with just one coat. Look for a burgundy mascara you can build on without it getting clumpy or too thick. A smooth, even formula that coats lashes evenly helps you build your look to just the right level of color.

Lash-healthy ingredients

If your eyelashes are thin or prone to breakage, be sure to shop for your mascara not just for its color, but also for its enriching ingredients like vitamin E or coconut oil.

How much you can expect to spend on a burgundy mascara

You can get a great, long-lasting burgundy mascara for $10-$30.

Burgundy mascara FAQ

Does burgundy mascara look good only on green eyes?

A. Burgundy mascara can give a fresh, updated look to any eye color. While it works to complement green eyes and enhance their color, it’s not the only eye color that looks great wearing it. Burgundy can set off blue eyes without looking as stark as black, and with more visual interest than brown. It warms up brown, hazel and amber eyes and does a great job outlining a smoky eye.

What are some eyeshadow palettes that pair well with burgundy mascara?

A. Burgundy is surprisingly versatile, so don’t be afraid to experiment. The obvious choices are eyeshadows in the brown family, which are warmed up and accented by burgundy mascara. Gray tones are also an excellent option. If you want to get playful, try burgundy with peachy eyeshadows for a warm, summery vibe, or on bare eyes as the sole pop of color.

What are the best burgundy mascaras to buy?

Top burgundy mascara

L’Oréal Voluminous Original Mascara in Deep Burgundy

What you need to know: Makeup fans cheered when this trusted, best-selling mascara formula was introduced in burgundy, and with good reason.

What you’ll love: This mascara keeps all the volumizing power of the original while adding an on-trend twist with a beautiful, flattering burgundy shade. Users say it doesn’t clump and adds a subtle pop of color.

What you should consider: Some people had issues with the product smudging, even after it had been on for a while. Others said it had a strong smell.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta

Top burgundy mascara for the money

Maybelline New York Snapscara Washable Mascara in Black Cherry

What you need to know: Giving burgundy mascara a try is a snap with this budget option that’s washable, wax-free and non-clumping.

What you’ll love: Their burgundy shade, officially called Black Cherry, leans to the cooler side of the color spectrum, so cool-toned skin will look particularly good in this shade.

What you should consider: Users hoping for a bright color pop may be disappointed, since this has a subtle glow.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Undone Beauty Indie Lash Mascara in Burgundy

What you need to know: This volumizing gel formula offers subtle color with good lift.

What you’ll love: The unique four-way brush offers great lift and lash separation for a clean application for the full length of your lashes.

What you should consider: This is a muted burgundy, looking almost gray when applied, so if you want to go bolder with your color, stick with the L’Oreal.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Maria Andreu writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.