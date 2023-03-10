Babies are messy and difficult to take care of on a good day, and even on one of those days, you usually still need the help of several people and specialized items. Take mealtime, for example, and the baby bibs you use to keep things as clean as possible. As your baby goes through the early stages of growth and you keep changing between the various types of food necessary to feed them, the types of messes being made shift, too; fortunately, baby bibs come in various designs to handle it all.

In this article: Moteerllu Coverall Baby Bib, Oxo Tot Scoop Baby Bibs and Nuby Teething Baby Bibs.

Baby bib types

When shopping for a baby bib, there are four types to consider.

Coverall bibs closely resemble shirts that you slide right over your baby’s head and poke their arms through. Some of these have extra long flaps on the bottom to also cover your eating surface for less clean-up time.

bibs closely resemble shirts that you slide right over your baby’s head and poke their arms through. Some of these have extra long flaps on the bottom to also cover your eating surface for less clean-up time. Scoop bibs have a little pocket on the bottom that’s for catching food that gets dropped or spot out.

bibs have a little pocket on the bottom that’s for catching food that gets dropped or spot out. Teething bibs, or drool bibs are miniature bibs that resemble bandanas and keep the shirt of your baby dry while they drool over their teething toys.

bibs, or drool bibs are miniature bibs that resemble bandanas and keep the shirt of your baby dry while they drool over their teething toys. Terry bibs are the “standard” bib and are made of the same material as the average towel to soak up drool and other liquids and foodstuffs.

Best coverall baby bibs

Bibado Coverall Baby Bib

This coverall bib is essentially a big shirt you slide over your baby so no part of their outfit can get ruined. It’s machine-washable and comes in eight designs.

Sold by Amazon

Grabease Coverall Baby Bib

This coverall truly covers all in that it goes over your baby and their tray and seat. It has two little holes for the baby’s arms and uses elastic to hold itself in place. It comes in five designs.

Sold by Amazon

Moteerllu Coverall Baby Bib

This bib extends even further past the tray with an extra pouch flap for stashing any small items you may need like utensils. It comes in four designs.

Sold by Amazon

PewinGo Coverall Baby Bib

This is a bit of a hybrid in that the top of the bib is shirt-like and slides over their head, but the bottom is a large flap that covers the high chair’s tray with ties to keep it in place. It comes in two designs.

Sold by Amazon

Tidy Tot Coverall Baby Bib

This coverall slides on like a shirt too and also has a front flap, but the flap is different. It’s shorter and uses suction cups to create a little pocket between the baby and the tray. It comes in four designs.

Sold by Amazon

Best scoop baby bibs

ChenYuTe Scoop Baby Bibs

These bibs use several nubs on the collar so the fit can be tailored to your baby. They roll up for easy storage. Two are included and there are two sets of colors.

Sold by Amazon

Eascrozn Scoop Baby Bibs

These bibs have a roomier-than-usual scoop and one that extends out further to better catch the falling crumbs. The silicone material is waterproof and easy to wash. Three are included.

Sold by Amazon

Moonkie Scoop Baby Bibs

These bibs are sized and adjustable to fit babies 3 months and older, plus they’re machine-washable for easy cleaning. Two are included and there are 10 sets of colors.

Sold by Amazon

Oxo Tot Scoop Baby Bibs

These bibs use a hook-and-loop security system for a more adjustable fit than usual, plus the non-scoop portion is made of fabric to better absorb drool. Two are included and there are six sets of colors.

Sold by Amazon

Zhanmai Scoop Baby Bibs

These bibs have cute animals on them and have extra dots for greater fit adjustability. Three bibs are included and they also come with two baby spoons and two baby sporks.

Sold by Amazon

Best teething baby bibs

Konssy Teething Baby Bibs

These bibs look like adorable bandanas, so all you need is a cute little cowboy hat to complete the look. They fit newborns and babies up to 3 years old. 10 are included.

Sold by Amazon

Nuby Teething Baby Bibs

These bibs have a little silicone tip so your baby doesn’t need to have a separate teething toy. They’re also reversible. Three are included in three sets of colors, plus there’s one six-pack.

Sold by Amazon

Simple Joys By Carter’s Teething Baby Bibs

These teething bibs look like what most would consider the “standard” bib design. They have three layers, including a waterproof barrier. Seven are included and they come in two sets of colors.

Sold by Amazon

Vuminbox Teething Baby Bibs

These bibs have little toys attached to the bottom tip by a ribbon to keep your baby entertained. There are five sets of six, two sets of eight and three sets of 10.

Sold by Amazon

Best terry baby bibs

Green Sprouts Terry Baby Bibs

These bibs use hook-and-loop straps for maximum adjustability and have three layers: a waterproof inner layer and absorbent outer layers. There are three sets of three and four sets of six.

Sold by Amazon

Hudson Baby Terry Baby Bibs

These cute bibs are perfect for the type of parents or guardians who like to play dress up with their babies. There are 32 sets that include varying designs and quantities.

Sold by Amazon

Lovable Friends Terry Baby Bibs

These bibs are more straightforward looking and are made of a mix of cotton and polyester rather than pure terrycloth. There are 17 sets that include varying designs and quantities.

Sold by Amazon

Neat Solutions Terry Baby Bibs

If you’re the type who hates having to clean up your baby’s messes day in and day out, this pack of 20 bibs affords you the chance to spread your clean-up sessions out.

Sold by Amazon

The Peanutshell Terry Baby Bibs

Sometimes as a parent you just need to make yourself chuckle to relieve some of that stress. Each of the bibs in this eight-pack has a jokey phrase to manage just that.

Sold by Amazon

