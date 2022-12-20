Everyone wants to look their best for holiday parties. Finding that perfect party dress may be a lot easier than you think.

Which holiday dress is best?

The holiday season is upon us, and that means gatherings, dinners and parties. It’s always fun to get into the swing of things with decorations, music and lights. All you need is to find that perfect holiday dress, but the search for the right one can be a little daunting.

If you are searching for the perfect holiday dress, consider our top choice, the Floerns Women’s Layered Dress. This fit and flare dress is perfect for events throughout the holiday season.

What to know before you buy a holiday dress

When buying a new holiday dress, consider the events you’re planning to attend. You may need to purchase more than one since not all dresses are appropriate for all occasions.

Cocktail party

You can have a lot of fun picking out cocktail attire. The dresses are usually a shorter length and generally dressy, even with sequins or sparkles. This is the type of dress one might select for a New Year’s Eve party.

Work party

Holiday parties for work give people a chance to wear dressy clothes and celebrate. Although the term “dressy” can be vague, think of it as one step above casual and one below formal. There are many options for these types of holiday dresses.

Gathering with friends

Your friends know you better than anyone, so this type of holiday party dress should be a reflection of your personality. If you like bold or bright colors, pick a dress that shows that off. In contrast, if you like earth tones or subtle hues, go ahead and choose something a bit more subdued, but still spectacular.

What to look for in holiday dresses

Whether you’re looking for holiday cocktail dresses that make you stand out in a crowd, or dresses that are a bit more versatile, there are a few things to consider before you buy.

Style

The style of the garment is really important. Look it over to see if there are any complicated pieces of hardware, such as hard-to-reach hook-and-eye closures, tiny buttons and long zippers. If you need help putting the outfit on and taking it off, it’s probably going to present a challenge in the restroom. Factor details like these into your decision.

Length

The length of the dress you need is sometimes dependent on the shoes you want to wear. If you’re considering a full-length dress, you may need to pair it with higher-than-normal heels. If you have a hard time walking in heels or would rather wear something more practical, consider a shorter dress. If you’ve found your dream dress but it’s too long, you can usually get it hemmed if the material it’s made from allows. However, alterations during the holiday season may take extra time, so plan ahead if this is a possibility.

Sheerness

Many holiday dresses are made to dazzle and impress, but sometimes they can be a tad bit sheer. It doesn’t necessarily mean the dress is out of the running, but you may need to invest in extra pieces to wear over or underneath to prevent it from being see-through. You should also note whether the dress is lined, as a lined dress offers a bit more coverage should you stumble into some unfortunate lighting.

How much you can expect to spend on a holiday dress

While the price range can vary, you can expect to spend anywhere from $30-$250.

Holiday dresses for women FAQ

What if it’s too cold to wear my holiday dress?

A. If the cold is a concern, you can always go with a holiday dress that is longer or has sleeves. Holiday dresses made of thicker materials like velvet or have linings can also help combat the cold.

If you’ve already purchased your dress and are set on wearing it, try investing in warm tights to wear underneath. Some tights are lighter, like pantyhose, and others are thick and provide more protection from the cold. Some may even have pearls or sparkles, adding a bit of glam to your look.

Can I wear the same dress to multiple parties?

A. Sometimes you can get away with repurposing your party dress to maximize its potential. Look for a holiday dress that is somewhat basic, but change your look at each event by accessorizing with jewelry or statement pieces. If your dress is too short for a friendly gathering, try pairing it with a sweater or jacket, leggings and casual shoes for a relaxed look.

What’s the best holiday dress for women to buy?

Top holiday dress

Floerns Women’s Layered Dress

What you need to know: This polyester short dress has flutter sleeves and ruffled hem.

What you’ll love: It includes a hidden zipper. The layer gives it something extra while creating a flattering silhouette.

What you should consider: You cannot just toss this dress into the wash, so it’s critical to be careful with the delicate detailing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top holiday dress for the money

Nina Leonard Bell Sleeve Ribbed Sweater Dress

What you need to know: Designed to hit at the mid-knee, this knit dress will keep you warm in style.

What you’ll love: The bell sleeves on this dress add a little flair, making it stand out from the crowd.

What you should consider: Even though the bell sleeves are unique, they can make outerwear challenging if pairing it with a tight jacket or blazer.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Worth checking out

PRETTYGARDEN Elegant Long Lantern Sleeve Short Dress

What you need to know: This figure-flattering dress is incredibly versatile and can be paired with heels, boots or sandals.

What you’ll love: It comes in several different colors, so you can easily show off your personality.

What you should consider: It is hand wash only, so be careful that it doesn’t sneak in with the rest of your laundry.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kandi Neal writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.