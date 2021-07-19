The best body concealer

Store body concealer in a cool, dry place like a cabinet or drawer. Exposure to warmth or humidity can affect the formula and warp the pigment.

Which body concealers are best?

If you have a birthmark or tattoo on your body, you know that regular foundation rarely covers it up adequately. Body concealers, on the other hand, are specially formulated with enough pigment to cover almost any discoloration.

The key to success with body concealers is building your coverage. Depending on the formula, you may prefer to use your fingers, a brush, or a beauty blender for application. Most formulas recommend starting with a thin layer and gently adding more concealer to the area until full coverage is achieved.

Looking for a sweatproof formula or one that photographs well? We’re covering body concealers with these attributes and more in this buying guide. We’re also sharing a few recommendations at the end, including our top choice, Vita Liberata’s Body Blur Instant HD Finish. This body concealer is highly pigmented with light-reflecting properties to give your skin a radiant appearance.

Considerations when choosing body concealers

Body concealers vs. facial foundation

The main difference between body concealer and facial foundation is the ingredient list. A facial foundation is specially formulated to offer varying coverage. Body concealers, on the other hand, use a complex list of ingredients to achieve full coverage through high pigmentation. Not only are these formulas more opaque than facial foundation, but they’re also capable of covering spider veins, stretch marks, and tattoos.

Shade matching

For the most natural appearance, selecting the correct shade is essential. Some manufacturers offer a wide assortment of shades, many of which have undertones or color-correcting properties. Other manufacturers have fairly limited shade collections. If you choose to go with one of them, you’ll need to blend shades to best match your skin.

Body concealer features

Formula type

There are four types of formulas for body concealers: liquid, stick, solid and spray. Many consumers try more than one formula before they find one that works best with their skin.

Liquid formulas are ideal for building coverage over large areas. Stick concealers are easy to swipe and spread over the skin. They’re ideal for touch-ups and are travel-friendly. Solid-body concealers are thick formulas that come in pots and are best for covering small areas. Like liquid concealers, spray formulas cover large areas and are recommended for arms and legs.

Application

To get the most out of your body concealer, choose the best applicator to facilitate spreading and blending.

Sponges and brushes are recommended for liquid formulas and, occasionally, spray formulas. Since stick concealers have waxy consistencies, they can be spread with fingertips. Solid concealers are typically spread with fingertips, though your hands must be warm so the formula spreads more easily.

Color corrector

There are body concealers with built-in color correctors, as well as stand-alone color correctors that you can layer with your concealer. Color correction neutralizes pigments by covering them with colors located at the opposite end of the color wheel.

Body concealers price

If you only need light coverage or basic color correction, you’ll find simple body concealer palettes for $20 or less. Full-coverage concealers with a reputation for photographing well cost closer to $40. Deluxe body concealers, which come with setting powder and primers, can run as high as $60.

Body concealers FAQ

Q. Will body concealers cover tattoos?

A. Not all body concealers are designed to cover tattoo ink. There are some brands, however, that specifically manufacturer tattoo body concealers. These formulas are much thicker and more opaque and require considerable building for effective coverage.

Q. Will the body concealer stay put increases, like my elbows or knees?

A. Feathering in these areas is inevitable, but you can minimize the effect by applying a primer and using setting powder. If you would prefer to be able to touch up the body concealer in these areas throughout the day, a stick formula is your best option.

Body concealers we recommend

Best of the best

Vita Liberata’s Body Blur Instant HD Finish

Our take: Has a smooth, barely noticeable finish and adds a natural, youthful glow to skin.

What we like: Water-resistant formula lasts all day. Can be worn alone or beneath makeup. Photographs well.

What we dislike: Some users didn’t like the scent of the product.

Where to buy: Sold by Revolve

Best bang for your buck

MAC Studio’s Face and Body Foundation

Our take: Best option if you need to build coverage, especially over blemishes, tattoos, and discoloration.

What we like: Available in 13 colors for a close match. Holds up well against sweat and humidity. Ideal for wear outdoors.

What we dislike: Shade selection doesn’t cover as many shades as it could.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Dermablend’s Professional Full-Coverage Creme

Our take: Popular, high-pigment formula that is particularly effective at concealing tattoos and acne scars.

What we like: Thick, waxy formula stays put. Available in nearly 20 shades. Also functions as a sunscreen with SPF 30.

What we dislike: There’s a bit of a learning curve when it comes to application method.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

