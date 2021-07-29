Best tie-dye sweatshirt

Tie-dying may date back to as early as 4,000 B.C. in India. These designs were known as Bandhani tie-dye and were made by plucking the fabric with your fingernails to create unique designs.

Which tie-dye sweatshirt is best?

When it comes to fashion, most trends come and go in a flash — but that isn’t the case with tie-dye. The colorful and unique patterns associated with tie-dye have stood the test of time and remained popular for decades.

If you’re looking for a fun way to brighten up your wardrobe, you can’t go wrong with a trendy tie-dye sweatshirt. Still, there are so many colors, patterns and brands that it can be hard to know if the sweatshirt you’re buying is truly the best. Thankfully, a few designs really stand out, and by comparing them to one another, you should get a pretty good idea of what you want.

What to know before you buy a tie-dye sweatshirt

How colorful do you want it to be?

Tie-dyes are mainly known for their vibrant, colorful designs, but that just barely scratches the surface of what’s available. Numerous designs use white or black negative space to give the tie-dye sweatshirt a more minimal feel. Many tie-dye shirts use muted earth tones instead of bright colors if you prefer something that isn’t as loud and bright.

What kind of pattern do you want?

Spiral tie-dye sweatshirts are among the most popular, but they certainly aren’t the only design out there. Tie-dye artists have crafted a wide range of different tie-dye styles that each have their own unique look.

: As the name implies, bullseye patterns consist of several concentric circles that resemble a bullseye. Spiral : This is one of the more popular designs available. Spiral tie-dye shirts feature a spiral of colors that can radiate from any point on the shirt.

: This is one of the more popular designs available. Spiral tie-dye shirts feature a spiral of colors that can radiate from any point on the shirt. Stripes : This pattern features multicolored lines that run across the shirt horizontally, diagonally or vertically.

: This pattern features multicolored lines that run across the shirt horizontally, diagonally or vertically. Crumple : Crumple patterns often look like blotches of color in seemingly random areas of the shirt.

: Crumple patterns often look like blotches of color in seemingly random areas of the shirt. Shapes: Tie-dye artists can often create fun shapes, such as hearts, diamonds and even smiley faces.

What type of sweatshirt do you want?

There are numerous styles of sweatshirts, and nearly all of them are available in tie-dye. Hooded sweatshirts are always a popular choice and are ideal for going out or lounging around the house. Crewneck sweaters feature a simple round-neck design with no hood and are often a trendy choice as well. If you’re looking for something a little more unique, you might consider opting for an oversized or cold-shoulder sweatshirt. Oversized sweatshirts are made with an extra-large fit, whereas cold-shoulder sweatshirts are designed to expose your bare shoulder skin.

What to look for in a quality tie-dye sweatshirt

Material

Tie-dye designs tend to look better on cotton or poly-cotton blends. You can occasionally find tie-dye sweatshirts made of wool, but it’s rare. Regardless of which material you choose, you’ll want to get a shirt that’s made to last.

Quality tie-dye work

Not all tie-dyes are of the same quality. You can often tell when a shirt is a cheap, screen-printed tie-dye lookalike instead of the real thing. A quality tie-dye sweatshirt should look like the actual fabric of the shirt is multiple different colors, rather than a solid-colored shirt with a design printed on the uppermost layer.

Size and thickness

Tie-dye sweatshirts come in all shapes and sizes. Get one that’s comfortable to wear and keeps you at a reasonable temperature. Standard cotton is ideal for a moderately cold day, but it won’t likely keep you warm when it’s particularly chilly outside. If you get cold easily, you may want to consider a sweatshirt with a fleece lining.

Getting a sweatshirt that is a comfortable fit is essential as well. It’s a good idea to take your measurements and compare them to the manufacturer’s sizing chart before making a purchase.

How much you can expect to spend on a tie-dye sweatshirt

A standard tie-dye sweatshirt will cost $10-$25. If you opt for a particularly well-known brand or a loungewear set, you may spend $70 or more.

Tie-dye sweatshirt FAQ

Can I just tie-dye my own sweatshirt?

A. Yes, there are numerous tie-dye kits that you can use to tie-dye white or light-colored sweatshirts.

Will tie-dye ever go out of style?

A. Like many other fashion trends, tie-dye’s popularity waxes and wanes year over year. Still, tie-dye as we know it has been around since the 1960s and has managed to remain relatively popular for decades.

What’s the best tie-dye sweatshirt to buy?

Top tie-dye sweatshirt

#followmeTie-Dye Pullover Hoodie

What you need to know: This oversize sweatshirt features a classic tie-dye look made with a soft, comfortable material.

What you’ll love: It’s made with a high-quality material that stands the test of time and lasts in the wash. The tie-dye design really stands out thanks to its bright, vibrant color palette. This unisex sweatshirt comes in a range of sizes from XS to 3XL.

What you should consider: Although these vibrant shirts stand out, they’re only available in three different color options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top tie-dye sweatshirt for the money

MakeMeChic Long Sleeve Casual Printed Sweatshirt

What you need to know: This trendy pullover hoodie is excellent for working out or casual outings.

What you’ll love: It comes in an enormous range of colors and patterns. This sweatshirt’s material is both soft and comfortable. Fits comfortably on most body shapes and sizes.

What you should consider: The sizing isn’t consistent.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Jenni Tie-Dye Loungewear Set

What you need to know: This comfortable loungewear set comes with a sweatshirt and pants featuring a range of unique tie-dye patterns.

What you’ll love: Includes a pair of matching sweatpants. The color palettes are unique compared to other tie-dye options. The thin material is perfect for moderately cold or warm days.

What you should consider: The sizes tend to run small.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

