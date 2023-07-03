After a brief hiatus from events and other social gatherings, weddings are in full swing. With more people wanting to travel, don’t be surprised if you receive a few invites for a destination wedding or a beach wedding on the coast.

Beach weddings are notoriously confusing when it comes to picking your attire. How do you tastefully choose your outfit for a traditionally formal event happening in a casual location, such as a beach? If you’re a man having trouble picking your outfit, follow these tips in order to find the best beach wedding attire for any weather.

How to choose your wedding beach attire

Honor the dress code

Before deciding on your attire, it’s essential to determine the dress code. For invitations that state whether it’s casual, formal or somewhere in between, honor the requested dress code. However, if you’re unsure, it’s always best to overdress.

Keep the weather in mind

Beaches are notorious for having uncertain weather, so it’s a good idea to prepare for any weather. Even if the dress code is casual, you can always pack a blazer if it’s cold or windy.

Consider travel plans

If the beach wedding involves travel, consider clothes that are wrinkle-resistant, or make sure you have access to an iron. Even the fanciest clothes will look unkempt if they’re wrinkled.

Beach wedding attire tips for men

You can wear classy shorts or leather sandals to a beach wedding if it’s super casual or if the couple specifically states it on the invitation. Flip flops and casual shorts are not acceptable. Don’t be afraid to be overdressed.

Don’t forget to add accessories, including a belt, watch or a tie.

Consider lightweight or moisture-wicking materials if the beach wedding is in a hot location.

Best beach wedding attire for men

Casual beach wedding attire for men

Calvin Klein Men’s Smooth Cotton Monogram Logo Polo Shirt

This polo shirt is an excellent piece of clothing that keeps you comfortable while still appearing polished. It has a spread collar and a three-button closure, and it comes in various colors that are ideal for a beach wedding. Plus, it’s machine-washable for easy maintenance.

Goodthreads Men’s Slim-Fit Short-Sleeve Printed Poplin Shirt

Casual beach weddings are the perfect event to wear a fun pop of color or unique design. With a poplin weave, this cotton shirt is soft, comfortable and durable enough to handle travel or outdoor elements. It is machine-washable and fits close to the body.

Nautica Classic Fit 8.5-inch Stretch Deck Short

For a put-together yet casual look, these deck shorts have a tailored fit with a trendy, shortened 8.5-inch inseam. They come in various beach-themed colors. The blend of cotton and elastane offers the right amount of stretch to stay comfortable whether you’re sitting or dancing. They also feature on-seam pockets on the side and button pockets at the back.

Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed Sandals

If you’re aiming for an altogether casual look, you can’t go wrong with Birkenstocks. These sandals tout an additional layer of foam to offer extra comfort for dancing in the sand or going on an evening walk. Plus, the oiled leather adds a classy touch to any outfit.

Cole Haan Men’s Grandpro Rally Canvas Penny Loafers

With a lightweight rubber sole and canvas exterior, these loafers will make you feel like you’re wearing nothing on your feet. As a bonus, the memory foam footbed is comfortable and offers breathability.

Semiformal beach wedding attire for men

Dockers Men’s Signature Lux Cotton Slim Fit Stretch Khaki Pant

For a slightly elevated look that still looks effortless, these khaki pants are easily paired with any shoes or top to round out your attire. However, since they are made from a blend of elastane and cotton and feature a flex comfort waistband, you’ll feel relaxed and comfortable all day and night.

Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Comfort Stretch Regular Fit Chino Pants

Whether it is a daytime or an evening event, these crisp chino pants will add a polished touch to any outfit. While they’re fitted through the waist and thigh for an elegant look, they also offer a slight stretch to keep you comfortable during any activity. Plus, you can throw them in the washing machine when they need to be cleaned.

Haggar Men’s Smart Wash Performance Tech Blazer

This casual blazer is the perfect addition to any wedding attire that will elevate your look and keep you warm in the wind or cold temperatures. It’s made with an innovative smart wash fabric designed for home washing machines so that you can skip the dry cleaner. It’s also available in several color options.

Sperry Men’s Authentic Original Two-Eye Boat Shoe

Sperry boat shoes are a versatile option for any occasion, from work to a date to the beach. These shoes feature a hand-sewn leather upper, genuine rawhide lace and a securing lacing system. With a non-marking rubber outsole, they also have wet or dry traction.

Rockport Men’s Classic Penny Loafer

Round out your semi-formal beach wedding attire with these classic penny loafers that come in several colors to match any outfit. They’re designed to be stylish and comfortable, so you don’t feel like you’re dressing up. Its air-blow outsole and unique lining wick away moisture to keep your feet dry.

Formal beach wedding attire for men

Polo Ralph Lauren Men’s Classic Fit Long Sleeve Solid Oxford Shirt

This Polo Ralph Lauren button-down shirt is a classic staple for any man’s wardrobe. It can be worn to both semi-casual and formal events. It features a relaxed fit that looks great with khakis but is crisp enough to wear with a suit jacket. Additionally, it’s 100% cotton and machine-washable.

Calvin Klein Steel Men’s Slim Fit Collar Dress Shirt

This noniron dress shirt is a superb option to pack while traveling, as it resists wrinkles and stays crisp through any activity. Since it’s made with performance-wicking material, it also pulls moisture away from your body to keep you from feeling sweaty and sticky. It features a slim fit, point collar and traditional barrel cuff.

Kenneth Cole Reaction Men’s Slim-Fit Shadow Check Dress Pants

With stretch fabric and a flex waistband, you won’t feel like you’re wearing stiff dress pants. They have a permanent crease that gives off an elegant look and a slim-fit, tailored cut. They are unlined and dry-clean only.

Calvin Klein Men’s Infinite Stretch Solid Slim-Fit Suit Jacket

If you want to elevate your look from semi-formal to formal, this jacket is the perfect piece to give you a polished look. It has a notched lapel, two-button closure, front slap pockets and side vents. It also features a slim fit through the shoulders, waist and chest with narrower sleeves and a slightly higher armhole.

Beach wedding accessories for men

Ray-Ban Classic Mirrored Aviator Sunglasses

If you’re attending an outdoor event during the day, you’ll want to have a dependable yet classy pair of sunglasses. Ray Bans are a classic brand, and this model comes in various colors. They are also nonpolarized and offer 100% UV protection.

Steve Madden Men’s Leather Belt

This leather belt will elevate any outfit, from casual to formal. Its reversible design gives you two color options, so you only need one belt for multiple outfits.

