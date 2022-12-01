America is the leading consumer of coffee in the world, consuming 400 million cups of coffee per day and about 146 billion cups of coffee per year.

What are the best Christmas gifts for a coffee lover?

Christmas is the season of giving, full of colorful cookies and wrapped surprises. While watching friends and family smile as they open your meticulously selected gifts is exciting, sometimes finding the perfect present is challenging. If someone in your life can’t hold a conversation until they’ve had their morning brew or shares coffee-related memes on social media, consider celebrating their appreciation for the delicious drink. Here are the top coffee gifts to give any coffee lover on your Christmas list.

In this article: Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine, Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 and PowerLix Handheld Milk Frother

Types of coffee gifts

Coffee beans

Unless they’re extremely particular about their beans, most coffee-obsessed people appreciate trying new flavors and blends. From whole beans to ground coffee, there are a ton of options. However, be sure to keep their preferred roast in mind, such as light, medium or dark.

Coffee subscriptions

Coffee subscriptions are trendy right now, and they are a gift that keeps on giving. First, decide whether the coffee aficionado would prefer a weekly, monthly or quarterly surprise. Many have options for drip coffee, French press, pour-over, espresso, cold brew and more, making it ideal for every type of coffee drinker.

Coffee equipment

For some coffee lovers, the warm drink is merely a way to start their day, regardless of the method. For other coffee enthusiasts, a warm cup of joe isn’t just a way to consume caffeine in the morning; it’s a lifestyle or hobby. After figuring out their preference, consider gifting coffee equipment. For example, those who only buy whole beans may appreciate a coffee grinder, while someone who wants to make their own specialty drinks will enjoy an espresso machine.

Practical and fun coffee accessories

From cute mugs to books to espresso cups, accessories are ideal for all coffee lovers. Consider funny socks for someone who enjoys cuddling up with a delicious cup of java or a mug warmer for the one who heats up their coffee all day.

Best coffee gifts

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine

Create quality specialty drinks at home with this all-in-one espresso machine. In addition to controlling the grinding and a precise espresso extraction, this machine also has a built-in coffee grinder that goes directly into the espresso portafilter and a steam wand for manual microfoam milk texturing. It also includes one and two-cup single- and dual-wall filter baskets. Sold by Amazon

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2

Coffee lovers never have to drink cold coffee again, thanks to this smart mug. Choose the preferred temperature between 120 and 145 degrees, and this charging coaster will keep it at that exact temperature for 1.5 hours. Controlling it is effortless with the Ember app, but it’s also functional without the app. Sold by Amazon

PowerLix Handheld Milk Frother

Those who prefer frothed milk or sweet cream will love this handheld device that creates the perfect foam in just 20 seconds. Since it’s battery-operated, it doesn’t have an unmanageable cord and is simple to use on the go. It also comes in 20 colors or designs to suit every style. Plus, it’s versatile enough to use for other kitchen tasks, such as egg beating. Sold by Amazon

Aeropress Original Coffee and Espresso Maker

With its total immersion brewing process, this well-known coffee press creates full-flavored, smooth coffee with low acidity and no bitterness. Unlike a French press, the Aeropress contains micro-filters that keep the grit out of your coffee and take seconds to clean. It’s also travel-friendly. Sold by Amazon

Wacaco Minipresso Portable Espresso Machine

Don’t worry about going without a morning espresso ever again, even while on the go. With just hot water and ground coffee, this portable espresso machine uses pressure to create 50 ml of authentic, delicious espresso. It’s completely manual and requires no batteries or electricity to use. Sold by Amazon

Riemot Luggage Travel Cup Holder

Free your hands while traveling with this convenient luggage holder that features three spots that can fit two drinks and a passport or phone. It’s also effortless to use by adjusting the magic strips and fitting them on the luggage handles. Choose from over 25 colors, designs and configurations. Sold by Amazon

“The World Atlas of Coffee”

Help friends and family expand their knowledge of coffee with this information book. It contains the history of coffee, information about the world’s most vibrant coffee-growing regions, step-by-step brewing instructions and more. From professionals to enthusiasts, everyone will enjoy this educational book. Sold by Amazon

Chemex Pour-Over Glass Coffeemaker

Not only does this glass coffee maker feature an elegant design, it’s also simple to operate. Plus, the patented design is ideal for refrigerating and reheating coffee without losing any flavor. After adding a filter and grounds, simply pour over the water to create full-flavored coffee. Sold by Amazon

Cinch! Fuzzy Socks

Put a smile on any coffee lover’s face with these pink, fuzzy socks. They’re comfortable, warm and machine-washable. Plus, this pair of socks comes wrapped up like a cupcake, making it fun to open or perfect as a stocking stuffer. Sold by Amazon

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Gooseneck Kettle

With its sleek, pointed spout, this kettle is intentionally designed with a powerful yet precise stream for the optimal pour-over flow rate. It features a sleek LCD screen with a temperature setting and real-time temperature, as well as a built-in brew stopwatch to time the extraction and keep the water hot for up to 60 minutes. Plus, it can also be used to make tea. Sold by Amazon

Sweese 2.5 Ounce Porcelain Stackable Espresso Cups

Elevate any coffee experience with these stackable, porcelain espresso cups that come with a saucer and a convenient stand. The cups are safe for use in the freezer, microwave, oven and dishwasher. They’re also lead-free and resistant to chipping. Sold by Amazon

Cuisinart Supreme Grind Automatic Burr Mill

This burr coffee grinder features an 18-position grind selector to create a uniform grind with any fresh coffee beans. The 8-ounce bean hopper and built-in grind chamber are removable, making them accessible and easy to clean. The grinding chamber also holds enough coffee for up to 32 cups. Sold by Amazon

