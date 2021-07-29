Huggies vs. Pampers: Which diaper is better?

More people have said they stocked their diaper bags with Pampers, but Huggies was a close runner-up.

Which are better? Huggies or Pampers?

Parents land on both sides of the debate, as they often have a distinct preference for one brand over the other. Some say Pampers are the softest, while some insist Huggies are best for overnights. So, which brand is better?

Both Huggies and Pampers are longstanding, trusted brands that promise to keep babies dry and comfortable. It may come down to personal preference regarding brand, diaper style and which features work best for your baby.

How do I choose a diaper for my baby?

It’s all about trial and error, and you may have to try several brands before you find a fit. Your baby’s skin also might be sensitive to a diaper brand, or they may have more leaks or blowouts.

Diaper qualities and features

Some general diaper selection factors to consider are cost, softness, absorbency, fit, fragrance, ingredients and environmental friendliness. Both brands have features like wetness indicators, tabs, stretchy material and are paraben-free. Huggies also include a dry touch liner and pocketed waist back, while Pampers have no chlorine bleach.

Diaper sizing

Both brands offer parallel sizes based on babies’ weights from newborn (under 10 pounds) to size 6 (35+ pounds). Pampers also offers a size 7 (41+ pounds) for bigger toddlers.

Huggies diapers

Huggies diapers, by Kimberly-Clark, have been around for over 40 years. The company donates diapers and wipes, develops hospital hugger programs and partners with NICU nurses to design products. Huggies’ brand promise is to ensure all babies get the care they need to thrive.

Huggies seven varieties include:

Little Snugglers (newborns)

Little Movers (older infants/toddlers)

Snug & Dry (leak lock)

Special Delivery (plant-based)

Overnites (overnight diapers)

Pull-Ups (training pants)

Goodnites (bedwetting)

Huggies’ price range varies based on diaper size, style and quantity. For example, a box of size 1 Huggies Little Snugglers provides 96 diapers for around $27.

What you’ll love about Huggies diapers

Incredible levels of leak protection

Friendly for babies on-the-go

Snugger fit in the back to prevent blowouts

Very absorbent

What you should consider about Huggies diapers

Have a more artificial, plastic-like feel on the outside

Fasten using sticky strips

Sizing is limited (doesn’t go up to size 7)

Best diapers for sensitive skin

Huggies Special Delivery Diaper

What you need to know: These are a great choice for babies with super sensitive skin, and you want a plant-based disposable diaper.

What you’ll love: This option is hypoallergenic and dermatologist-tested, made with 20-percent plant-based materials, paraben-free, fragrance-free, latex-free, absorbent and available in colorful print patterns.

What you should consider: Reviewers say the new 2021 version of the diaper isn’t as good as previous iterations and they may not be as absorbent or soft as the older model.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Best diapers for active babies

Huggies Little Movers

What you need to know: These diapers are great for babies on the go.

What you’ll love: They are durable, absorbent, have an adjustable fit with firm gripping tabs, prevent over leaks and are a solid quality diaper for the price.

What you should consider: This option is not as soft.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Best overnight diaper

Huggies OverNites

What you need to know: This option is great for overnight protection.

What you’ll love: They are 25% more absorbent than Huggies Snug & Dry, and the SnugFit back waist stays in place to help prevent leaks.

What you should consider: Reviewers say the new diaper model isn’t as good as previous ones, and they sometimes have an unpleasant smell.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Pampers diapers

Pampers, by Procter & Gamble, has been around for over 50 years. Every day, more than 25 million babies in 100 countries wear Pampers. Pampers says it’s transparent about its ingredients and is committed to keeping babies safe by rigorously testing all products.

Pampers six varieties include:

Swaddlers, Baby Dry (newborns)

Pure Protection (plant-based)

Cruisers, Baby Dry (older infants/toddlers)

Easy Up (training pants)

Underjams (bedwetting)

Pampers’ price range varies based on diaper size, style and quantity. For example, a box of size 1 Pampers Baby Dry provides 120 diapers for around $25.

What you’ll love about Pampers diapers

Reviewers say they’re extra soft

Have a flexible fit for babies’ different shapes and sizes

Swaddlers’ newborn design leaves space for the umbilical cord

Offered up to size 7 (41+ lbs) for bigger kids

What you should consider about Pampers diapers

Swaddlers line may not hold up as well on overnights

Have a slimmer profile that may not be better for bigger babies

Best diaper for sensitive skin

Pampers Pure Protection

What you need to know: If your baby’s skin is extra-sensitive, this option is a great, environmentally-conscious choice.

What you’ll love: They are hypoallergenic, offer up to 12 hours of leak protection, have a wetness indicator strip and are available in cute prints. They are also free of chlorine bleach, parabens, fragrances and latex.

What you should consider: Some reviewers say they occasionally leak during overnight use, and they cost more than other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best comfortable diaper

Pampers Swaddlers

What you need to know: These are one of the most comfortable options for your baby.

What you’ll love: This option has higher coverage in the back, a lock-away leak design, soft and flexible sides, an umbilical cord notch and better airflow with a breathable liner.

What you should consider: The higher back could cause messes to move up the baby’s back when lying down, and some parents cite more blowouts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Should you get Huggies or Pampers?

If your baby is very active, Huggies may be best for flexibility. If your baby has super sensitive skin, Pampers may be best for you. And if you have a larger baby, Pampers may offer better blowout protection along with expanded sizing. It’s all up to you and what works best for you and your baby.

Jane VanVooren Rogers writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.